Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Engie  /  Forum Engie geopend

Engie « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Forum Engie geopend

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
79 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
IEX - Forummoderator 16 feb 2017 om 10:17
0
Lid sinds: 21 nov 2012
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
640
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 220
Gegeven: 6
Engie S.A., voorheen GDF SUEZ S.A., is een Frans multinationaal energiebedrijf dat opereert in de productie, onderhoud en distributie van elektriciteit, aardgas en duurzame energie. Het is het grootste nutsbedrijf ter wereld na overname van het Britse International Power. Initieel is de firma ontstaan door de fusie van Gaz de France en SUEZ op 22 juli 2008.

Groet Henk
Drillbit 20 feb 2017 om 21:34
0
Lid sinds: 19 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 21 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
221
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5
Gegeven: 0
Hebben we de bodem nu stilaan bereikt ?
Alfonz 20 feb 2017 om 22:47
0
Lid sinds: 04 feb 2014
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
411
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 210
quote:

Drillbit schreef op 20 feb 2017 om 21:34:


Hebben we de bodem nu stilaan bereikt ?

Koopwaardig aandeel met een dividendrendement.
Stockboer 21 feb 2017 om 18:49
0
Lid sinds: 04 sep 2016
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
198
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 9
Gegeven: 1
quote:

Alfonz schreef op 20 feb 2017 om 22:47:


[...]
Koopwaardig aandeel met een dividendrendement.


Zeker! Dividend is wel verlaagd naar 0.7 cent maar desondanks toch ook nog een netto dividend rendement van 3.5%
Koers zit al jaren onder de intrinsieke waarde en de k/w ligt rond de 9. Gemiddelde koersdoel rond de €14.

Idd koopwaardig
FORT1944 22 feb 2017 om 01:14
0
Lid sinds: 30 jan 2014
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
1.032
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 27
Gegeven: 9
@stockboer , ALS IETS SCHRIJFT DOET HET DAN GOED , HET DIVIDEND IS 70 CENT ,daar ENGIE een voorschot betaald is dit gehalveerd .
Maar het dividend op jaarbasis is BOVEN DE 6% MOMENTEEL .
Indien je Uw aandelen op Uw naam zet en deponeert krijg je na 2 JAAR 10% meer dividend uitgekeerd van ENGIE , die in 2015 DEPONEERDE valt nu in de prijzen .
Stockboer 22 feb 2017 om 07:05
0
Lid sinds: 04 sep 2016
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
198
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 9
Gegeven: 1
quote:

FORT1944 schreef op 22 feb 2017 om 01:14:


@stockboer , ALS IETS SCHRIJFT DOET HET DAN GOED , HET DIVIDEND IS 70 CENT ,daar ENGIE een voorschot betaald is dit gehalveerd .
Maar het dividend op jaarbasis is BOVEN DE 6% MOMENTEEL .
Indien je Uw aandelen op Uw naam zet en deponeert krijg je na 2 JAAR 10% meer dividend uitgekeerd van ENGIE , die in 2015 DEPONEERDE valt nu in de prijzen .


Klopt maar ik heb het over netto dividendrendement, 6% klinkt leuk maar er gaat 30% belasting vanaf waarvan 15% naar Frankrijk. Ik heb nog nooit wat terug proberen te vorderen maar het zal niet eenvoudig zijn. 2017 en 2018 gaat die naar de 0,70 cent. www.engie.com/en/shareholders/dividend/
Als je ze op je naam zet heb je ook een lock-up van 2 jaar. Ik zag daar niet zo veel in.
pielsje 22 feb 2017 om 07:16
0
Lid sinds: 26 nov 2004
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
1.670
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 100
Gegeven: 1008
Wachten op het huwelijk tussen Engie en Suez..

Dit wachten duurt best lang...
Stockboer 23 feb 2017 om 18:46
0
Lid sinds: 04 sep 2016
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
198
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 9
Gegeven: 1
The rise of solar energy
There are a number of reasons that explain the boom in solar energy: installations are more powerful and less expensive, investments have been stepped up, and more encouraging regulations have been introduced. As a result, in more and more countries, industrial operators and electricity producers such as ENGIE are focusing on this solution of the future.

The sun is a source of energy with considerable potential to fight against climate change, stimulate growth and enable widespread access to energy: it is virtually unlimited, easily available, present in practically every country in the world, non carbon-emitting, and can be exploited on either a small-scale or a large-scale basis. At the present time, there is no technological barrier holding back the energy transition towards solar energy. It is rather financial and legal issues that are restraining it, but these are in the process of changing all around the world. The time for solar energy has dawned.

