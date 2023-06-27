Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Envipco  /  Nogal wat -positieve- verschillen in de jaarrekening

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Aandeel ENVIPCO AEX:ENVI.NL, NL0015000GX8

  • 2,660 27 jun 2023 16:30
  • +0,160 (+6,40%) Dagrange 2,500 - 2,660
  • 1.010 Gem. (3M) 4,1K

Nogal wat -positieve- verschillen in de jaarrekening

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Dinald 27 juni 2023 20:30
    Highlights of the differences are discussed below:

    • Revenues increased by EUR 408 as a result of certain Greece RVM sales recognized at yearend 2022.
    • Cost of revenue decreased by EUR 412 as result of correction of intercompany profit eliminations netted
    against the cost of Greece RVM sales.
    • Gross profit improved by EUR 820 with a gross margin improvement to 32.8% compared to 31.5%
    • Operating expenses increased by EUR 303 with a net Operating Profit/(Loss) improvement of EUR 517.
    • EBITDA improved by EUR 1,041 to EUR 2,259.
    • Net financial items increased by EUR 294 as a result of adjustment of Exchange Gains/Losses.
    • Net Profit/(Loss) improved by EUR 129 to a loss of EUR (4,182).
    • The Balance Sheet differences in summary were mostly impacted by a EUR 1,630 payment in transit at
    yearend that was restored to cash and current liabilities. Equity was reduced by EUR (743) as a result P&L
    adjustments noted above, offset by a correction of profit on inventory elimination recorded earlier in the year.

    K ben benieuwd of Envipco van het strafbankje in Oslo verdwijnt.
    Bijlage:
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

ENVIPCO Meer »

Koers 2,660   Verschil +0,16 (+6,40%)
Laag 2,500   Volume 1.010
Hoog 2,660   Gem. Volume 4.142
27 jun 2023 16:30
Premium drie voorbeelden van IEX Premium: de exclusieve content op de site, de app op een smartphone en IEX Magazine.

Benieuwd naar onze analyses en tips?

Neem nu een abonnement op IEX en krijg toegang tot onze koop-en verkooptips!

Word abonnee

ENVIPCO Nieuws

  1. 02 jun Envipco Holding op strafbankje beurs Oslo
  2. 25 mei Trage jaarstart voor Envipco
  3. 20 apr Envipco levert 200 flessenautomaten in Australie 1
  4. 28 mrt Envipco-bestuurders doen onderlinge transactie
  5. 23 feb Envipco boekt meer omzet
  6. 07 feb Lazard kleiner in Envipco
  7. 30 jan Envipco levert flessenautomaten aan twee grote Schotse supermarkten
  8. 24 jan Aandeelhouders Envipco akkoord met emissie
  9. 13 dec Envipco haalt 15 miljoen euro op
  10. 12 dec Envipco lanceert private plaatsing

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 