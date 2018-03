Kendrion « Terug naar discussie overzicht

PRESS RELEASE 21 February 2018

Kendrion grows revenue and profitability during good 2017

- Revenue growth for full year 2017 of 4% to EUR 461.8 million (2016: EUR 443.4 million)

- Normalised EBITA growth of 19% to EUR 37.0 million in 2017 (2016: EUR 31.1 million) as

both Automotive and Industrial activities increase profitability

- Normalised EBITA margin increases to 8.0% in 2017 from 7.0% in 2016, another good step

towards our margin target of 10% as from the end of 2018

- Revenue growth of 1% and normalised EBITA decline of 13% in Q4 2017 compared to Q4

2016

- Continued implementation of simplification measures: full-year non-recurring costs of

EUR 5.1 million with corresponding annualised savings of EUR 5.0 million; programme to

continue into 2018

- Strong financial position, and over EUR 11.0 million returned to shareholders

- Proposed dividend increase of 12% to EUR 0.87 (2016: EUR 0.78) per share; pay-out ratio 50% of normalised full-year net profit





Zie bijlage voor het hele verslag.