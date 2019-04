Liveblog: Arcadis, AEX en Unies

Frank Zappa "Dumb all over"

Whoever we are

Wherever we're from

We shoulda noticed by now

Our behavior is dumb

And if our chances

Expect to improve

It's gonna take a lot more

Than tryin' to remove

The other race

Or the other whatever

From the face

Of the planet altogether

They call it THE EARTH

Which is a dumb kinda name

But they named it right

'Cause we behave the same...

We are dumb all over

Dumb all over,

Yes we are

Dumb all over,

Near'n far

Dumb all over

Black 'n white

People, we is not wrapped tight