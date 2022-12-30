Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
Sif is opgericht in 1948 en is een onderneming met een solide staat van dienst met zo’n 600 medewerkers, waarvan ca. 50% in vaste dienst. Aanvankelijk maakte het bedrijf alleen grote en dikke buisvormige stalen constructies, maar inmiddels levert het complete monopile fundatie-oplossingen voor de offshore wind-industrie. Sif heeft twee productielocaties in Nederland: Roermond en de Tweede Maasvlakte - Rotterdam. Sinds mei 2016 staat Sif genoteerd aan Euronext Amsterdam.
Sif blijft producten en diensten ontwikkelen om aan de vraag van de markt te kunnen blijven voldoen. Windparkontwikkelaars en EPCI contractors kunnen bij ons terecht voor fundatie design, fabricage, corrosie bescherming en logistieke diensten. Sif heeft een actieve rol bij de ontwikkeling van nieuwe producten en we zorgen ervoor dat onze productieprocessen en -middelen geschikt zijn voor het vervaardigen van steeds grotere monopiles. Onze medewerkers zijn gedreven en gefocust op kwaliteit en willen een bijdrage leveren aan duurzame energie. Sif biedt een stimulerende werkomgeving en is continu op zoek naar hooggekwalificeerde medewerkers, leveranciers en andere businesspartners die onze visie delen: het versnellen van de wereldwijde energietransitie. In de samenwerking met klanten zijn we kritisch omdat we willen meedenken over oplossingen die zorgen voor een effectiever product en /of efficiënter proces. We proberen onze klanten in een vroeg stadium te informeren over de consequenties van (technische) keuzes voor de kosten van het productie- of installatieproces.
Ik zie dat DZR ook enthousiast is. Verrassend.
Eens kijken of we begin 2023 het goede bericht krijgen te zien over de Maasvlakte... Windmolens zullen de komende jaren gebouwd worden rondom de Noordzee, Noord-Europa en elders. De orders druppelen binnen bij SIF Holding. Er was een gerucht over een US samenwerking dat 'tussen neus en lippen' tijdens een aandeelhouderspresentatie geopperd werd. In hoeverre is hier iets in de maak? Succes allen.
Is Sif Holding N.V. (AMS:SIFG) Trading At A 35% Discount? Mon, January 2, 2023 at 6:28 AM GMT+1 De Simply Wall St analyse. Interessant. finance.yahoo.com/news/sif-holding-n-... Does the January share price for Sif Holding N.V. (AMS:SIFG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model. View our latest analysis for Sif Holding The Method We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years. ("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St) Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €133m After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%. Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €51m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (7.7%– 0.2%) = €675m Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €675m÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= €321m The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €453m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €11.6, the company appears quite undervalued at a 35% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind. We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sif Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.356. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Hilarisch die Ridder met z'n tendentieuze topic titels.
Gelukkig is dit maar een jaar-draadje dus mogen we elke keer naar die stemmingmakerij van 1 persoon kijken. Als de emissie er komt, dan een apart draadje lijkt me, ipv nu al voor het 2e jaar op rij zo'n aanname als waarheid poneren in algemeen forum.
Sif is druk bezig om orders te verzamelen voor z'n nieuwe 'wijde pijpenfabriek', maar het gaat allemaal erg traag, dus de emissie is uitgesteld.
Ik verwacht nog een bekendmaking over het project "uitbreiding Maasvlakte".
Misschien dan topic titel even aanpassen naar: het jaar van de uitgestelde emissie?
Ik heb een ander draadje gemaakt met een 'neutrale titel'.
Indien akkoord, neem deel. Indien niet dan gaat ie vanzelf 'dood'. www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1394388/Sif-Ho...
Koers
11,580
Verschil
-0,16
( -1,36%)
Laag
11,540
Volume
2.273
Hoog
11,760
Gem. Volume
9.178
12 jan 2023 13:40