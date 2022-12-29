Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Prosus  /  Prosus in 2023

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Aandeel PROSUS AEX:PRX.NL, NL0013654783

  • 64,450 30 dec 2022 17:35
  • -1,660 (-2,51%) Dagrange 64,210 - 65,530
  • 1.505.253 Gem. (3M) 2,7M

Prosus in 2023

9 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  3. forum rang 7 Hopper58 30 december 2022 07:12
    Nou laten we er dan maar meteen mee in huis vallen:

    'Tencent-Backed Online Broker Abruptly Delays Hong Kong Listing

    Lisa Du
    Fri, December 30, 2022 at 3:38 AM GMT+1·1 min read

    (Bloomberg) -- Futu Holdings Ltd., a Chinese online broker backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., has abruptly postponed its Hong Kong listing less than a day before its scheduled debut on Friday.

    Futu, which operates like Robinhood Markets Inc. in the US for clients mainly in Hong Kong and China, said it was “clarifying certain matters” with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a Thursday filing, without elaborating. The HKEX declined to comment.

    Futu was the latest US-listed Chinese firm to make the bid to dual list its shares in Hong Kong to reach a wider investor base and hedge against the risks of getting kicked off New York exchanges. Although such a threat appeared to ease earlier this month, regulatory headwinds still exist.

    Futu and its main rival Up Fintech Holding Ltd. have been operating in a gray area for their mainland China businesses, allowing millions of local investors to evade capital controls to trade shares in markets such as Hong Kong and New York. A senior central bank official has questioned the legitimacy of online trading firms, calling their services “illegal” at least twice since last 2021.

    The last-minute delay “raises red flags” and “could be of concern to investors and tarnish its profile among retail clients in its largest market,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sharnie Wong wrote in a report Friday.

    Tencent is Futu’s second biggest shareholder after billionaire founder Leaf Li, himself a former senior executive at the internet platform company. Shares of Futu rose 1.3% on Thursday in US trading to close at $58.91, extending this year’s gain to 36%.

    --With assistance from Kiuyan Wong.'

    finance.yahoo.com/news/tencent-backed...
  8. forum rang 8 kassa! 31 december 2022 11:07
    BEIJING—Chinese manufacturing and service-sector activity fell to their lowest levels since the initial throes of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, highlighting the breadth of the tumult as waves of infections roar through the world’s second-largest economy following Beijing’s abrupt decision to scrap its draconian “zero-Covid” measures.

    China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 47.0 in December, the lowest level since February 2020, when the country was first seized by the virus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
9 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

PROSUS Meer »

Koers 64,450   Verschil -1,66 (-2,51%)
Laag 64,210   Volume 1.505.253
Hoog 65,530   Gem. Volume 2.726.950
30 dec 2022 17:35
Premium

Prosus: Tencent herpakt zich

Het laatste advies leest u als abonnee van IEX Premium

Inloggen Ontdek IEX Premium

PROSUS Nieuws

  1. 29 dec FT: Tencent krijgt groen licht Beijing voor nieuwe games
  2. 16 dec Credit Suisse verhoogt koersdoel Prosus
  3. 07 dec Beursblik: Citi verhoogt koersdoel Prosus
  4. 07 dec 'Grootste verliezen Prosus achter de rug'
  5. 06 dec Prosus zet in op groei en winstgevendheid 2
  6. 25 nov Fors hogere omzet Chinese maaltijdbezorger Meituan 2
  7. 23 nov 'Prosus overtreft verwachtingen'
  8. 23 nov Beursblik: Prosus stelt gerust
  9. 23 nov Prosus ziet omzet uit e-commerce flink aantrekken
  10. 21 nov Prosus boekt fors lagere kernwinst 1

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 