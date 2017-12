Galapagos « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Goldman Sachs January 16 2017



Looking ahead to 2017: Buy Galapagos; Innate Pharma to Neutral



Galapagos is our top pick Galapagos (Buy) is our preferred name in European biotech, and we roll forward our 12-month price target to €81 (24% upside). We believe that the potential for cystic fibrosis at Galapagos is underappreciated by the market, and that 2017 will see more progress and news flow for its development, which could start to drive a reassessment.