Société Générale boekt sterke resultaten

Press release

Paris, August 3rd 2021

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE IN ALL THE BUSINESSES IN Q2 21 AND H1 21

In Q2 21, revenues up +18.2% vs. Q2 20 (+20.5%*), with a strong quarter in Global Banking & Investor

Solutions, substantial growth in Financial Services and a rebound in Retail Banking

Strong positive jaws effect in all the businesses

Underlying gross operating income of EUR 2 billion(1)

, up 55%(1) vs. Q2 20

Low cost of risk at 11 basis points in Q2 21; continued prudent approach in terms of provisioning

Underlying Group net income of EUR 1.35 billion(1)

, reported Group net income (including IFRIC 21

charges and exceptional items) of EUR 1.44 billion in Q2 21

Profitability (ROTE) at 10.4%(1) and 11.2% in Q2 21

In H1 21, underlying gross operating income of EUR 4.2 billion(1)

, up +83.4%(1) vs. H1 20

Revenues strongly up +19.5% (22.8%*) and costs contained up 1.7%(1) (3.6%(1)*)

Underlying Group net income of EUR 2.65 billion(1)

, up +13.5%(1) vs. H1 19, reported Group net

income of EUR 2.25 billion

Profitability (ROTE) at 10.2%(1) and 8.6% in H1 21

IMPROVEMENT IN THE OUTLOOK FOR 2021

Expected increase in revenues in all the businesses

Increase of the positive jaws effect with continued disciplined management of costs

Downward revision, between 20 and 25 basis points, in the full-year forecast for the net cost of risk

STRONG CAPITAL POSITION

Solid CET 1 level at 13.4%(2) at end-June 2021, well above the target, due to strong organic capital

generation of 44 basis points in H1 21 after dividend provision

Attractive shareholder return

- Confirmation of the launch, in Q4, of a share buyback programme, for an amount of

around EUR 470m(3)

- H1 21 dividend per share provision of EUR 1.2, consistent with a payout ratio of 50% of

underlying Group net income