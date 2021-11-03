Aandeel EBUSCO HOLDING AEX:EBUS.NL, NL0015000CZ2

Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
word abonnee
-
Euronext:
Ebusco Holding N.V. is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of zero emission buses and charging systems as well as a supplier of ancillary products and services to the electric vehicle ecosystem. Ebusco Holding N.V. provides a total solution for a cleaner and better living environment.
Source: Cofisem - Last Update: 21 Oct 2021
Groet Henk
-
Van €23 naar €30 in een week na IPO, wow!
Direct naar Forum
EBUSCO HOLDING
Meer »
|Koers
|30,650
|
|Verschil
|
+4,95
(+19,26%)
|Laag
|26,000
|
|Volume
|147.699
|Hoog
|31,300
|
|Gem. Volume
|217.630
|
3 nov 2021 15:16