De toekomst voor de staalindustrie wordt groener en groener. Waterstof doet al zijn intrede in de strijd om staal met minder CO2 te produceren. Steeds meer bedrijven gaan hun staalproductie "vergroenen". Ook Arcelor is er mee bezig!



Miljarden zijn er voor nodig, zie ook dit bericht.



US Steel Reports Progress on $3 Billion Big River 2 Project



US Steel CEO, Mr. David Burritt, recently reported significant progress on the $3B Big River 2 project, citing its potential to shape the future of the company. The Big River Steel plant in Osceola, Arkansas, is one of the most technologically advanced steel mills in the world, producing steel using electric arc furnaces that consume less energy and produce fewer emissions than traditional blast furnaces. The adjacent Big River 2 expansion will build upon this technology, increasing production capacity and efficiency while maintaining a focus on sustainability.



Mr. Burritt's emphasis on sustainability aligns with US Steel's commitment to environmental responsibility and long-term viability. The company's sustainability goals include reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption, increasing the use of renewable energy, and implementing circular economy practices to reduce waste. The Big River 2 project is a key component of these efforts, as it will utilize cutting-edge technology to produce steel with a smaller carbon footprint.



Ms. Jessica Graziano, Vice President of Environment and Sustainability at US Steel, noted that the company's commitment to sustainability is not just about reducing environmental impact, but also about creating a more resilient and competitive business. By investing in sustainable technology, US Steel can reduce costs and increase efficiency while also contributing to a more sustainable future. The Big River 2 project is an important step in this direction, and US Steel's continued commitment to sustainability is a positive sign for the industry and the planet.