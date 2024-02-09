Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Forum Theon International Plc geopend

Aandeel THEON INTERNAT AEX:THEON.NL, CY0200751713

  • 9,800 8 feb 2024 17:35
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 9,800 - 10,300
  • 269.732 Gem. (3M) 933,4K

Forum Theon International Plc geopend

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 4 IEX - Forummoderator 9 februari 2024 08:49
    Theon International Plc specializes in the development and manufacture of customizable night vision and thermal imaging systems for military and security operations, as well as for civilian applications (hunting and firefighting). The activity is organized around 2 product families:
    night vision devices: binoculars, monoculars, stand-alone or clip-on weapon sights, night vision devices for drivers, vehicle-mounted day and night digital cameras, etc.;
    thermal imaging devices: weapon sights (stand-alone and clip-on), small clip-on thermal systems (mounted on night vision goggles), thermal viewers, customized thermal targeting equipment, multi-sensor observation systems, systems integrating day and thermal vision combined with laser telemetry devices, etc.

    Source: Cofisem - Last Update: 06 Feb 2024

    Groet Henk
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord.

Direct naar Forum

THEON INTERNAT

Koers 9,800   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 9,800   Volume 269.732
Hoog 10,300   Gem. Volume 933.401
8 feb 2024 17:35
