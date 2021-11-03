Van beleggers
Forum Ebusco geopened

Aandeel EBUSCO HOLDING AEX:EBUS.NL, NL0015000CZ2

  • 30,650 3 nov 2021 15:16
  • +4,950 (+19,26%) Dagrange 26,000 - 31,300
  • 147.699 Gem. (3M) 217,6K

Forum Ebusco geopend

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. IEX - Forummoderator 3 november 2021 13:57
    Euronext:

    Ebusco Holding N.V. is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of zero emission buses and charging systems as well as a supplier of ancillary products and services to the electric vehicle ecosystem. Ebusco Holding N.V. provides a total solution for a cleaner and better living environment.

    Source: Cofisem - Last Update: 21 Oct 2021

    Groet Henk
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

EBUSCO HOLDING

Koers 30,650   Verschil +4,95 (+19,26%)
Laag 26,000   Volume 147.699
Hoog 31,300   Gem. Volume 217.630
3 nov 2021 15:16
EBUSCO HOLDING Nieuws

  1. 27 okt IEX start met het volgen van Ebusco met een Hold-advies 2
  2. 22 okt Ebusco opent 2,6% hoger bij beursdebuut 3
  3. 22 okt Ebusco prijst beursgang Amsterdam 14

