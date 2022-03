Beursexperts zijn onzeker over richting beurs, maar tippen ASML

Predicting is very difficult, especially about the future...What does Corne van Zeijl know? He is a commentator. He had Covid totally wrong, and has 2022 again totally wrong, simply as no one can predict short to medium term moves in the financial markets. No one knows what interest rates will do, not even the Fed. On the short term risks are high, on the long term they are not. Sector rotations, hedges, trading in and out from cash, making or listening to predictions about 1- 2 year out is all a waste of time and energy. Buy the SP500 index consistently, don't worry and open your eyes in 30 years. Good luck.