After Hours: Apple levert

Goedenavond welkom bij weer een nieuwe After Hours met deze keer de Q1-cijfers van Apple en Snap.

De verkopen van de iPhones zijn beter dan verwacht. De winst en omzet verslaan de verwachtingen. Het dividend wordt met 16% verhoogd en er gaat voor $100 miljard aan eigen aandelen ingekocht worden.

Bij Snap zal de groei van het aantal gebruikers, de groei van de omzet en winst van belang zijn. Deze vallen dus tegen en de koers staat 12% lager na de cijfers.

Cijfers

Apple: Q1 EPS $2.73 vs. $2.67 Est.; Q2 Revs. $61.1B vs. $60.82B Est.

Snap: Q1 Loss ($0.17) vs. ($0.17) Est. Q1 Revs. $230.7M vs. $244.5M Est.

Tweets

Hier de headlines over de verkopen van de diverse producten van Apple en de aandeleninkoop. Het aandeel stijgt 4% in de handel nabeurs.

De cijferrapportage:

CEO Tim Cooke #Apple mag dan geen visionair zijn, hij weet als geen ander hoe je geld moet verdienen pic.twitter.com/yzAjcEPc3C — Arend Jan Kamp (@ArendJanKamp) 1 mei 2018

De cashberg kromp dit kwartaal:

Apple's massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter. https://t.co/b1Q2iTiTIj pic.twitter.com/dfRpFiKHSN — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) 1 mei 2018

Bloomberg over de iPhone X:

While the iPhone X is one of the top smartphones on the market, the device’s $999 starting price was too much for some consumers. However, Apple offers an increasingly broad array of other iPhones to suit different budgets. And it’s working on a new lower-cost model that has iPhone X features like 3-D facial recognition and an edge-to-edge screen.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook highlighted strong revenue growth from iPhones, services and wearable devices like the Apple Watch. He was unconcerned about the high price of the iPhone X. "It’s priced for the value that it is, an incredible product with lots of leading edge innovations that sets us up for the next decade," Cook said in an interview.

Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones in fiscal Q2, up 2.9% from a year earlier https://t.co/QoldG1XGhN pic.twitter.com/quu1cnInqC — Bloomberg (@business) 1 mei 2018

De verkopen per regio:

Nasdaq futures in beweging:

#Apple nu +4% op Q1's en dat laat vooral de Nasdaq 100 en zelfs de S&P 500 futures niet onberoerd pic.twitter.com/Tsf5bW6rZX — Arend Jan Kamp (@ArendJanKamp) 1 mei 2018

Er zit nog wel groei in:

Number of iPhones sold in Q2:



Q2 2018: 52.2 million

Q2 2017: 50.8 million

Q2 2016: 51.2 million

Q2 2015: 61.2 million

Q2 2014: 43.7 million

Q2 2013: 37.4 million

Q2 2012: 35.1 million

Q2 2011: 18.6 million

Q2 2010: 8.8 million

Q2 2009: 3.8 million

Q2 2008: 1.7 million — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) 1 mei 2018

