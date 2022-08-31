Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  TomTom  /  TomTom september 2022

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Aandeel TomTom AEX:TOM2.NL, NL0013332471

  • 8,025 31 aug 2022 17:35
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 7,825 - 8,120
  • 400.749 Gem. (3M) 472,8K

TomTom september 2022

5 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  4. Koos99 1 september 2022 08:22
    Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and TomTom deepen their partnership, equipping all vehicles across Europe with TomTom technology as standard.

    Extended agreement now covers all Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia vehicles in Europe
    TomTom Maps and Real-Time Traffic to enhance HMG drivers’ in-dash navigation experience
    TomTom ADAS Map to improve safety and comfort of HMG’s Highway Driving Assist technology, helping with intelligent speed assistance (ISA) regulation compliance
    Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1 September 2022, TomTom (TOM2), the trusted geolocation technology specialist, announced today that its maps and real-time traffic data have been chosen by Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) to support its entire vehicle lineup in Europe. Over the coming years, millions of HMG vehicles will come equipped with this technology as standard.

    As was already the case for Genesis drivers, all Hyundai and Kia customers in Europe will now enjoy TomTom’s high-quality maps supporting their vehicles’ in-dash navigation and level-two automated driving features. Genesis, HMG’s premium brand, launched its model lineup in Europe during the summer of last year, equipped with TomTom’s maps and real-time traffic technology.

    TomTom’s advanced maps help carmakers push the boundaries of automation by enabling advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to better anticipate the road ahead. The TomTom ADAS Map provides these systems with higher-quality road information, including gradient, lanes, curvature, and speed limits, improving safety, comfort, and eco-performance. HMG’s innovative Highway Driving Assist (HDA) relies on this data to independently change speed if the posted limit changes, and automatically slow down and navigate freeway transition ramps and curves in a safer way. TomTom map data provides highly accurate, verified content for all speed limit types across Europe, helping with intelligent speed assistance (ISA) regulation compliance, which came into force as of July 2022.

    “We are thrilled that all Hyundai and Kia drivers in Europe will benefit from the comfort and safety provided by TomTom’s best-in-class geolocation technology,” said Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President and Head of Infotainment Development Group, HMG. “TomTom is a partner we trust to deliver highly accurate map data that enhances our Highway Driving Assist technology, and real-time traffic information that helps us optimize navigation guidance and ETAs.”

    “It’s a pleasure to expand our relationship with Hyundai Motor Group so that each and every one of their cars in Europe will be equipped with TomTom’s technology”, said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “Hyundai Motor Group is one of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the automotive industry, and we look forward to collaborating over the coming decade, creating pioneering solutions that provide freedom of movement in a safe, enjoyable, and clean way.”
5 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

TomTom Meer »

Koers 8,025   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 7,825   Volume 400.749
Hoog 8,120   Gem. Volume 472.776
31 aug 2022 17:35
Premium

Cijfers TomTom slaan om

Het laatste advies leest u als abonnee van IEX Premium

Inloggen Ontdek IEX Premium

TomTom Nieuws

  1. 18 jul ING verhoogt koersdoel TomTom
  2. 15 jul Beursblik: bevredigende resultaten TomTom in uitdagend klimaat
  3. 15 jul Verlies TomTom valt hoger uit dan verwacht 5
  4. 12 jul Beursblik: opnieuw verlies voor TomTom verwacht
  5. 04 jul TomTom gaat samen met ministerie werken aan verkeersveiligheid 1
  6. 17 jun Teslin rekent op inhaalslag TomTom 2
  7. 17 jun Teslin vergroot belang in TomTom 4
  8. 01 jun 'Reorganisatie TomTom geen verrassing'
  9. 01 jun TomTom neemt afscheid van 500 werknemers
  10. 05 mei TomTom draagt Gemma Postlethwaite voor als commissaris 1

Gerelateerde Video's

  1. video thumbnail

    Arend Jan Kamp over hoofdkantoren

    7 februari 2017 16:38 - Vimeo

  2. video thumbnail

    De fantasie in TomTom

    6 januari 2017 17:18 - Vimeo

  3. video thumbnail

    IEX Marketupdate met o.a. TomTom

    21 oktober 2016 15:33 - Vimeo

  4. video thumbnail

    Arend Jan Kamp over TomTom

    20 mei 2016 15:59 - Vimeo

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 