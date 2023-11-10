We staan lager voorbeurs en de Fed krijgt de schuld

De AEX-indicatie is -0,5%, nadat Fed voorzitter Jerome Powell een achtdaagse rally verpestte met havikse praatjes.

Nee, dat staat er verkeerd. De markt liet zich de kaas van het brood eten, want Powell sloot vorige week bij het rentebesluit al zeker niet dat de Fed nog verder moet verhogen, als het moet. Enfin, we doen het vandaag met cijfers IMCD en Aperam.

Europese futures openen allemaal rond -0,5%.

De Amerikaanse doen +0,1%, ofwel zo erg is het allemaal niet.

In Azië staat alles en iedereen een paar tienden lager, maar Hong Kong doet het weer met -1,5%

Alibaba -2,7%

Tencent -1,0%

TSMC -0,1%

Samsung +0,3%

De volatiliteit (CBOE VIX Index) doet +5,8% op 15,3 en de BofA MOVE Index (obligaties) staat -0,1% op 117,1

De dollar houdt halt op 1,0664

Goud zakt 0,5%, olie loopt 0,4% op en crypto ligt nu vlak na mooie stijgingen op ETF fantasie (straks meer). Bitcoin staat nu op $36.627,66

De rentes... Hallo zeg, mag het wat zachter hier op de vroege ochtend?



Die networks, de sowieso altijd scheutig zijn met centrale banken als het gaat om duiding van marktbewegingen, wijzen eensgezind de Fed aan, als schuldige voor de eerste daling na acht dagen stijgen op Wall. Het zal, maar voorzitter Jerome Powell zei dit zoals gezegd vorig week ook al bij het rentebesluit. Citaat CNBC:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that he and his fellow policymakers are encouraged by the slowing pace of inflation but are unsure whether they’ve done enough to keep the momentum going.



Speaking a little more than a week after the central bank voted to hold benchmark policy rates steady, Powell said in remarks for an International Monetary Fund audience in Washington, D.C., that more work could be ahead in the battle against high prices.



“The Federal Open Market Committee is committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 percent over time; we are not confident that we have achieved such a stance,” he said in his prepared speech.



For the second time in recent weeks, a public address from Powell was interrupted by climate protesters. He briefly left the stage before resuming.

Intussen is het vrij standaard dat klmaatactivisten zich overal roeren en nu dus ook al bij de Fed. Terwijl de dollar zo groen is als wat :-)

Powell says Fed is 'not confident' it has done enough to bring inflation down https://t.co/ZEpXDfpWqi — CNBC (@CNBC) November 9, 2023

De renteverwachtingen voor de Fed liepen iets op, maar dit is nog geen extra kwartje:



Gezien ook de inflatieverwachtingen van de markt is dat ook niet nodig en... zie die euro eens!



IMCD boekt dit jaar een minder resultaat dan over vorig jaar. De outlook die er eigenlijk geen is:

Due to current macro-economic circumstances, and considering the exceptional results realised in 2022, IMCD expects the outcome of this year to be below last year. However, IMCD foresees its performance to improve in the fourth quarter, relative to the prior two quarters.



Aperam heeft last van de cyclus, zoals ze ook al had gewaarschuwd. Helaas pindakaascijfers:



Het cijferseizoen zit er grotendeels op en het beeld van de AEX is niet veranderd. Eigenlijk zwabberen koers, winst en omzetverwachtingen maar wat aan. De index, met een derde technologie aan boord, doet 12,7 keer de winst? Zegt u het maar, duur of goedkoop, er valt altijd iets voor te zeggen.

De index doet nu 2,95% dividend versus 3,05% voor onze tienjaarrente.



Nieuws, advies, shorts en agenda

Het belangrijkste ABM Financial nieuws sinds het Amsterdamse slot gisteren.

