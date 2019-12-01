PostNL « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Meer shoppen online op Black friday in USA.

Hoe zou het in Nederland / Europa zijn?

Reuters 1-12-2019:



Black Friday shoppers stay away from stores, make $7 billion-plus splurge online

Nandita Bose



WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. shoppers made more purchases online on Black Friday than in the mall - hurting traffic and sales at brick-and-mortar stores, according to data that offered a glimpse into what is still one of the busiest shopping days of the year.



People walk through the King of Prussia mall, one of the largest retail malls in the U.S., on Black Friday, a day that kicks off the holiday shopping season, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

For the first time in several years, however, store traffic on Thanksgiving evening grew - indicating a shift in when consumers are leaving their homes to shop. It is also a sign of how Thursday evening store openings have continued to hurt what has traditionally been a day that kicked off the U.S. holiday season.



The importance on the shopping calendar of Black Friday, or the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, has waned in recent years. This is due to the choice by many retailers to open their stores on Thursday evening, as well as to early holiday promotions and year-round discounts. However, it is increasingly turning into a day when shoppers do not necessarily flock to stores but spend heavily online.



Also, for most retail chains, Black Friday store traffic and sales data is not necessarily grim as consumers continue to spend, consultants said. Winning the transaction, whether online or in-store, has now become more important for retailers than where it occurs.





Top brick-and-mortar retailers like Walmart Inc (WMT.N) , Target Corp (TGT.N) and Best Buy (BBY.N) have continued to spend billions of dollars trying to expand their e-commerce operations to capture that growing online revenue.



Also, spending patterns over the weekend are not as indicative of the entire holiday shopping season as they were a few years ago, with purchases spread over November and December.