Pharming « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Chief Executive Officer Sijmen de Vries said:

“Throughout 2018, as for 2017, we continue to see consistent growth in the numbers of patients benefitting from RUCONEST® in acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (“HAE”). The initial significant surge in growth was caused by patients starting RUCONEST® therapy after we had provided unrestricted emergency treatments free of charge, to cope with the supply shortages of competitor plasma C1 inhibitor products. We retained many of these patients and added new patients throughout the year. The increasing sales from our growing patient base resulted in Pharming’s first year of net profit, despite intense competitive pressure resulting from recent product launches. It also enabled us to increase investment to expand our pipeline, embarking on ambitious development plans for improved delivery methods for RUCONEST® in HAE and for new larger indications. We also continued to advance our existing pipeline programs for Pompe disease and Fabry’s disease. We are confident that with our increasing patient reach and advancing pipeline, we will to continue to deliver significant value to all our stakeholders.”