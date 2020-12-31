Aandeel Amsterdam Commodities AEX:ACOMO, NL0000313286

-
Allereerst alle beleggers in Acomo een geweldig jaar toegewenst maar bovenal een gezond 2021!
Hierbij het nieuwe 2021 draadje.
dank u wel Toddemij. Hopelijk is de laatste overname door Acomo een goede
Hier weer het Catz nieuws, opvallend nog steeds de logistieke problemen die zij ook voor de komende maanden voorspellen.
In our last CatZinfo we usually have some reviews of the past year.
We think this year it is better to emphasize more on the future as many words have been spent meanwhile to the pandemic.
If we restrict ourselves to the business we noticed total consumption did not change dramatically.
We saw a change from foodservice to retail due to the lockdowns and problems in the supply chain, due to logistic disruptions.
Once more it became evident: strong partners are needed to absorb these interruptions and take care of a steady supply.
For the future we must hope the vaccine will bring back life to normal proportions, so we can have personal contact again, travel, go out for lunch and hug your parents or children.
Though business has been as usual in the last period, we expect at least for the coming months an increase of logistical problems.
The lack of container equipment in Asia and to a lesser extend in California, will not be over at once, as it will take months to get in a state of equilibrium.
An unforeseen consequence was the increase of the freight rates from these areas. Tariffs tripled and in some cases if multiplied by 4 or 5 times.
Needless to say such substantial increases do affect the final price, though with the current weaker dollar it is softened somewhat.
With this in mind we do not expect ‘easier’ markets in the near future for products from especially the Asian continent.
Another issue will be the consequences of the Brexit. Up to now it is not known whether there will be a hard exit or a deal, so it makes not yet sense to speculate.
We also foresee a further importance on regulations from Brussels, as well as from the increasing requirements from the industries and retail for documentation.
Logical in a time with increasing attention for food safety, though sometimes one wonders what it brings to know the country of origin of additives like for example sulphur or citric acid, other than tick the box.
Now we have all these specifications, which document each product up to micro-details, we will see a further focus on sustainability and CO²-footprint.
This will bring new challenges, for which our organization is ready to take up these new issues, as we recognize the importance.
Our renewed BRC AA-level and well-staffed Quality Department support this direction already, next to our over 160 years of experience and reliability.
Our enthusiastic team is ready for 2021 and hope to serve you again.
We wish you a wonderful days and a healthy and prosperous New Year!
As the coming weeks we do not expect much activities with many taking a break, below find in short some remarks:
Dried Fruits
Apples
Slowly increasing prices, partly triggered by higher freight rates. Also shortage of apples in China is firming the market.
Apricots
Demand is slow and shipments to date decreased by about 12%. Prices largely depending on the volatile rate of the Turkish Lira against the US-Dollar.
All size still available, but with a short crop of 30% we may see some shortages towards the end of the season.
Banana chips
Next to the increasing prices for the scarce bananas, the extreme increase of the ocean freight has an enormous impact on the prices.
In spite of ridiculous tariffs one needs to pay, bookings are rolled over and if delay not more than one month, you are lucky!
Spot material in Europe none-to-zero and to a maximum of a few pallets if you can find.
Pineapple/Papaya/Mango
Logistic issue as well from Thailand. These influence prices as well. Pineapple did not soften as much as expected due to demand from the canneries.
Ginger is becoming ‘most wanted’ as supply very disappointing. Prices very firm.
Pears/Peaches
Spot material exhausted and everybody waiting for the new crop from South-Africa.
Prunes
Chilean shippers sold completely on small prunes and bigger sizes getting hard to find as well. We are at the end of the season and early January we know somewhat more about the new crop.
As arrivals will not be before April/May shortage in Europe will grow and market remains firm.
Raisins
Turkish sultanas well available and attractively priced. Crop was good and though minimum price paid by TMO is good for the farmers, the low Turkish Lira helps the export.
Iran is offering lower, but due to the political embargoes they cannot find the markets prepared to take larger quantities.
Californian prices firming also because South Africa seem to have moved their bigger stock of the last 2 season.
All eyes on the Southern Hemisphere are on the new crop. The harvest is expected to start in January.
Nuts
Walnuts
Californian walnut prices seem to have reached the bottom and first signs of more confidence with the exporters have been noticed.
With the current low dollar in combination of the low prices, reflecting the 780K tons record crop, shipments are up, and could have been even higher if enough containers were available to ship goods.
Due to these delays spot market in Europe just before Christmas is rather empty and sales are taking place at somewhat higher prices.
