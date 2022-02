Mooie cijfers voorbeurs, stilte in oosten en wachten op Fed en Nvidia

Alfen zegt heel veel over de supply chain en de logistiek in haar persbericht.



Navigating through supply chain challenges

Due to the rapidly recovering economy, demand has grown strongly for materials and components. A high

demand, especially for electrical components, has put pressure on globalsupply chains. Throughout the year

this pressure has been incremental and introduced challenges to secure deliveries of components and

materials to Alfen’s factories and its contract manufacturers. Moreover, it is not only a matter of securing

components, but also a logistical challenge. For instance, Alfen has seen a major port in China close down

due to a COVID-19 case, affecting shipping transport. Another example is that the Malasian industry was not

able to temporarily meet demand due to COVID-19 cases, while they provide service to the chips industry.

As such, chip deliveries were even more affected.

Alfen deployed various measures to manage the situation. The company setup a daily meeting with an

integrated team consisting of purchasing, engineering, sales and operations that monitors and engages the

supply chain closely. This allows Alfen to take purchasing and logistical decisions quickly to secure supply and

deliveries. Additionally, it increased the engagement with its suppliers and besides its tier 1 suppliers, Alfen

also engages some of its tier 2 and tier 3 suppliers in order to increase its circle of influence and to secure

supplies. Another example is that Alfen made strategic long-term commitments for batteries and electrical

components to further safeguard and enhance resilience in its global supply chain. These actions together

with other efforts, have allowed Alfen to safeguard supply deliveries throughout 2021.

Above all Alfen prioritises delivery to its customers. Alfen anticipates that the supply chain pressures will

continue well into 2022 and potentially even into 2023 before the situation has normalised. As long as this

situation lasts, Alfen keeps monitoring and managing its supply chain closely.