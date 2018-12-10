Inloggen

Home  /  Forum  /  Pharming  /  Dutch biotech Pharming plans to challenge big pharma in rare diseases.

Pharming « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Dutch biotech Pharming plans to challenge big pharma in rare diseases.

8 Posts
beeldscherm 10 dec 2018 om 14:29
December 10, 2018
The introduction of Shire’s preventive treatment for hereditary angioedema has shaken up the market for drugs for this rare disease. But the small Dutch biotech Pharming hopes that its older drug Ruconest will find a new niche in the disease, and beyond. Richard Staines spoke with CEO Sijmen de Vries to find out more.

Although a very rare disease, hereditary angioedema (HAE) has been targeted by pharma companies searching for blockbuster revenues.

pharmaphorum.com/r-d/views-analysis-r...


Let the game begin...
beeldscherm 10 dec 2018 om 14:32
Payers will begin to pay attention

Scaling up production with cow milk
Super trio 10 dec 2018 om 14:38
Kijk. Dat is ook de Vries. Strijdkrachtig.
beeldscherm 10 dec 2018 om 14:50
Pharming Reports Favourable Conclusion from First Investigator-initiated Direct Comparative Real-world Study of Acute Hereditary Angioedema Therapies

LEIDEN, Netherlands, December 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Treatment with recombinant therapy RUCONEST® and plasma-derived C1 treatments requires significantly less re-dosing than icatibant (Firazyr®) to resolve HAE attacks

www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ph...

(in case somebody didn't know this already)
Super trio 10 dec 2018 om 14:54
Pharming heeft met Ruconest het beste medicijn, voor zowel preventieve als acute behandeling voor patiënten. Alleen het toedienen van het medicijn moet makkelijker.
beeldscherm 10 dec 2018 om 14:58
quote:

Super trio schreef op 10 dec 2018 om 14:54:


Pharming heeft met Ruconest het beste medicijn, voor zowel preventieve als acute behandeling voor patiënten. Alleen het toedienen van het medicijn moet makkelijker.


laat mij het nu anders stellen, " Ruconest an upcoming potential Blockbuster "

Super trio 10 dec 2018 om 15:03
RUCO vs LANA
beeldscherm 10 dec 2018 om 15:08
quote:

Super trio schreef op 10 dec 2018 om 15:03:


RUCO vs LANA


Glory !
