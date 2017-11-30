Pharming « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
voda 30 nov 2017 om 19:25
Beste Pharming beleggers, en lezers (en zij die nog willen instappen),

Hierbij de eerste maanddraad opening sinds “eeuwen” op het Pharming forum.
De reden is duidelijk, de huidige draad “Pharming het aandeel van 2017 deel 2” groeit alweer uit zijn voegen. Misschien kunnen we na 2 maanden goed gebruik van de maanddraad, er komt ook zeker een januari draad, overschakelen naar een weekdraad. Eerst maar eens gaan kijken hoe deze draad gaat lopen.

Even een korte indtoductie van mijzelf, vooral voor de vele nieuwe lezers, c.q. aandeelhouders in dit aandeel. Ik beleg al meer dan 35 jaar, en ben in 2005 lid geworden van deze IEX site. In het begin postte ik weinig, maar dat werd later, meer en meer! Eigenlijk een uit de hand gelopen hobby.

Over Pharming?
Ik begon eerst (Biotech gezien dan), met Crucell. Later, na de verkoop van Crucell begon ik met Pharming, en ook een stukje Galapagos. Op een zeker moment leken de kansen goed, om met flink wat geld in Pharming te stappen. Dat bleek dus, later, een hele foute beslissing te zijn. Het aandeel kelderde enorm naar beneden, en de koers bleef naar beneden gaan. Uiteindelijk bleef ik met een verlies van ruim 65,000 euro achter.

Ik heb daarna geprobeerd opnieuw wat te kopen/verkopen, maar dat liep niet lekker. Daarna jarenlang niets meer gedaan met dit aandeel. Na de hoopvolle 3e kwartaal cijfers 2017, toch weer opnieuw op 31 oktober 2017 ingestapt. Daarna nog 3x bijgekocht. Toch kijk ik al tegen een schitterend papieren winst aan! In dit tempo, wil ik de aandelen tenmiste 6 maanden of langer aanhouden.

Over het forum!
Het is jammer, maar wel begrijpelijk soms, dat er vele draden geopend worden. Velen zijn echt niet nodig, en horen in de hoofddraad thuis. Dit komt de leesbaarheid van het forum ten goede.
Vandaar de opzet van deze maanddraad.

Hieronder een beknopt overzicht van al langer lopende draden die veel informatie geven. (in willekeurige volgorde).

Koersinformatie:
Het eindveiling draadje (vanaf okt-2012) Geeft de dagelijkse weergave van de eindveiling tussen 17.30-17.35 weer.

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1290366/123/He...

Historisch koersoverzicht van Pharming (vanaf nov-2012) Een wekelijks overzicht van de koersmutaties per week, maand en YTD.

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1291122/15/His...

Historisch aandelen overzicht van Pharming (uitstaande aandelen overzicht vanaf 31-12-2009)

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1290314/1/Hist...

Pharming : de dag standen van ff wachten Geeft een opsomming van de dagelijkse slotstanden vanaf 8 december 2016 weer)

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1347924/1/phar...

Het laatste lijstje koersdoelen:
Advies 1 Stifel 26-10--2017 € 1,55
Advies 2 Van Leeuwenhoeck 30-10-2017 € 1,88
Advies 3 First Berlin 28-07-2017 € 1,50
Advies 4 Roth vanaf 11-09-2017 € 1,30
Advies 5 HCW vanaf 26-09-2017 € 1,50
Advies 6 Oppenheimer 9-11-2017 € 3,00
Advies analisten gemiddeld € 1,79
(bron: poster lower 16 nov 2017 om 11:19)

Feiten en belangrijke informatie over Pharming:

Pharming Facts II (vanaf maart 2016). Verzamel draad met belangrijke/wetenswaardige informatie.

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1334048/4/Phar...

ERVARINGEN MET RUCONEST (vanaf nov-2017) Titel spreekt voor zich.

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1347923/2/ERVA...

Vacatures bij Pharming (vanaf feb-2016) Titel spreekt voor zich.

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1332802/6/Vaca...

Verkopen en Kosten Ruconest (vanaf aug-2016) Titel spreek voor zich.

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1337569/7/Verk...

