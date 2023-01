Bedankt rene. Even de financiële kalender geknipt uit het oude draadje.



Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2023



Luxembourg December 6, 2022 (18:00 CET) - Aperam today announces its financial calendar for 2023.



Earnings calendar*:[1]



10 February 2023: earnings for 4th quarter 2022 and 12 months 2022



3 May 2023: earnings for 1st quarter 2023



28 July 2023: earnings for 2nd quarter 2023 and 6 months 2023



8 November 2023: earnings for 3rd quarter 2023 and 9 months 2023



(* earnings are issued before the opening of the European stock exchanges on which the Aperam share is listed)



General Meeting of Shareholder:



2 May 2023: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders