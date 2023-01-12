Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Sif Holding  /  Sif Holding - 2023

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Aandeel Sif Holding AEX:SIFG.NL, NL0011660485

  • 11,580 12 jan 2023 13:40
  • -0,160 (-1,36%) Dagrange 11,540 - 11,760
  • 2.273 Gem. (3M) 9,2K

Sif Holding - 2023

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 7 nine_inch_nerd 12 januari 2023 13:50
    Een Sif Holding draadje voor 2023, zonder een suggestieve titel zoals enkele weken geleden is aangemaakt. Kijk maar of jullie in deze willen bijdragen

    Archief en info:

    Shaping tomorrow. Performing today.
    sif-group.com

    Sif produces Jacket Leg Sections and Piles for Aker Solutions for Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris
    sif-group.com/en/news/sif-produces-ja...

    Founded in 1948, Sif, is a company with a solid track record. From a purely manufacturing company of large, thick tubular steel structures, the company has transitioned towards a total solution provider of offshore wind monopile foundations. Today Sif employs over 600 people (approximately 50% of whom are on the payroll) at two manufacturing sites in the Netherlands: Roermond and Maasvlakte 2, near Rotterdam. Sif is listed on Euronext Amsterdam since May 2016.

    Sif continuously strives to optimize its assets to meet market demands; Developers of offshore wind farms and EPCI contractors can rely on us for foundation design, fabrication, corrosion protection, and logistics services. Sif has an active role in developing new products, and we ensure that our production processes and resources are suitable for manufacturing of increasingly large monopiles.

    Our employees are driven and focused on quality and want to contribute to sustainable energy. Sif offers a stimulating work environment and continuously looks for highly qualified employees, suppliers, and other business partners who share our vision, to accelerate the global energy transition.

    We are critical in our cooperation with customers because we want to think collaboratively about solutions that will result in a more effective product and a more efficient process. We aim to inform our customers at an early stage about the consequences of (technical) choices for the costs of the production, operational, installation, or logisitical process.
  2. forum rang 7 nine_inch_nerd 12 januari 2023 13:54
    Is Sif Holding N.V. (AMS:SIFG) Trading At A 35% Discount?
    January 2, 2023

    finance.yahoo.com/m/a94d1cb0-be80-357...

    Does the January share price for Sif Holding N.V. (AMS:SIFG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

    Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

    View our latest analysis for Sif Holding
    simplywall.st/stocks/nl/capital-goods...

    The Method

    We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Sif Holding Meer »

Koers 11,580   Verschil -0,16 (-1,36%)
Laag 11,540   Volume 2.273
Hoog 11,760   Gem. Volume 9.178
12 jan 2023 13:40
Premium

Gaat het toch nog gebeuren bij Sif?

Het laatste advies leest u als abonnee van IEX Premium

Inloggen Ontdek IEX Premium

Sif Holding Nieuws

  1. 23 dec Sif aan de slag voor Aker Solutions
  2. 04 nov Update: Iets lager resultaat voor Sif 1
  3. 04 nov Beursblik: nog geen duidelijkheid Sif over Rotterdam
  4. 04 nov Iets lager resultaat voor Sif
  5. 10 okt Beursblik: Kepler Cheuvreux verlaagt koersdoel Sif 1
  6. 16 sep Kabinet zet in op groei windenergie op zee 8
  7. 07 sep Eurocommercial promoveert naar AMX
  8. 26 aug Beursblik: solide kwartaal Sif
  9. 26 aug Sif handhaaft outlook 2022
  10. 25 aug Beursblik: stabiele ontwikkeling Sif verwacht

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 