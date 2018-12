Pharming « Terug naar discussie overzicht

December 10, 2018The introduction of Shire’s preventive treatment for hereditary angioedema has shaken up the market for drugs for this rare disease. But the small Dutch biotech Pharming hopes that its older drug Ruconest will find a new niche in the disease, and beyond. Richard Staines spoke with CEO Sijmen de Vries to find out more.Although a very rare disease, hereditary angioedema (HAE) has been targeted by pharma companies searching for blockbuster revenues.Let the game begin...