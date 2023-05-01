Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Arcelor mei 2023

Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

  • 25,710 28 apr 2023 17:36
  • +0,115 (+0,45%) Dagrange 25,070 - 25,755
  • 2.518.077 Gem. (3M) 3,5M

Arcelor mei 2023

  1. forum rang 10 voda 1 mei 2023 07:43
    De toekomst voor de staalindustrie wordt groener en groener. Waterstof doet al zijn intrede in de strijd om staal met minder CO2 te produceren. Steeds meer bedrijven gaan hun staalproductie "vergroenen". Ook Arcelor is er mee bezig!

    Miljarden zijn er voor nodig, zie ook dit bericht.

    US Steel Reports Progress on $3 Billion Big River 2 Project

    US Steel CEO, Mr. David Burritt, recently reported significant progress on the $3B Big River 2 project, citing its potential to shape the future of the company. The Big River Steel plant in Osceola, Arkansas, is one of the most technologically advanced steel mills in the world, producing steel using electric arc furnaces that consume less energy and produce fewer emissions than traditional blast furnaces. The adjacent Big River 2 expansion will build upon this technology, increasing production capacity and efficiency while maintaining a focus on sustainability.

    Mr. Burritt's emphasis on sustainability aligns with US Steel's commitment to environmental responsibility and long-term viability. The company's sustainability goals include reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption, increasing the use of renewable energy, and implementing circular economy practices to reduce waste. The Big River 2 project is a key component of these efforts, as it will utilize cutting-edge technology to produce steel with a smaller carbon footprint.

    Ms. Jessica Graziano, Vice President of Environment and Sustainability at US Steel, noted that the company's commitment to sustainability is not just about reducing environmental impact, but also about creating a more resilient and competitive business. By investing in sustainable technology, US Steel can reduce costs and increase efficiency while also contributing to a more sustainable future. The Big River 2 project is an important step in this direction, and US Steel's continued commitment to sustainability is a positive sign for the industry and the planet.
ArcelorMittal

Koers 25,710   Verschil +0,12 (+0,45%)
Laag 25,070   Volume 2.518.077
Hoog 25,755   Gem. Volume 3.458.242
28 apr 2023 17:36
ArcelorMittal Nieuws

  1. 28 apr ArcelorMittal trekt 25 miljoen aandelen in
  2. 21 apr Update: Mondiale staalproductie weer gestegen 1
  3. 18 apr Branche verwacht dit jaar herstel van vraag naar staal
  4. 18 apr Groen licht voor windenergieproject ArcelorMittal in Brazilie 1
  5. 07 apr Beursblik: winststijging van 5 procent voor Europese blue chips voorzien
  6. 03 apr Barclays haalt ArcelorMittal van kooplijst
  7. 31 mrt ArcelorMittal krijgt financiering van Japanse banken 2
  8. 29 mrt UBS verhoogt advies ArcelorMittal van Verkopen naar Kopen 2
  9. 23 mrt Bank of America zet ArcelorMittal op Kopen 1
  10. 23 mrt Mondiale staalproductie weer gedaald

