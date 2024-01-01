Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
SBM Offshore 2024.

Aandeel SBM Offshore AEX:SBMO.NL, NL0000360618

  • 12,450 29 dec 2023 17:35
  • -0,060 (-0,48%) Dagrange 12,360 - 12,590
  • 634.387 Gem. (3M) 502,5K

SBM Offshore 2024.

  2. forum rang 6 Plein777 1 januari 2024 09:12
    Why invest in SBM Offshore?

    Our financial results are testament to our track record of performance and underscore our potential. We deliver the solid and stable performance needed for long-term growth. Meanwhile, we are furthering our strategy to optimize transform and innovate. Our ambition for 2025 is to grow in size and value, increasing our value to clients, whilst at the same time investing in new technology and attracting the best resources and partners in the industry.
SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore Nieuws

  1. 15 dec SBM Offshore sluit nieuwe doorlopende kredietfaciliteit af 1
  2. 09 nov SBM Offshore verhoogt outlook 5
  3. 08 nov Beursblik: outlook SBM Offshore lijkt haalbaar
  4. 13 okt Nieuwe opdracht voor SBM 2
  5. 28 sep Beursblik: ABN AMRO Oddo verlaagt koersdoel SBM Offshore
  6. 15 sep SBM Offshore gaat samenwerken met Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  7. 24 aug Beursblik: nieuwe order voor SBM in de pijplijn 1
  8. 10 aug Beursblik: trage jaarstart SBM
  9. 10 aug Beursblik: teleurstellende cijfers SBM
  10. 10 aug Minder omzet en winst voor SBM Offshore

