Aandeel Aegon AEX:AGN.NL, NL0000303709

Voor degenen die het gisteren gemist hebben:



2020 final dividend stock fraction



Those who elected a stock dividend will receive one Aegon common share for every 59 common shares held. The stock fraction is based on Aegon's average share price as quoted on Euronext Amsterdam, using the high and low of each of the five trading days from June 24 up to and including June 30, 2021. The average price calculated on this basis amounted to EUR 3.52.



Gisteren gepubliceerd op de juni draad door pete67