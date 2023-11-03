Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
Beursupdate: AEX op Wall Street
Door ABM Financial News op donderdag 2 november 2023 Views: 6.948 (ABM FN-Dow Jones) Op Wall Street zijn donderdag zes van de acht AEX-genoteerde fondsen ten opzichte van het slot in Amsterdam hoger gesloten. Aegon (-0,53%) ArcelorMittal (+0,84%) ASML (-0,06%) ING Groep (+0,86%) Philips (+0,13%) RELX (+0,33%) Royal Dutch Shell (+0,12%) Unilever (+0,29%) Euro/dollar: 1,0623 Op basis van de bovenstaande koersuitslagen zou de AEX index, die sloot op 736,03 punten, zijn geëindigd op 737,62 punten. Bron: ABM Financial News
Nanoscale Revolution: Green Steel's Horizon By Strategic Research Institute on Nov 03, 2023 10:29 am Synopsis Scientists at Stanford have discovered that small nanoparticles in iron ore are the main hurdle in creating more efficient hydrogen-based steel production. Understanding this could lead to the development of green steel reactors, potentially revolutionizing the steel industry and reducing its environmental impact. Introduction Steel production is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 8% of all such emissions globally. Typically, the production process uses coal to convert iron ore into molten iron. However, hydrogen fuel, which produces only water as its byproduct, offers a cleaner alternative. Technical challenges have slowed the adoption of hydrogen in steel manufacturing, but new findings could change that. Leora Dresselhaus-Marais, an assistant professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford, and her team have identified that the smallest nanoscale particles in iron ore are the root cause of the technical challenges facing hydrogen-based steel production. Their research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), points to the role these nanoparticles play in reducing the efficiency of reactors over time. In the high heat of hydrogen reaction inside the reactors, nanoparticles in iron ore self-assemble to form whisker-like structures. These structures clog the reactors and diminish their efficiency, which has kept hydrogen-based steel production on the sidelines. Understanding this "whiskering" problem has been a crucial part of the research. Dresselhaus-Marais and her team noted the role of "fines," tiny particles prevalent in iron ore dust produced during ore processing. These fines are significantly smaller than the millimeter-scale pellets commonly used in ironmaking. The research suggests that these fines are essential to understanding how and why reactors become clogged over time. The ironmaking process requires multiple steps to refine the iron ore into pure iron suitable for steelmaking. The transition from an intermediate material known as wüstite to pure iron is particularly challenging. The team's findings could lead to a more streamlined and efficient process by focusing on how nanoparticles behave during this transition. The newfound knowledge has significant implications for the future of green steel production. The reaction pathways for nanoparticles are fundamentally different from those for larger particles, which could lead to alternative approaches in steel manufacturing. As Dresselhaus-Marais suggests, the industry could potentially skip certain phases in the process to make it more efficient and sustainable. Conclusion The research at Stanford has opened a door to make hydrogen-based steel production more efficient and feasible. By understanding the role of nanoparticles in the process, we are a step closer to realizing the dream of greener and more sustainable steel manufacturing. Bron Steelguru (via email)
By Strategic Research Institute on Nov 03, 2023 10:24 am Synopsis ArcelorMittal Pecem in Brazil plans to invest $9 million in a study to build a rolling plant focused on high-quality flat green steel products. The steel will be produced using green hydrogen from a hub at the port of Pecem. This new venture may benefit from new transmission lines, as current lines are overcharged. Article Erick Torres, CEO of ArcelorMittal Pecem, made headlines last week when he announced a significant investment during a renewable energy panel in Fortaleza. The steel slab producer has received authorization from its headquarters to invest $9 million in a study to explore the feasibility of constructing a rolling plant. The focus of this new venture will be on producing high-quality flat green steel products. This innovative approach will use green hydrogen, which will be produced at a hydrogen production hub located at the port of Pecem. Torres went on to say that the Pecem plant could