Competitive prices and regulatory changes

In five years, the price of electricity generated from solar energy has been divided by eight2 ! Meanwhile, the cost of solar panels has halved since 2010 and, according to IRENA (the International Renewable Energy Agency), is expected to drop a further 60% in the next ten years. Automated production, in China for instance, has reduced breakage rates and through constant innovation, manufacturers are designing more efficient cells and improving the lifespan of installations (which can now be as much as 35 years, as against 25 just five years ago). Photovoltaic technology is now affordable, simple, mature and mastered. Affordable solar energy is the key to decarbonization, and putting it into widespread use throughout the world is a challenge that every country should be facing.

Solar energy has been put on a very ambitious course in France in the context of the French energy transition law: a target of 18 to 20 GW of installed capacity has been set for 2023, compared to 6.2 GW today. A number of government decrees now under preparation should stimulate production.

In many other countries, organizations are campaigning for the standardization of the regulatory framework and best practice. One of these is the Terrawatt Initiative, the first private non-profit organization set up by ENGIE, bringing together investors, energy suppliers and equipment manufacturers. Its objective is to put in place the conditions necessary to make 1,000 GW of solar capacity available worldwide by 2030.

Rise in solar energy production throughout the world

The solar energy boom is particularly strong in emerging countries that combine a sunny climate with sustained growth in demand for electricity. China intends to double its installed capacity between 2015 and 2020, to achieve 110 GW. India has an ambitious target of 100 GW of solar energy by 2022, while solar energy already accounts for a 4% quota of Chile’s energy mix, even though it was completely absent in 2012.

One of the consequences of this revolution is that the major European electricity producers have made a shift to solar generation. This is the case of ENGIE, which has made solar energy a key pillar in its strategy of becoming the world leader in the energy transition.

The Group already holds dominant market positions in some of the world’s sunniest regions. Through its subsidiary, Solairedirect, ENGIE has a total solar energy capacity of 471 MW in India, including 290 MW currently under construction in the states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. It is developing a solar plant in Chile that will generate 120 GW per year and has won contracts for new solar projects in Mexico. In Tanzania, ENGIE has installed a mini-network of photovoltaic panels in the village of Ketumbeine to provide rural populations with sustainable access to energy.

ENGIE is also active in the European market. Since the acquisition of Solairedirect in 2015, the Group is number 1 in the sector in France. It intends to roughly quadruple its installed solar capacity in France over the next five years. In Belgium, ENGIE installs photovoltaic solar panels for individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, Electrabel.

The Group is also responsible for a number of innovative projects around the world, including the Kathu concentrated solar plant in South Africa and the Alata Solar Smart Grid in Corsica, which allows the storage of solar energy.
FORT1944 24 feb 2017 om 09:25
0
Lid sinds: 30 jan 2014
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
1.032
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 27
Gegeven: 9

Het wachten op een huwelijk tussen ENGIE en SUEZ ??? Ze waren vroeger een bedrijf , zij zijn gesplitst om aandeelhouders waarde te maken , ik denk dat de vereenvoudiging van de ENGIE structuur niet in die richting bezig is . Ik verwacht mooie cijfers van de gasdivisie want die prijs is al flink gestegen dit jaar .Ook het naar de beurs brengen van ELECTROBEL laat op zich wachten .
scar1982 27 feb 2017 om 18:59
0
Lid sinds: 04 okt 2011
Laatste bezoek: 17 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
63
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4
Gegeven: 0
Vandaag sinds lange tijd nog een keer een mooie stijging van +2%. Begint men uit te gaan van positieve cijfers komende donderdag?
Is er iemand die dit aandeel van dichtbij volgt met zijn/haar verwachtingen voor de cijfers van donderdag?
Stockboer 27 feb 2017 om 23:31
0
Lid sinds: 04 sep 2016
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
198
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 9
Gegeven: 1
Winst rond de 2,3 mld. Per aandeel rond 1 euro. Sowieso beter dan vorig jaar maar toen is er een afschrijving van meer dan 8 mld. gedaan.
Kasstroom negatief. Eigen vermogen iets omlaag ofwel gelijk gebleven.
Verder positieve outlook in vooral de energietransitie.

