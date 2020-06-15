Morgan Stanley: V-herstel onderweg

De V is terug in de research rapporten. Help het hopen. Morgan Stanley voorziet sneller economisch herstel dan verwacht.

Citaat:

The global economy is in a new expansion cycle and output will return to pre-coronavirus crisis levels by the fourth quarter, according to Morgan Stanley economists.

“We have greater confidence in our call for a V-shaped recovery, given recent upside surprises in growth data and policy action,” economists led by Chetan Ahya wrote in a mid-year outlook research note on June 14.

Predicting a “sharp but short” recession, the economists said they expect global GDP growth will trough at -8.6% year on year in the second quarter and recover to 3.0% by the first quarter of 2021.

Morgan Stanley noted three reasons for why the recession will be short:

This is not an endogenous shock triggered by huge imbalances

Deleveraging pressures will be more moderate

Policy support has been decisive, sizable and will be effective in boosting the recovery

Het rapport zegt helaas niets over de winsten. Wel heeft het huis tipjes:

Favor U.S. and European stocks over emerging markets; while EM stocks would be a “normal” early-cycle trade, the strategists don’t see it working well this time

Favor U.S. small-cap equities, cyclicals and European value shares

Treasury yields are expected to rise, with the 10-year seen just above 1% by year-end

The dollar should weaken as global growth rebounds and Federal Reserve easing outpaces that elsewhere. The euro will gain thanks in part to a new recovery fund

In corporate credit, investors are being paid well to move down modestly in quality Copper should do well based on a strong China recovery, while the strategists are more cautious on oil and aluminum