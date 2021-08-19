Aandeel TomTom AEX:TOM2.NL, NL0013332471

Van beleggers
Home  /  Forum  /  TomTom  /  Tesla Autopilot probe could hurt the technology more than the carmaker's bottomline

Aandeel TomTom AEX:TOM2.NL

  • 6,790 30 aug 2021 11:05
  • +0,070 (+1,04%) Dagrange 6,685 - 6,800
  • 37.185 Gem. (3M) 345,6K

Tesla Autopilot probe could hurt the technology more than the carmaker’s bottomline

4 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 6 pacman 19 augustus 2021 13:35
    Vind dit toch wel een nieuw draadje waard, daar het Tesla weleens naar TomTom zou kunnen drijven op zeer korte termijn voor hun Adas/HD mapping

    ...And while the impact of the probe could range from Tesla having to implement greater limitations of the use of its vehicles’ driver-assistance capabilities, or even the outright disabling of the features, the harm it may have done to consumers’ confidence in the still relatively new technologies could take years to rebuild.
    ..If drivers lose faith in the autonomous systems that are supposed to be the key to a future of self-driving cars that eliminate traffic deaths, it could result in lower interest in the technologies, which could slow its adoption in the long run.
    ..
    According to multiple polls, Americans are still wary of self-driving cars. A 2020 Partners for Automated Vehicle Education poll of 1,200 American adults found that nearly three quarters of people don’t think self-driving cars are “ready for primetime.” Another 48% said they would never get into an autonomous cab

    ben er ook van overtuigd dat het er NOOIT gaat komen, in de straten van de Wereld..te langzaam/to slow

    finance.yahoo.com/news/tesla-autopilo...
  2. forum rang 6 pacman 30 augustus 2021 10:19
    Tesla on autopilot slams into police car.

    ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — A Tesla using its partially automated driving system slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser Saturday on an interstate near downtown Orlando and narrowly missed its driver, who had pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle.

    Earlier this month, the U.S. government opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot driving system after a series of similar collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

    The trooper whose cruiser was hit shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday had activated his emergency lights and was on the way to the disabled vehicle when the Tesla hit the cruiser’s left side and then collided with the other vehicle, highway patrol spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes told The Orlando Sentinel.

    The report said the 27-year-old man in the Tesla and the driver of the disabled vehicle suffered minor injuries and the trooper was unhurt.

    Tesla did not immediately respond to an email sent to its press address.

    Autopilot has frequently been misused by Tesla drivers, who have been caught driving drunk or even riding in the back seat while a car rolled down a California highway.

    www.gazettenet.com/Tesla-on-part-auto...

    hoeveel onschuldige doden moeten er nog vallen ...put this man in Jail
  3. forum rang 4 marathon 11 30 augustus 2021 10:28
    Soms voelen mensen zich alwetend en onaantastbaar.
    Elon staat hierin op eenzame hoogte. Baseert zich waarschijnlijk op de auto die al miljoenen kilometers heeft afgelegd zonder een andere auto te raken. Het wachten is op de volgende ruimte auto met het autonomous pakketje.
  4. forum rang 6 pacman 30 augustus 2021 11:05
    quote:

    marathon 11 schreef op 30 augustus 2021 10:28:


    Soms voelen mensen zich alwetend en onaantastbaar.
    Elon staat hierin op eenzame hoogte. Baseert zich waarschijnlijk op de auto die al miljoenen kilometers heeft afgelegd zonder een andere auto te raken. Het wachten is op de volgende ruimte auto met het autonomous pakketje.


    1- het werkt niet,immers je zit zelf achter het stuur en 2 - het maakt daardoor de Auto onnodig duurder( hij is al zo duur) dit geld natuurlijk ook voor de anderen...
TomTom

Koers 6,790   Verschil +0,07 (+1,04%)
Laag 6,685   Volume 37.185
Hoog 6,800   Gem. Volume 345.565
30 aug 2021 11:05