potentially acquire all the hydrogen produced at this hub, should the rolling project get the green light. This points to a synergistic relationship between the hydrogen hub and the prospective steel plant, aligning their environmental goals. However, there are challenges ahead. Fernando Elias, the manager of wind energy producer Casa dos Ventos, pointed out that the current transmission lines to the port of Pecem are already overcharged. This situation could pose a problem for the start of operations at the hydrogen hub. In light of this, Elias suggested that the government should initiate auctions for building new transmission lines. This would help link the green energy plants more effectively to the port, thereby aiding in the successful launch of the hydrogen hub and, consequently, the rolling plant. The panel served as a gathering point for key players in the renewable energy sector in the state of Ceara, including Fortescue, Casa dos Ventos, Vestas, Aeris, and ArcelorMittal. The discussions set the stage for what could be a revolutionary step forward in green steel production. Conclusion ArcelorMittal Pecem's planned investment in a feasibility study for a green steel rolling plant represents a significant step towards sustainable industrial practices. While there are logistical hurdles to overcome, especially concerning energy transmission, the project holds the promise of setting a new standard in the steel industry. Bron Steelguru (via email)
By Strategic Research Institute on Nov 03, 2023 10:18 am Synopsis: ArcelorMittal secured a legal win when Singapore's High Court barred Liberty House Group from moving assets abroad. This ruling follows a €140 million ($154.8 million) compensation claim ArcelorMittal made against Liberty House for a 2019 steel plant sale dea, reports Financial Times. Article: ArcelorMittal, the steel manufacturing colossus based in Luxembourg, has garnered a favorable judgment from the High Court of Singapore in its legal wranglings with the Liberty House Group. This ruling is a crescendo in a series of legal melodies that began with a deal gone sour in 2019. Let's trace the roots of this corporate tangle back to 2019. ArcelorMittal sold several steel plants across Romania, the Czech Republic, and other European countries to Liberty Steel Group. Following the sale, there arose a dispute over a deferred compensation, a sum of money to be paid at a later date, resulting in a London arbitration tribunal decreeing a €140 million ($154.8 million) award against Liberty House Group and Liberty Steel East Europe in favor of ArcelorMittal. Fast forward to the present, and we find the High Court of Singapore issuing a prohibitory order, effectively freezing the transfer of Liberty House Group’s assets outside the country's borders. Such legal maneuvers are strategic, they're designed to keep the assets within reach, ensuring that the aggrieved party, in this case, ArcelorMittal, can collect on its awarded dues. Sanjeev Gupta, the executive chairman of the GFG Alliance which includes Liberty House, has remarked on the issue. He noted that the dispute has been ongoing since the contested deal in 2019. Gupta also reassured that because the implicated assets are of non-trading companies within the group, this freezing order will not ripple out to affect the business operations, their suppliers, or their customers in any significant way. The corporate skirmish between ArcelorMittal and Liberty House Group sheds light on the intricate dance between large-scale transactions and legal accountability. It also casts a spotlight on the mechanisms of international arbitration and its role in the enforcement of corporate agreements and resolutions of disputes. Conclusion: ArcelorMittal's legal victory in Singapore represents a safeguarding of their financial interests, ensuring that the assets of Liberty House Group remain within legal reach for the settlement of the arbitration award. While the executive chairman of the GFG Alliance believes this will not affect their operations, it is a clear signal in the corporate world of the seriousness with which ArcelorMittal is pursuing its claims. It's a case that certainly resonates with the sentiment that in business, contracts are king, and their enforcement spans borders. Bron: Steelguru (via email)
US Steel final bids do soon after site visits next week - report

05:33 PM | ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) | By: SA Editor Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor Voor meer, zie link: seekingalpha.com/news/4029842-us-stee...
ArcelorMittal
Koers
21,565
Verschil
0,00
( 0,00%)
Laag
20,950
Volume
3.026.947
Hoog
21,730
Gem. Volume
2.203.025
2 nov 2023 17:35
