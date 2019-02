Unibail-Rodamco « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Dear Mr,



Thank you for reaching out to me



First of all, I want to highlight and affirm without any doubt that I have full confidence in the relevance of our strategy and the future of the company as I have always had during the 22 successful years I worked at URW.



I do agree with you that the share price is too low considering the fundamentals of the company.



To make it clear, that selling has only been motivated by personal financial planning reasons at year end.



Please note that after that sale, I will still hold a huge material financial exposure with more than 85000 URW shares.



Best regards



Michel Dessolain