Een korte chronologische reis in de tijd (vanaf aug-2017) Alle FD artikelen over Pharming sinds 14 juli 2016.

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1345957/1/Een-...

Datum__ Open_ Slot_ Laag_ Hoog_ Volume___ Verschil _____%
20-jan-14 0,300 0,430 0,293 0,4810 313.127.831 0,152 54,68%
17-jan-14 0,230 0,278 0,225 0,2780 197.813.408 0,055 24,66%
17-feb-14 0,530 0,653 0,527 0,6640 196.612.641 0,149 29,56%
21-jan-14 0,389 0,328 0,293 0,4340 183.222.635 -0,102 -23,72%
8-nov-17 1,211 1,344 1,16 1,3570 170.389.154 0,093 7,43%
10-feb-14 0,405 0,437 0,403 0,4750 169.367.055 0,045 11,48%
8-okt-12 0,029 0,039 0,029 0,0400 167.971.725 0,012 44,44%
14-feb-14 0,461 0,504 0,454 0,5280 144.706.822 0,052 11,50%
9-okt-12 0,040 0,034 0,032 0,0420 138.491.175 -0,005 -12,82%
18-feb-14 0,660 0,631 0,611 0,7260 134.109.379 -0,022 -3,37%
24-feb-14 0,490 0,461 0,446 0,5720 127.984.616 -0,136 -22,78%
26-sep-17 0,736 0,663 0,635 0,7690 127.707.802 -0,029 -4,19%
7-nov-13 0,129 0,152 0,125 0,1590 126.006.235 0,027 21,60%
25-feb-14 0,455 0,549 0,435 0,5700 117.844.000 0,088 19,09%
7-nov-17 1,342 1,251 1,208 1,3820 115.134.660 -0,029 -2,27%
15-okt-12 0,038 0,041 0,037 0,0440 111.139.723 0,004 10,81%
6-mrt-14 0,598 0,595 0,57 0,6130 110.543.341 0,045 8,18%
14-feb-12 0,089 0,085 0,084 0,1020 109.716.694 0,003 3,66%
23-jan-14 0,345 0,372 0,325 0,3850 106.589.756 0,039 11,71%
6-nov-17 1,132 1,280 1,121 1,2800 99.735.789 0,172 15,52%
31-okt-17 0,861 0,983 0,861 0,9830 99.489.522 0,133 15,65%
17-jul-14 0,640 0,540 0,515 0,6500 93.181.105 0,079 17,14%
19-sep-17 0,565 0,566 0,556 0,6070 92.074.486 0,011 1,98%
1-nov-17 1,002 1,007 0,975 1,0440 91.444.613 0,024 2,44%


Bron: IEX

Fijne december maand toegewenst aan allemaal. Dit jaar kan al helemaal niet meer stuk voor een aantal oud instappers, of hen die in het verleden ingestapt zijn.

Met vriendelijke groet,

Hans (voda)
C200 30 nov 2017 om 20:02
Top Hans
moneymaker_BX 30 nov 2017 om 20:04
[Modbreak IEX: Gelieve niet over de moderatie te discussiëren, dit bericht is verwijderd.]
BlackHawk 30 nov 2017 om 20:07
Top voda!

De mast en de vlag. Dit patroon tekent zich nu al heel wat handelsdagen af. Er komt een einde aan dat is zeker. ADN beursanalyse zegt er dit over:

"
De vlag is een van de meest betrouwbare voortzettingspatronen, de oorspronkelijke beweging wordt vrijwel altijd vervolgd. Het wordt voorafgegaan door een steile lijn (de vlaggemast) en moet gezien worden als een pauze in de stijging of daling waarna de trend zich voorzet. De vlag staat meestal halverwege het patroon (als het ware halfstok) en dat maakt het mogelijk een koersdoel te bepalen. De lengte van de beweging voor de vlag is vaak ook de lengte van de beweging vanaf het punt van uitbraak.

adnbeursanalyse.nl/Begrippen/vlag-i.html
"

