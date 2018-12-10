Pharming « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Dutch biotech Pharming plans to challenge big pharma in rare diseases.
December 10, 2018
The introduction of Shire’s preventive treatment for hereditary angioedema has shaken up the market for drugs for this rare disease. But the small Dutch biotech Pharming hopes that its older drug Ruconest will find a new niche in the disease, and beyond. Richard Staines spoke with CEO Sijmen de Vries to find out more.
Although a very rare disease, hereditary angioedema (HAE) has been targeted by pharma companies searching for blockbuster revenues.
Pharming Reports Favourable Conclusion from First Investigator-initiated Direct Comparative Real-world Study of Acute Hereditary Angioedema Therapies
LEIDEN, Netherlands, December 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Treatment with recombinant therapy RUCONEST® and plasma-derived C1 treatments requires significantly less re-dosing than icatibant (Firazyr®) to resolve HAE attacks
Pharming heeft met Ruconest het beste medicijn, voor zowel preventieve als acute behandeling voor patiënten. Alleen het toedienen van het medicijn moet makkelijker.
RUCO vs LANA