We expect the issue will not be the quantity as 780K is a lot of walnuts to move, but especially on light material (Chandler) supply may become an issue and we may see a two tier market for light and combo material.
Chile is sold on the top qualities like ELH hand cracked and waiting for the developments of the new crop. First speculative offers are a continuation of the previous levels.
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- SunOpta Inc. (“SunOpta” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a leading company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced completion of the sale of the Company’s global ingredients segment and related assets to Amsterdam based global commodity trading company, Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (Euronext: ACOMO) for cash and debt free consideration of €330 million. The transaction closed on December 30, 2020.
“I’m pleased to announce the completion of this strategically transformational divestiture. This transaction further solidifies SunOpta’s future direction as a high-growth, plant-based company focused on providing value-added products in competitively advantaged categories with consistent, sustainable, above average growth characteristics. This transaction significantly de-levers and strengthens SunOpta’s balance sheet, enabling the acceleration of expansion plans in our fast-growing plant-based food and beverage segment. The plans include both high-return capital investment projects, as well as synergistic acquisitions that add to an existing set of strong capabilities in our core plant-based beverage platform. This is a very exciting time for us at SunOpta as we look forward to building on our successes,” said Joe Ennen, Chief Executive Officer of SunOpta.
On December 31, 2020, SunOpta entered into a five-year credit agreement for a senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $250 million, subject to borrowing base capacity. In addition, as part of the same facility, the lenders provided a five-year, $75 million delayed draw term loan, to be used for capital expenditures. The delayed draw term loan can be borrowed within 18 months from closing. This new credit facility with decreased interest rates replaces SunOpta's previous facility that was set to expire on March 31, 2022. The new credit facility will be used to support the working capital, capital expenditures, and general corporate needs of SunOpta’s operations, in addition to funding future strategic initiatives. Borrowings under the revolving credit facility and delayed draw term loan bear interest based on various reference rates including LIBOR plus an applicable margin. The applicable margin on the new revolving facility ranges from 1.50% to 2.00% for loans bearing interest based on LIBOR with a 0.25% step down in the margin when the Company’s total leverage ratio is below an agreed threshold. The applicable margin on the term loan ranges from 2.25% to 2.75%. The applicable margins are set quarterly based on average borrowing availability. The obligations of the borrowers under the facility are guaranteed by substantially all of SunOpta’s subsidiaries and, subject to certain exceptions, such obligations are secured by first priority liens on substantially all assets of SunOpta and the other borrowers and guarantors. The credit facility contains customary covenants and borrowing availability requirements. The facility is provided by a syndicate of banks, including Bank of America, N.A., JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., Rabobank Nederland, Canadian Branch, Bank of Montreal, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.
On December 31, 2020, SunOpta also retired in full its 9.5%, $223.5 million second lien notes due in October 2022. The retirement of the second lien notes reduces interest expense by approximately $21 million on an annual basis. In total, debt was reduced by approximately $355 million between the payoff of the second lien notes and paydowns of the existing credit facility on December 31, 2020.
Interest expense, on an annualized basis, would decrease from approximately $29 million to approximately $4 million based on the weighted-average interest rates as at September 26, 2020.
“We are pleased with the extension of the credit facility and appreciate the support of our banking partners as we continue to execute our strategic plans to deliver strong performance,” said Scott Huckins, Chief Financial Officer of SunOpta. “The new credit facility provides enhanced flexibility and increased liquidity to support our operational initiatives and growth objectives. The delayed draw term loan is a very cost-effective tool to continue to invest in and grow our plant-based beverage platform.”
About SunOpta Inc.
SunOpta Inc. is a leading company specializing in the sourcing, processing and production of organic, natural and non-GMO plant- and fruit-based food and beverage products.
Catz nieuws: verkapte winstwaarschuwing verpakt in de nieuwjaarswens? ....happy New Year......
-
Ze maken duidelijk dat de spullen bijna op zijn, en wat er wel is (walnoten) moet tegen absurd hogere containerprijzen van ver gehaald worden.
Charlemagne schreef op 5 januari 2021 08:33:
Catz nieuws: verkapte winstwaarschuwing verpakt in de nieuwjaarswens? ....happy New Year......
Als ze de prijzen moeten verhogen kan de marge m.i. mee omhoog, maar dat zal voorgefinancieerd moeten worden: de kost gaat voor de baat.
