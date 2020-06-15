Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Opinie  /  Columns  /  Morgan Stanley: V-herstel onderweg

Morgan Stanley: V-herstel onderweg

Categorie: Overig
Door
op
Views: 862
Morgan Stanley: V-herstel onderweg

De V is terug in de research rapporten. Help het hopen. Morgan Stanley voorziet sneller economisch herstel dan verwacht.

Citaat:

The global economy is in a new expansion cycle and output will return to pre-coronavirus crisis levels by the fourth quarter, according to Morgan Stanley economists.

“We have greater confidence in our call for a V-shaped recovery, given recent upside surprises in growth data and policy action,” economists led by Chetan Ahya wrote in a mid-year outlook research note on June 14.

Predicting a “sharp but short” recession, the economists said they expect global GDP growth will trough at -8.6% year on year in the second quarter and recover to 3.0% by the first quarter of 2021.

Morgan Stanley noted three reasons for why the recession will be short:

  • This is not an endogenous shock triggered by huge imbalances
  • Deleveraging pressures will be more moderate
  • Policy support has been decisive, sizable and will be effective in boosting the recovery

Het rapport zegt helaas niets over de winsten. Wel heeft het huis tipjes:

  • Favor U.S. and European stocks over emerging markets; while EM stocks would be a “normal” early-cycle trade, the strategists don’t see it working well this time
  • Favor U.S. small-cap equities, cyclicals and European value shares
  • Treasury yields are expected to rise, with the 10-year seen just above 1% by year-end
  • The dollar should weaken as global growth rebounds and Federal Reserve easing outpaces that elsewhere. The euro will gain thanks in part to a new recovery fund
  • In corporate credit, investors are being paid well to move down modestly in quality Copper should do well based on a strong China recovery, while the strategists are more cautious on oil and aluminum

Arend Jan Kamp is senior content manager van IEX. Kamp belegt iedere maand vooral voor zijn pensioen uitsluitend in beleggingsfondsen. Klik hier voor zijn actuele posities. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen. Klik hier voor een overzicht van de beleggingen van de IEX-redactie.

Reacties

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Column door: Arend Jan Kamp

Arend Jan Kamp is 24/7 van de vroege uurtjes voorbeurs tot de late uurtjes After Hours uw gastheer op IEX, als hij in geheel eigen stijl (bondig, maar toch uitbundig) de beursdag met u doorneemt. V...

Meer over Arend Jan Kamp

Recente columns van Arend Jan Kamp

  1. 11:00 Opletten, draait de AEX? 1
  2. 10:30 Piet Peak-Particulier 1
  3. 10:00 Echt Hema, bond holders plegen coup

Meer Overig

  1. 10:30 Piet Peak-Particulier
  2. 08:30 Morgan Stanley: V-herstel onderweg
  3. 12 jun Goed bewaard geheim DSM 2
  4. 12 jun Overbruggingshypotheek
19 mrt: AEX
19 mrt: KPN
19 mrt: Handel in Citi Turbo's van 08:00 uur tot e...
Bekijk de pagina van Citifirst
 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by VWD Group Crypto data by Crypto Compare