After Hours: Apple levert

Beurs vandaag
door
gepubliceerd
views: 5.967
Goedenavond welkom bij weer een nieuwe After Hours met deze keer de Q1-cijfers van Apple en Snap.

De verkopen van de iPhones zijn beter dan verwacht. De winst en omzet verslaan de verwachtingen. Het dividend wordt met 16% verhoogd en er gaat voor $100 miljard aan eigen aandelen ingekocht worden.

Bij Snap zal de groei van het aantal gebruikers, de groei van de omzet en winst van belang zijn. Deze vallen dus tegen en de koers staat 12% lager na de cijfers. 

Cijfers

Klik op de naam van het aandeel voor de linkjes naar de nabeurshandel die via CNBC real time is te volgen.

  • Apple: Q1 EPS $2.73 vs. $2.67 Est.; Q2 Revs. $61.1B vs. $60.82B Est.
  • Snap: Q1 Loss ($0.17) vs. ($0.17) Est. Q1 Revs. $230.7M vs. $244.5M Est.

Tweets

Hier de headlines over de verkopen van de diverse producten van Apple en de aandeleninkoop. Het aandeel stijgt 4% in de handel nabeurs.

De cijferrapportage:

De cashberg kromp dit kwartaal:

Bloomberg over de iPhone X:

While the iPhone X is one of the top smartphones on the market, the device’s $999 starting price was too much for some consumers. However, Apple offers an increasingly broad array of other iPhones to suit different budgets. And it’s working on a new lower-cost model that has iPhone X features like 3-D facial recognition and an edge-to-edge screen.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook highlighted strong revenue growth from iPhones, services and wearable devices like the Apple Watch. He was unconcerned about the high price of the iPhone X. "It’s priced for the value that it is, an incredible product with lots of leading edge innovations that sets us up for the next decade," Cook said in an interview.

De verkopen per regio:

Nasdaq futures in beweging:

Er zit nog wel groei in:

Zerohedge is er altijd als eerste bij met het slechte nieuws:

Nick Bakker is marketwatcher bij IEX.nl. Nick Bakker kan posities innemen op de financiële markten. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen. Klik hier voor een overzicht van de beleggingen van de IEX redactie.

Apple Inc

Reacties

Bart Meerdink 1 mei 2018 om 21:15
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 01 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
4.411
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 945
Gegeven: 572
Mooi overzicht van alle verwachtingen in de markt (behoudens 'whisper numbers' dwz de ongepubliceerde 'echte' verwachtingen van Wall Street die in feite de koersreactie bepalen):

www.ped30.com/2018/05/01/apple-earnin...

Maar de guidance voor volgend kwartaal en in mindere mate het opschroeven van het grote capital return program en info over China hebben ook grote invloed.

Maar eigenlijk gaat het natuurlijk om de lange termijn. Een horizon van één kwartaal is voor traders. En traders zijn tegenwoordig losers (misschien altijd wel geweest?). High-frequency trading is effectiever.
Belegde boterham 1 mei 2018 om 23:00
0
Lid sinds: 05 sep 2006
Laatste bezoek: 01 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
4.113
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 291
Gegeven: 268
"“We’re thrilled to report our best March quarter ever, with strong revenue growth in iPhone, Services and Wearables,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter, just as they did following its launch in the December quarter. We also grew revenue in all of our geographic segments, with over 20% growth in Greater China and Japan.” "

Op naar het volgende kwartaal waar 'supplier info' weer de nodige doom & gloom zal veroorzaken, lol.
