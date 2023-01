Een Sif Holding draadje voor 2023, zonder een suggestieve titel zoals enkele weken geleden is aangemaakt. Kijk maar of jullie in deze willen bijdragenArchief en info:Shaping tomorrow. Performing today.Sif produces Jacket Leg Sections and Piles for Aker Solutions for Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-FenrisFounded in 1948, Sif, is a company with a solid track record. From a purely manufacturing company of large, thick tubular steel structures, the company has transitioned towards a total solution provider of offshore wind monopile foundations. Today Sif employs over 600 people (approximately 50% of whom are on the payroll) at two manufacturing sites in the Netherlands: Roermond and Maasvlakte 2, near Rotterdam. Sif is listed on Euronext Amsterdam since May 2016.Sif continuously strives to optimize its assets to meet market demands; Developers of offshore wind farms and EPCI contractors can rely on us for foundation design, fabrication, corrosion protection, and logistics services. Sif has an active role in developing new products, and we ensure that our production processes and resources are suitable for manufacturing of increasingly large monopiles.Our employees are driven and focused on quality and want to contribute to sustainable energy. Sif offers a stimulating work environment and continuously looks for highly qualified employees, suppliers, and other business partners who share our vision, to accelerate the global energy transition.We are critical in our cooperation with customers because we want to think collaboratively about solutions that will result in a more effective product and a more efficient process. We aim to inform our customers at an early stage about the consequences of (technical) choices for the costs of the production, operational, installation, or logisitical process.