08:19 Stabiele productie Britse industrie in september

08:15 Britse export omlaag

08:10 Geen groei Britse economie

08:00 AEX maakt zich op voor lagere opening na toespraak Powell

07:46 Beursblik: Berenberg verlaagt koersdoel AMG stevig

07:31 IMCD verwacht dit jaar geen evenaring van resultaten 2022

07:18 Rode cijfers voor Aperam

07:12 Europese beurzen openen lager

07:02 Rode koersen in Azië

06:52 Productie Nederlandse industrie valt nog verder terug

06:47 Beursagenda: buitenlandse fondsen

06:47 Beursagenda: macro-economisch

06:46 Beursagenda: Nederlandse bedrijven

09 nov Powell praat Wall Street omlaag

09 nov Beursupdate: AEX op Wall Street

09 nov Olieprijs stijgt licht

09 nov Powell blijft voorzichtig over einde renteverhogingen

09 nov Wall Street blijft dicht bij huis

09 nov Europese beurzen sluiten hoger

09 nov Euronext meldt hogere volumes

De AFM meldt deze shorts:



De agenda:

07:00 Aperam - Cijfers derde kwartaal

07:00 IMCD - Cijfers derde kwartaal



07:00 Allianz - Cijfers derde kwartaal (Dld)



06:30 Industriële productie - September (NL)

08:00 Economische groei - Derde kwartaal vlpg (VK)

08:00 Industriële productie - September (VK)

08:00 Handelsbalans - September (VK)

16:00 Consumentenvertrouwen - November vlpg (VS)

En dan nog even dit

De terugblik:

Dow Jones -0,7%

S&P 500 -0,8%

Nasdaq Composite -0,9%

Nasdaq 100 -0,8%

Russell 2000 -1,6%

SOX -0,6%

Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index -2,0%

US stocks closed lower and treasury yields jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers ‘are not confident’ interest rates are high enough to bring inflation down to the US central bank's 2% target https://t.co/j27GCqmoli pic.twitter.com/upM6PhHBqC — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) November 10, 2023



Dit klinkt meer dan serieus:

The world's biggest bank ICBC was hit by a cyberattack that kept it from clearing many trades, forcing clients to reroute transactions.



Here's what we know about the attack so far ?? https://t.co/ieqc2FZed9 — Bloomberg (@business) November 10, 2023



Crypto gaat intussen hard op ETF-fantasie.

Asset management giant BlackRock registered to create an ethereum trust, a potential first step toward asking regulators to approve an exchange-traded fund tied to ether, the second-largest digital token.



BlackRock registered the iShares Ethereum Trust as a Delaware statutory trust on Thursday. Nasdaq also filed a proposal on Thursday to list and trade shares of the trust.



The price of ethereum ETH=BTSP was last up 9.18% at around $2,062.8, its highest level since April. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, was up 2.56% at $36,553, hovering around an 18-month high.



Earlier this year, BlackRock registered a bitcoin trust in the same manner and a week later filed an application with the SEC to launch a spot bitcoin ETF. BlackRock declined to comment on the trust's creation or on any plans for an ETF filing.

BlackRock plans for ethereum trust fuel speculation about ETF filing https://t.co/pdHuC2I8bY pic.twitter.com/haITXv5rc3 — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) November 10, 2023



De grafiek van ethereum ziet er technisch interessant uit:



+1,2% in Japan:

SoftBank reported a $5.2 billion quarterly loss as it took a hit from the bankruptcy of WeWork and despite the Japanese tech group managing to achieve the initial public offering of its chip designer Arm

Read more: https://t.co/L0nsW1qwyf pic.twitter.com/z4yjMfYpXD — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) November 9, 2023



Met Arm wil het trouwens nog niet zo vlotten, ondanks per saldo hogere Nasdaqjes:



Het Witte Huis bemoeit zich er nu ook al mee:

‘I want this type of contract for all autoworkers,’ said US President Joe Biden as he showed support for the UAW's efforts to unionize Tesla and Toyota workers https://t.co/en7lgzNWoq pic.twitter.com/L0cRnlv3Up — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) November 10, 2023



Intussen in Rusland:

Russian retail investors have pushed Moscow’s benchmark index to levels last seen before the county’s invasion of Ukraine. Their money is now luring dozens of companies to sell shares on the exchange https://t.co/3JWt2AYIbG — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) November 10, 2023



En in Japan:

Japan’s Economy Ministry is preparing a total $13 billion in subsidies to drive investment in its chip industry in a bid to regain its status as a major semiconductor power https://t.co/azGy1vVM7n — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) November 10, 2023



Uiteraard ook China:

Earnings for China’s tech giants will shed light on how the country’s consumers fared last quarter in a fragile economy, as the Singles’ Day shopping extravaganza kicks off this weekend https://t.co/P9lunzDTUI — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) November 10, 2023



Veel plezier en succes vandaag.