We zullen zien.
scar1982 28 feb 2017 om 09:01
0
Lid sinds: 04 okt 2011
Laatste bezoek: 17 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
63
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4
Gegeven: 0
Bedankt Stockboer. Ik las ook je stuk hierboven ivm de transitie naar zonne-energie. Als het inderdaad zo zal zijn dat er wereldwijd massale investeringen komen voor zonne-energie dan lijkt mij dat Engie hier enorm van kan profiteren op langere termijn. Ze staan inderdaad voor belangrijke uitdagingen om het roer om te gooien en zich te richten op deze nieuwe markten.
Eerst maar eens donderdag afwachten. Er lijkt mij al veel negatief nieuws in de koers verwerkt te zijn. Als de outlook voor dit jaar positief is kan het wel eens mooi omhoog gaan.
sambaron 2 mrt 2017 om 10:44
0
Lid sinds: 11 mei 2003
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
88
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 8
Gegeven: 14
Engie praat over verkoop olie- en gaspoot

De recente heropleving van de olieprijs is goed nieuws voor Engie. Volgens CFO Judith Hartmann zit de nutsgroep in vergevorderde gesprekken om de afdeling olie- en gasexploratie te verkopen. Mede daardoor zegt Hartmann er alle vertrouwen in te hebben dat Engie tegen eind 2017 85 procent van de geplande afslanking van 15 miljard afgerond te hebben, tegenover goed de helft nu. 
sambaron 2 mrt 2017 om 10:50
0
Lid sinds: 11 mei 2003
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
88
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 8
Gegeven: 14
Engie belooft beterschap in 2017

Engie sloot 2016 af met een courante nettowinst van 2,5 miljard euro, iets beter dan de 2,43 miljard euro waar de door Bloomberg gepolste analisten gemiddeld op rekenden. De omzet, minus 5 procent tot 66,6 miljard euro, en de operationele cashflow (ebitda), minus 5 procent tot 10,7 miljard euro, lagen grosso modo in lijn met de verwachtingen. 
Netto is er wel opnieuw verlies, voor de derde keer in vier jaar. Nieuwe afboekingen op energiecentrales en - als gevolg van de lage rente - een extra Belgische nucleaire provisie van 1 miljard kleurden het nettoresultaat 0,4 miljard rood. 
Het aandeel van de nutsgigant kwakkelt al jaren en noteert dicht tegen een diepterecord. Dat komt door de zware crisis op de energiemarkt. Een conjuncturele en structurele daling van het verbruik, de verwoestende concurrentie en de opmars van zonnepanelen en windparken hebben het businessmodel van de voormalige elektriciteitsmonopolisten in Europa onderuitgehaald. De voorbije jaren gingen de omzet en de ebitda flink achteruit. Miljardenwinsten werden miljardenverliezen door miljarden aan afschrijvingen.
CEO Isabelle Kocher beloofde via de verkoop van 15 miljard aan activa de transformatie naar een specialist in hernieuwbare energie te realiseren. Maar die verkopen zijn een tweesnijdend zwaard, aangezien ze tegelijk ook het mes zetten in het toekomstige winstpotentieel.
Over dat winstpotentieel zijn er steeds meer twijfels. Die twijfels probeert Kocher te counteren. Ze geeft aan dat de afslanking al voor de meer dan de helft - 8 miljard - gerealiseerd is en belooft de besparingen uit het efficiëntieprogramma 'Lean 2018' met een vijfde op te drijven tot 1,2 miljard euro. 
Voor 2017 stelt Kocher 'organische groei' in het vooruitzicht. De nettowinst zou tussen 2,4 en 2,6 miljard moeten liggen, de ebitda tussen 10,7 en 11,3 miljard.
rider13 2 mrt 2017 om 11:07
0
Lid sinds: 26 sep 2016
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
1.224
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 57
Gegeven: 75
Eindelijk wat herstel maar nog steeds ondergewaardeerd voor zo een mooi dividendaandeel.
sambaron 2 mrt 2017 om 12:45
1
Lid sinds: 11 mei 2003
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
88
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 8
Gegeven: 14
Hoop ook dat aandeel eindelijk weer eens tot leven gaat komen na een paar zwaar verliesgevende jaren. Als de winst weer goede kant opgaat, gaat dit aandeel ook weer fors herstellen, mijns inziens. Engie noteert namelijk veel te laag op de beurs...
voda 3 mrt 2017 om 17:09
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 21 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
198.524
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 30357
Gegeven: 9948
ENGIE builds its first geothermal power generation plant in the world in Indonesia

Control Engineering Asia reported that with construction expected to commence this year in the Solok Selatan region in West Sumatra province, the project will provide employment opportunities to 1,200 people and support local businesses during the 30-month construction period.

