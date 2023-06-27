Highlights of the differences are discussed below:



• Revenues increased by EUR 408 as a result of certain Greece RVM sales recognized at yearend 2022.

• Cost of revenue decreased by EUR 412 as result of correction of intercompany profit eliminations netted

against the cost of Greece RVM sales.

• Gross profit improved by EUR 820 with a gross margin improvement to 32.8% compared to 31.5%

• Operating expenses increased by EUR 303 with a net Operating Profit/(Loss) improvement of EUR 517.

• EBITDA improved by EUR 1,041 to EUR 2,259.

• Net financial items increased by EUR 294 as a result of adjustment of Exchange Gains/Losses.

• Net Profit/(Loss) improved by EUR 129 to a loss of EUR (4,182).

• The Balance Sheet differences in summary were mostly impacted by a EUR 1,630 payment in transit at

yearend that was restored to cash and current liabilities. Equity was reduced by EUR (743) as a result P&L

adjustments noted above, offset by a correction of profit on inventory elimination recorded earlier in the year.



