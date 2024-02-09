Theon International Plc specializes in the development and manufacture of customizable night vision and thermal imaging systems for military and security operations, as well as for civilian applications (hunting and firefighting). The activity is organized around 2 product families:

night vision devices: binoculars, monoculars, stand-alone or clip-on weapon sights, night vision devices for drivers, vehicle-mounted day and night digital cameras, etc.;

thermal imaging devices: weapon sights (stand-alone and clip-on), small clip-on thermal systems (mounted on night vision goggles), thermal viewers, customized thermal targeting equipment, multi-sensor observation systems, systems integrating day and thermal vision combined with laser telemetry devices, etc.



Source: Cofisem - Last Update: 06 Feb 2024



