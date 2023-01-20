Van beleggers
Nokia 2023

Aandeel Nokia PSE:NOKIA.FR, FI0009000681

  • 4,250 25 jan 2023 17:35
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 4,180 - 4,250
  • 185.392 Gem. (3M) 134K

Nokia 2023

  1. Dhrbelegger 20 januari 2023 09:28
    NOKIA create technology that helps the world act together.

    The world is facing fundamental challenges. Pressure on the planet is increasing, productivity is stalling and access to opportunity remains stubbornly unequal. Technology is central to the solution.

    Through technology leadership and trusted partnerships, we deliver critical networks to help address global issues. We have the power to bring together the world’s people, machines and devices, sensing and acting in real time at massive scale. Our critical networks go beyond connectivity to enable self-optimizing, intelligent systems both locally and globally.

    With our customers we deliver solutions that respond to climate change through more efficient use and re-use of the world’s resources, restore productivity growth by bringing digital to the physical industries it has not yet reached and provide more inclusive access globally to work, healthcare and education.

    We create meaningful interactions to drive human progress
  4. REALX 23 januari 2023 08:10
    Nokia and Samsung sign 5G patent license agreement
    • Agreement covers Nokia’s fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies
    • Samsung to make royalty payments to Nokia for a multi-year period
    • Previous agreement expired at the end of 2022

    23 January 2023

    Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced today it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of the previous agreement at the end of 2022.
    Under the agreement, which covers Nokia’s fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023. The terms of the agreement remain confidential between the parties.
    Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: “Samsung is a leader in the smartphone industry, and we are delighted to have reached an amicable agreement with them. The agreement gives both companies the freedom to innovate, and reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies.”
    The agreement is consistent with the assumptions that Nokia has disclosed in the long-term Nokia Technologies outlook commentary in its Financial Report for Q3 and January-September 2022 issued on October 20, 2022.
    Nokia’s industry-leading patent portfolio is built on more than €130 billion invested in R&D since 2000 and is composed of around 20,000 patent families, including over 4,500 patent families declared essential to 5G. Nokia contributes its inventions to open standards in return for the right to license them on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. Companies can license and use these technologies without the need to make their own substantial investments in the standards, fueling innovation and the development of new products and services for consumers.
  7. forum rang 4 frankie 25 januari 2023 07:59
    Nokia's Bell Labs geselecteerd voor Filippijnen 5G netwerkontwerp
    25/01/2023 | 05:36

    (MT Newswires) -- Nokia (NOKIA.HE, NOKIA.PA) zegt dat NOW Telecom zijn Bell Labs Consulting heeft gekozen voor een 5G Standalone netwerkontwerp en nationale breedband in de Filipijnen, aldus een woensdag gepubliceerd bericht.

    De telecomgroep zal ook een pilot 5G-netwerk ontwerpen en implementeren op verschillende locaties in Metro Manila. De uitrol wordt gefinancierd via een subsidie van het Amerikaanse Agentschap voor Handel en Ontwikkeling aan NOW Telecom.

    Nokia sloot dinsdag meer dan 1% lager in Helsinki.

  10. forum rang 4 frankie 26 januari 2023 07:34
    Nokia's kwartaalwinst overtreft de verwachtingen
    26/01/2023 | 07:11

    Nokia rapporteerde donderdag een operationele kwartaalwinst die boven de marktverwachtingen lag, doordat de Finse maker van telecomapparatuur profiteerde van de sterke vraag van telefoonbedrijven in landen als India bij de uitrol van 5G en van hogere patentinkomsten.

    De vergelijkbare bedrijfswinst over het vierde kwartaal steeg tot 1,15 miljard euro (1,26 miljard dollar) van 908 miljoen vorig jaar, waarmee de gemiddelde prognose van 924,6 miljoen euro van 10 analisten gepolst door Refinitiv werd overtroffen.
Nokia Meer »

Koers 4,250   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 4,180   Volume 185.392
Hoog 4,250   Gem. Volume 133.972
25 jan 2023 17:35
Nokia Nieuws

  1. 07:38 Nokia verhoogt dividend flink
  2. 11 jan Goldman Sachs: ASML defensieve techtopper
  3. 28 apr Nokia boekt hoger resultaat
  4. feb '22 Nokia haalt outlook ondanks krimp in laatste maanden
  5. jan '22 Nokia positiever gestemd
  6. jul '21 Nokia verhoogt outlook 2
  7. jul '21 Nokia gaat outlook verhogen 3
  8. jun '21 Nokia en Daimler sluiten licentiedeal
  9. apr '20 Leveringen Nokia lastig door lockdown 1

