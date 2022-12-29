BEIJING—Chinese manufacturing and service-sector activity fell to their lowest levels since the initial throes of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, highlighting the breadth of the tumult as waves of infections roar through the world’s second-largest economy following Beijing’s abrupt decision to scrap its draconian “zero-Covid” measures.



China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 47.0 in December, the lowest level since February 2020, when the country was first seized by the virus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.