Indonesia has around 40 percent of the world’s geothermal reserves, estimated at 28,000 MW, making it an important resource for the country to achieve its commitments to reduce carbon emissions by 29 percent by 2030.

Geothermal energy is a renewable, non-intermittent and eco-friendly source of energy that is both efficient and economical, using the heat coming from deep underground either for heat, power generation or even air-conditioning. ENGIE is a leading producer and supplier in Europe of geothermal energy for heating and cooling of residential or commercial facilities, using various sources from deep hot aquifers to marine geothermal, through shallow geothermal coupled with underground thermal energy storage.

Mr Jan Flachet, chief executive cfficer, ENGIE Asia-Pacific said that “With 40 percent of the world’s geothermal reserves in Indonesia, the potential of this energy source is tremendous. Our partnership in the Muara Laboh geothermal project is fully in line with our Group’s strategy to be a leader of the energy transition in the world, notably focusing on renewable energies.”

ENGIE is part of the PT Supreme Energy Muara Laboh with the Japanese trading and investment company Sumitomo Corporation and the Indonesian geothermal power developer, PT Supreme Energy. The consortium was awarded the tender for the 220 MW Muara Laboh geothermal project concession in 2010.

The US$ 440 Million financing agreement was signed by PT Supreme Energy Muara Laboh consortium with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, the Asian Development Bank and a set of commercial banks under a guarantee from Nippon Export and Investment Insurance, to support clean energy development in Indonesia.

ENGIE has been present in Indonesia for over 60 years. Muara Laboh is the first renewable project of the Group in the country. The Group employees are committed to contributing to the sustainable development of one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, through increasing energy supply with natural gas and renewable power (geothermal, solar, biogas), as well as improving energy efficiency and providing solutions to the challenges of rapid urbanization.

Source : Control Engineering Asia
Bijlage:
FORT1944 4 mrt 2017 om 10:11
0
Lid sinds: 30 jan 2014
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
1.032
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 27
Gegeven: 9
Ik kan maar beamen dat men goed bezig , een groot log schip draait ook langzaam en dat is hier het geval Het dividend is mooi ook de volgende jaren 0,70€ op een koers van 13 € momenteel voor 2017 en 2018 is top . DE MOEILIJKHEDEN met kerncentrales is een politiek uitgebuit en heeft veel geld verslonden voor niets ook de SABOTAGE nog in 2016 , dat mag ook gezegd worden . De energie sector veranderd zeer snel en ENGIE gaat mee op al die domeinen daarom een goede investering nu en in de toekomst want hun plan zit voor op schema , daarom die dividend verlaging , koken kost geld , mag best , het eindresultaat telt .
sambaron 13 mrt 2017 om 22:04
1
Lid sinds: 11 mei 2003
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
88
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 8
Gegeven: 14
'Engie overweegt overnamebod op Innogy' Gepubliceerd op 13 mrt 2017 om 21:12 | PARIJS (AFN)

Het Franse energieconcern Engie overweegt een overnamebod te doen op Innogy, de tak voor hernieuwbare energie die vorig jaar door het Duitse energiebedrijf RWE naar de beurs werd gebracht. Dat meldden ingewijden rond de zaak aan persbureau Bloomberg.De marktwaarde van Innogy, waaronder ook het Nederlandse Essent valt, zou circa 18,6 miljard euro bedragen. RWE bezit nog ongeveer 77 procent van Innogy, dat een notering heeft in Frankfurt en Luxemburg. De divisie werd losgekoppeld van het conventionele energiebedrijf van RWE, dat elektriciteit en warmte opwekt met fossiele brandstoffen en kernenergie.Volgens de bronnen praat Engie momenteel met adviseurs over een overname van Innogy en is nog geen definitief besluit genomen of er een bod uitgebracht wordt. De Franse overheid heeft een belang van 29 procent in Engie.
Stockboer 13 mrt 2017 om 22:51
0
Lid sinds: 04 sep 2016
Laatste bezoek: 22 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
198
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 9
Gegeven: 1
Ff snel de financials van Innogy bekeken maar volgens mij ziet het er wel goed uit. Engie zou een graag gedeelte vanuit eigen middelen kunnen betalen. Weet iemand waarom RWE dit naar de beurs gebracht heeft?
79 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Engie Meer »

Koers 14,200   Verschil -0,40 (-2,74%)
Laag 14,190   Volume 890.085
Hoog 14,325   Gem. Volume 5.931.505
22-mei-18 10:37
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX