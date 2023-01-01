Van beleggers
Markt Monitor
Aandeel B&S Group SA AEX:BSGR.NL, LU1789205884

  • 5,010 2 jan 2023 09:14
  • +0,175 (+3,62%) Dagrange 4,910 - 5,010
  • 7.236 Gem. (3M) 67,7K

B en S Group - 2023

2 Posts
  DeZwarteRidder 1 januari 2023 15:59
    Our markets

    Serving scalable markets in selected channels

    We are an ambitious business with a global focus but a champion of the niches from which we originated. Even with an increasing global footprint, we continue to leverage our expertise for deep local relevance in the markets we operate.
    Reach out to us

    Online channels

    Reseller platforms, closed platforms, direct-to-consumer
    Duty-free & travel retail

    Border stores, diplomatic shops, travel retail stores, crew shops, shops at military compounds
    Value & secondary retail

    International value retail chains, discount retailers
    Domestic / off trade

    Supermarkets and retail chains, mini markets, convenience stores, kiosks
    Hospitality / on trade

    Hotels, bars, restaurants
    Government & Defense

    Military operations, UN peacekeeping missions
    Maritime & Remote

    Marine vessels, cruise liners, industrial sites
2 Posts
Direct naar Forum

B&S Group SA

Koers 5,010   Verschil +0,18 (+3,62%)
Laag 4,910   Volume 7.236
Hoog 5,010   Gem. Volume 67.746
2 jan 2023 09:14
