Wereldhave verlengt looptijd schulden

Hier de hele press release30 november 2023Wereldhave signed the agreement which was announced in our press release of 1November 2023, with US institutional investors to issue US Private Placement notes (USPP)for an amount of USD 50 million with a tenor of seven years. Rabobank acted as sole agentin this transaction.This transaction was preceded by a similar transaction, signed on 26 July 2023, also for anamount of USD 50 million and with a tenor of five years. ABN AMRO Bank acted as soleagent in this transaction.The proceeds of the USPP transactions are fully swapped into euros with a fixed interestrate.Wereldhave has been very active on the USPP market since 2011 and these transactionsare the first USPP transactions since 2017, illustrating that USPP remains a resilient sourceof funding for Wereldhave.In addition, Wereldhave agreed with two Belgian banks to refinance € 65 million of creditfacilities maturing in 2024 and a new credit facility of € 20 million, respectively. The weightedaverage term of these transactions is 4.5 years.With the transactions, Wereldhave extends its debt maturity profile significantly. On a proforma basis,, maintaining Wereldhave’sproperty portfolio entirely unencumbered.