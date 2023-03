Wall Street Journal:



The markets for the world’s safest and most liquid assets, the government bonds issued by the U.S. and other rich countries, are coming under immense stress on Wednesday following a week of worries about the health of global banks.



Liquidity, the capacity to trade quickly at quoted prices, has fallen sharply in two of the keystone markets, those for U.S. Treasurys and German bunds, traders said. Difficulties in trading are now spreading to many other markets, including those for derivatives that firms and traders use to lock in prices and hedge risks weeks and months ahead of time, such as options, futures and swaps.



Traders said the turmoil, driven in part by fear that an economic reversal might be ahead, was rippling into stocks and fueling the 682-point decline Wednesday in the Dow industrials. The spreads quoted in markets for Treasurys and derivatives tied to other government bonds, reflecting the gap between quoted prices to buy and sell, were far wider on Wednesday than they were last week, the traders said