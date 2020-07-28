Chipbedrijf ASMI profiteert van sterke vraag
ALMERE (AFN) - Chiptoeleverancier ASM International (ASMI) heeft in het eerste kwartaal de omzet opgevoerd ten opzichte van de eerste drie maanden van het jaar. Daarbij profiteerde het AEX-bedrijf van de aanhoudend hoge vraag naar zijn middelen voor de productie van halfgeleiders, waarvan de verkoop in de lift zit door lockdownmaatregelen wereldwijd. De winstgevendheid bleef ondanks logistieke problemen op peil.
ASMI levert vooral systemen voor de bewerking van wafers, de dunne schijfjes waarvan chips worden gemaakt. Het bedrijf voorziet chipmakers onder andere van technologie waarmee laagjes materiaal op een dikte van één atoom kunnen worden aangebracht.
Het bedrijf zag de vraag naar die productiemiddelen vooral aantrekken bij makers van chips voor verwerkingsprocessen, die bijvoorbeeld veel in smartphones zitten, en partijen die op massale schaal halfgeleiders produceren die door andere bedrijven zijn ontwikkeld. Dat resulteerde in een omzet van 341,8 miljoen euro, tegenover 325,1 miljoen euro in het eerste kwartaal. Ten opzichte van dezelfde periode vorig jaar daalde de omzet, maar dat kwam vooral doordat ASMI toen een schadevergoeding van de Japanse concurrent Kokusai kon bijschrijven. Zonder die eenmalige meevaller stegen de opbrengsten op jaarbasis met 32 procent.
Operationele winst van bijna 90 miljoen euro
De operationele winst kwam uit op 87,6 miljoen euro, tegenover 78,1 miljoen euro in het eerste kwartaal. De nettowinst bleef ten opzichte van het eerste kwartaal gelijk op 74,1 miljoen euro. De waarde van alle orders die ASMI nog op de plank heeft kromp daarentegen tot 298 miljoen euro, tegenover 333,5 miljoen euro in het voorgaande kwartaal.
ASMI verwacht in het lopende derde kwartaal de omzet overigens niet te evenaren. De opbrengsten zullen in die periode tussen de 300 miljoen en 320 miljoen euro liggen, zo luidt de prognose. Voor heel 2020 verwacht ASMI sneller te groeien dan de markt waarin het bedrijf actief is. Die branche groeit volgens het bedrijf dit jaar wereldwijd met circa 5 procent.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
EUR million Q2 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020
New orders 373.1 333.5 298.0
Net sales 363.3 325.1 341.8
Gross profit margin % 59.0 44.5 48.3
Operating result 150.2 78.1 87.6
Result from investments (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) 2.0 0.7 10.7
Amortization intangible assets (resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) (3.4) (3.5) (3.3)
Net earnings 121.6 74.1 74.1
Normalized net earnings (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013 and result from sale of ASMPT shares) 125.0 77.6 77.4
• New orders were €298 million.
• Net sales for the second quarter 2020 were €342 million and increased 5% compared to the previous quarter.
• Gross profit margin was 48.3% in Q2 2020 compared to 44.5% in the previous quarter, due to an exceptionally strong mix. As a consequence operating result was €88 million compared to €78 million in the previous quarter.
• Normalized net earnings for the second quarter 2020 decreased slightly to €77 million compared to Q1 2020. Results from investments increased to €11 million. Net earnings were impacted by currency translation results which changed from €12 million positive in Q1 to €6 million negative in Q2.
• Note that the Q2 2019 results included the patent litigation settlement of €103 million with Kokusai which positively impacted the results and new orders.
COMMENT
“Having joined as new CEO following the AGM on May 18, I’m pleased to report that ASM continued to deliver strong results in Q2,” said Benjamin Loh, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASM International. “I’m impressed by the way all our employees responded to the pandemic. While prioritizing health and safety, our team showed strong commitment and creativity to make sure we continue to serve our customers in the best possible way. Supply chain and logistical conditions resulted in operating challenges during Q2, but started to improve towards the end of the quarter as lockdown measures and transport restrictions have gradually been lifted in especially Asia Pacific and Europe. In Q2 we realized sales of €342 million, at the high end of the guidance of €300-350 million, up 5% from the level in Q1 and 32% above the level in Q2 of last year (excluding the proceeds of the patent litigation settlement in that period). The sales level was driven by continuous high demand in the logic/foundry segment. Our Q2 order intake, at €298 million, was slightly higher than the midpoint of our guidance of €280-310 million. Supported by an exceptionally strong mix in the quarter, our gross margin increased, for the first time in history, to a level of 48%.”
OUTLOOK
For Q3, on a currency comparable level, we expect sales of €300-320 million. Q3 bookings, on a currency comparable level, are expected to be in the range of €280-300 million. Based upon the current market developments we expect the wafer fab equipment (WFE) market to grow with a mid- to high single digit percentage in 2020. Our Q4 sales are expected to be at least at the same level as in Q3, hence we expect to outgrow the WFE market in 2020.
SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
The execution on the €100 million share buyback program, announced on February 25, 2020, has started on June 2, 2020, and will end as soon as the aggregate purchase price of the common shares acquired by ASMI has reached €100 million, but ultimately on November 17, 2021. On June 30, 2020, 6.9% of the program was completed at an average share price of €119.16.
ASMI further announces that the withdrawal of 1.5 million treasury shares, as earlier approved by the AGM 2020, has become effective as of July 21, 2020. As of that date, the number of issued shares is 49,797,394.
Volgens mij ziet ook het asmi verhaal er prima uit,maar als we nu weer zien hoe het besi verging vandaag,na een bak prachtige cijfers;eerst een rally naar +5,8%,daarna een valpartij naar -0,5%,gelukkig toch nog een kleine plus op het eind!
Mijn snappertje is te klein om zulke ongecontroleerde schommelingen te begrijpen!
Hopenlijk gaat van asmi gelden;eind goed,al goed,dat hebben ze zeker verdient,want de chipcijfers zijn gewoon veel beter dan de rest!!
Ja dus..zo is de waardering ook. Denk niet dat de koers hierdoor structureel zal gaan stijgen
Denk dat asmi prima gewaardeerd is nu. De onderwaardering is eruit (asml is klasse apart). Het orderboek is licht lager, dus groei op korte termijn is niet te verwachten.