Ondertussen neemt de consument een onsje minder als het zo duur wordt...
dus mindere omzet dus een verkapte winstwaarschuwing... het staat er toch gewoon in hun bericht?.... vandaag in de Telegraaf: prijzen containervervoer gaan door het dak...dat wordt minder nootjes eten.....
-
Hoort bij het bedrijfsmodel; als de prijzen stijgen dan maak je wat minder marge als je vooraf hebt afgesproken om de goederen tegen een vaste prijs te leveren (en dat is de kern business van Acomo), dalen ze dan maak je meer marge. Maar: zo zijn er ook afspraken aan de inkoopkant, dus het is niet evident hoe dit uitpakt. Het zal per contract verschillen en het is maar de vraag of de transportkosten ook onder het contract vallen, of dat die 1 op 1 worden doorgefactureerd. Wij hebben te weining info om hier conclusies uit te trekken. Maar dat er volatiliteit in prijs en kosten is, dat is zeker. En laat dat nou net de added value van Acomo zijn: Acomo supplies peace of mind by bridging the specific needs of multiple stakeholders.
-
Tja, u heeft vast gelijk, maar iemand heeft dat Catz nieuwsjaarspersbericht of wens geschreven en ik kan het toch echt niet anders lezen dan een lange opsomming van komende ellende, problemen 'uitdagingen' (dan weet je wel) containerprijzen 4/5 x over de kop, en natuurlijk hoort dat bij de hun b.model, maar: hallo, dit is een nieuwjaarswens, daarin geeft je hoop, dank, vriendelijkheid en optimisme en geen lang betoog dat het allemaal tegen zit.....dus.....
-
Lees nu eens wat u herhaalt: Acomo supplies peace of mind (?) ze verkopen noten en thee!, we zitten niet bij de Baghwan, by bridging the specific needs of multiple stakehoders: tjonge, ja, dat doet iedereen en dat moet iedereen doen met een beursnotering want dat staat in de voorwaarden, holle nietszeggende frases, zegt dan niks... let wel: het is een mooi bedrijf, maar voorlopig zit er m.i. geen muziek in... succes niettemin....
-
Wat er wordt bedoeld met het motto van Acomo: 'we supply peace of mind' is dat de klanten van Acomo zich niet druk hoeven te maken over de kwaliteit of de levering van de grondstoffen.
Als Bolletje bepaalde sesamzaden op in hun beschuit willen verwerken, is het een behoorlijke klus om steeds dezelfde kwaliteit en smaak zaden te zoeken en die op tijd geleverd te krijgen tegen een voorspelbare prijs. Dat is waar Acomo in de handelsketen instapt. Zij garanderen afnemers als Bolletje kwaliteit en levering op het juiste moment. Daar verdient Acomo het geld mee. Ze zijn dus vooral handelaar en zekerheidsverschaffers. Het is dus een kwestie van de de keten vanaf zaai en oogsten goed te kennen, kwaliteit bewaken en posities innemen. Acomo heeft natuurlijk liever niet zelf allemaal voorraden, dat kost alleen maar kapitaal en ze verwerken ze niet to een eindproduct. Acomo is tussenpersoon en gebruiken hun goede netwerk, expertise op soft commodities en track record.
Aan de thee kant werkt het iets anders; ook daar is er weer de behoefte van klanten om steeds dezelfde smaak/kwaliteit thee in dat zakje thee te krijgen. Maar dat betekent dat je telkens een andere mix moet maken van beschikbare thee-oogsten om die smaak en kwaliteit te bereiken. Dus dat vergt continu bijsturen. Die dienst levert Acomo ook via Van Rees. Zonder die dienst, smaakt de thee van pickwick echt anders per doosje.
Ze verkopen dus noten en thee, maar het gaat daarbij vooral om de leveringszekerheid en de constante kwaliteit die voor de afnemers zo belangrijk is. Acomo neemt ze die zoektocht uit handen, daar wordt voor betaald.
-
buy&hold-style schreef op 8 januari 2021 14:19:
Wat er wordt bedoeld met het motto van Acomo: 'we supply peace of mind' is dat de klanten van Acomo zich niet druk hoeven te maken over de kwaliteit of de levering van de grondstoffen.
..
Ze verkopen dus noten en thee, maar het gaat daarbij vooral om de leveringszekerheid en de constante kwaliteit die voor de afnemers zo belangrijk is. Acomo neemt ze die zoektocht uit handen, daar wordt voor betaald.
Helder, en (volgens mij) correct verhaal! Dank voor het delen.
-
idd, Acomo gaat voor betrouwbare en kwalitatieve leverancier. Dus contract is contract.
