After Hours: Apple levert

2 Posts
Bart Meerdink 1 mei 2018 om 21:15
Mooi overzicht van alle verwachtingen in de markt (behoudens 'whisper numbers' dwz de ongepubliceerde 'echte' verwachtingen van Wall Street die in feite de koersreactie bepalen):

www.ped30.com/2018/05/01/apple-earnin...

Maar de guidance voor volgend kwartaal en in mindere mate het opschroeven van het grote capital return program en info over China hebben ook grote invloed.

Maar eigenlijk gaat het natuurlijk om de lange termijn. Een horizon van één kwartaal is voor traders. En traders zijn tegenwoordig losers (misschien altijd wel geweest?). High-frequency trading is effectiever.
Belegde boterham 1 mei 2018 om 23:00
"“We’re thrilled to report our best March quarter ever, with strong revenue growth in iPhone, Services and Wearables,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter, just as they did following its launch in the December quarter. We also grew revenue in all of our geographic segments, with over 20% growth in Greater China and Japan.” "

Op naar het volgende kwartaal waar 'supplier info' weer de nodige doom & gloom zal veroorzaken, lol.
