We staan lager voorbeurs en de Fed krijgt de schuld

De AEX-indicatie is -0,5%, nadat Fed voorzitter Jerome Powell een achtdaagse rally verpestte met havikse praatjes.
Nee, dat staat er verkeerd. De markt liet zich de kaas van het brood eten, want Powell sloot vorige week bij het rentebesluit al zeker niet dat de Fed nog verder moet verhogen, als het moet. Enfin, we doen het vandaag met cijfers IMCD en Aperam.
- Europese futures openen allemaal rond -0,5%.
- De Amerikaanse doen +0,1%, ofwel zo erg is het allemaal niet.
- In Azië staat alles en iedereen een paar tienden lager, maar Hong Kong doet het weer met -1,5%
- Alibaba -2,7%
- Tencent -1,0%
- TSMC -0,1%
- Samsung +0,3%
- De volatiliteit (CBOE VIX Index) doet +5,8% op 15,3 en de BofA MOVE Index (obligaties) staat -0,1% op 117,1
- De dollar houdt halt op 1,0664
- Goud zakt 0,5%, olie loopt 0,4% op en crypto ligt nu vlak na mooie stijgingen op ETF fantasie (straks meer). Bitcoin staat nu op $36.627,66
De rentes... Hallo zeg, mag het wat zachter hier op de vroege ochtend?
Die networks, de sowieso altijd scheutig zijn met centrale banken als het gaat om duiding van marktbewegingen, wijzen eensgezind de Fed aan, als schuldige voor de eerste daling na acht dagen stijgen op Wall. Het zal, maar voorzitter Jerome Powell zei dit zoals gezegd vorig week ook al bij het rentebesluit. Citaat CNBC:
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that he and his fellow policymakers are encouraged by the slowing pace of inflation but are unsure whether they’ve done enough to keep the momentum going.
Speaking a little more than a week after the central bank voted to hold benchmark policy rates steady, Powell said in remarks for an International Monetary Fund audience in Washington, D.C., that more work could be ahead in the battle against high prices.
“The Federal Open Market Committee is committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 percent over time; we are not confident that we have achieved such a stance,” he said in his prepared speech.
For the second time in recent weeks, a public address from Powell was interrupted by climate protesters. He briefly left the stage before resuming.
Intussen is het vrij standaard dat klmaatactivisten zich overal roeren en nu dus ook al bij de Fed. Terwijl de dollar zo groen is als wat :-)
De renteverwachtingen voor de Fed liepen iets op, maar dit is nog geen extra kwartje:
Gezien ook de inflatieverwachtingen van de markt is dat ook niet nodig en... zie die euro eens!
IMCD boekt dit jaar een minder resultaat dan over vorig jaar. De outlook die er eigenlijk geen is:
Due to current macro-economic circumstances, and considering the exceptional results realised in 2022, IMCD expects the outcome of this year to be below last year. However, IMCD foresees its performance to improve in the fourth quarter, relative to the prior two quarters.
Aperam heeft last van de cyclus, zoals ze ook al had gewaarschuwd. Helaas pindakaascijfers:
Het cijferseizoen zit er grotendeels op en het beeld van de AEX is niet veranderd. Eigenlijk zwabberen koers, winst en omzetverwachtingen maar wat aan. De index, met een derde technologie aan boord, doet 12,7 keer de winst? Zegt u het maar, duur of goedkoop, er valt altijd iets voor te zeggen.
De index doet nu 2,95% dividend versus 3,05% voor onze tienjaarrente.
Nieuws, advies, shorts en agenda
Het belangrijkste ABM Financial nieuws sinds het Amsterdamse slot gisteren.
De agenda:
07:00 Aperam - Cijfers derde kwartaal
07:00 IMCD - Cijfers derde kwartaal
07:00 Allianz - Cijfers derde kwartaal (Dld)
06:30 Industriële productie - September (NL)
08:00 Economische groei - Derde kwartaal vlpg (VK)
08:00 Industriële productie - September (VK)
08:00 Handelsbalans - September (VK)
16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen - November vlpg (VS)
En dan nog even dit
De terugblik:
- Dow Jones -0,7%
- S&P 500 -0,8%
- Nasdaq Composite -0,9%
- Nasdaq 100 -0,8%
- Russell 2000 -1,6%
- SOX -0,6%
- Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index -2,0%
Dit klinkt meer dan serieus:
Crypto gaat intussen hard op ETF-fantasie.
Asset management giant BlackRock registered to create an ethereum trust, a potential first step toward asking regulators to approve an exchange-traded fund tied to ether, the second-largest digital token.
BlackRock registered the iShares Ethereum Trust as a Delaware statutory trust on Thursday. Nasdaq also filed a proposal on Thursday to list and trade shares of the trust.
The price of ethereum ETH=BTSP was last up 9.18% at around $2,062.8, its highest level since April. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, was up 2.56% at $36,553, hovering around an 18-month high.
Earlier this year, BlackRock registered a bitcoin trust in the same manner and a week later filed an application with the SEC to launch a spot bitcoin ETF. BlackRock declined to comment on the trust's creation or on any plans for an ETF filing.
De grafiek van ethereum ziet er technisch interessant uit:
+1,2% in Japan:
Met Arm wil het trouwens nog niet zo vlotten, ondanks per saldo hogere Nasdaqjes:
Het Witte Huis bemoeit zich er nu ook al mee:
Intussen in Rusland:
En in Japan:
Uiteraard ook China:
Veel plezier en succes vandaag.