Als we even naar de mast kijken dan betekent dit dat er nog heel erg veel op korte termijn in het verschiet kan liggen. Er komen dus weer dagen aan dat iedereen over elkaar heen buitelt om ze maar te pakken te krijgen. Lijkt erop dat het een afspiegeling wordt van de kerst inkopen. Prijs maakt niet uit, moet ze gewoon hebben voor onder die boom!
BlackHawk 30 nov 2017 om 20:16
Overigens is er vandaag ook een mooie hammer als candle gevormd! Morgen hervatting van de trend?
jakhals 30 nov 2017 om 20:16
morgen vervroegde goedkeuring Ruconest voor prophylaxis of maandag, niet omdat het moet maar omdat het kan.
ik vind dat het moet om zo de patiënten een beter alternatief te bieden dan ze nu hebben. het zou in ieder geval zeer humaan zijn om er mee op te schieten
BlackHawk 30 nov 2017 om 20:20
Toch even de context van waarin jakhals bovenstaande zegt uit het andere draadje gehaald met dank aan jandekkers voor het posten:


quote:

jandekkers schreef op 30 nov 2017 om 18:38:


FDA Aims to Expand Early-Approval Program for Promising Drugs

By Anna Edney
November 30, 2017, 7:28 AM PST

Commissioner proposes approval based on early, small trials
Scott Gottlieb speaks before House subcommittee on health
The Food and Drug Administration wants to help patients get faster access to promising cancer treatments.

The agency is preparing proposals that would expand an accelerated-approval program for lifesaving medications, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told House lawmakers on Thursday.

Drugmakers can seek rapid conditional approval for treatments for cancer or other serious diseases based on evidence that a drug is likely to extend patient survival. Later trials once such a drug is on the market are necessary to prove the survival benefit.




The FDA is now looking at ways to conditionally approve an experimental drug if it shows increased survival in early trials in a small number of patients, Gottlieb said.

Typically, early trials are used to determine how best to craft larger studies and aren’t used for approval. But Gottlieb wants early trials to be used for approval if they show an outsized survival benefit. Any drug cleared based on early-trial data would later have to be proven in larger trials to maintain the benefit.

Gottlieb was speaking before the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s health panel on the FDA’s implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act, a bill passed last year that is meant to accelerate development of new pharmaceuticals. The commissioner has also tried to boost competition and ease drug development in an effort to lower prices.

Earlier this year, the FDA said it would update policies to help drugmakers gain approval of treatments targeting specific gene mutations that can spur tumors. Makers of cancer drugs are increasingly embracing such genetic therapies, compared to the traditional manner of identifying cancers by the affected body part, such as the lung, breast or kidney.

www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-...
lucas D 30 nov 2017 om 20:23
De teerling is geworpen, proficiat Hans.
de eerlijke persoon 30 nov 2017 om 20:35
top voda
mooi geopend
ik beleg 28 jaar
iedereen succes toe gewenst
Deneus 30 nov 2017 om 20:36
Netjes hoor top.
Burdie65 30 nov 2017 om 20:51
quote:

jakhals schreef op 30 nov 2017 om 20:16:


morgen vervroegde goedkeuring Ruconest voor prophylaxis of maandag, niet omdat het moet maar omdat het kan.
ik vind dat het moet om zo de patiënten een beter alternatief te bieden dan ze nu hebben. het zou in ieder geval zeer humaan zijn om er mee op te schieten


Mee eens..., AB van mij!
Als je ziet welke uitwerking Ruconest kan hebben op de kwaliteit van een mensenleven, chapeau voor diegene die het mogelijk hebben gemaakt!
Met mede dank aan de aandeelhouders van het eerste uur en ook voor de huidige die in Pharming blijven geloven!



Hans.., perfecte opening!
(jammer dat er weer zo´n zeurkous als één van de eerste moet reageren, ik hoop dat de IEX moderater Henk hier wat strenger zal optreden tegen respectloze posters die graag een knuppel in het hoenderhok willen gooien om te zien hoe de kippen in paniek raken. Te zielig voor woorden!)
moneymaker_BX 30 nov 2017 om 21:06
quote:

Burdie65 schreef op 30 nov 2017 om 20:51:


[...]

Mee eens..., AB van mij!
Als je ziet welke uitwerking Ruconest kan hebben op de kwaliteit van een mensenleven, chapeau voor diegene die het mogelijk hebben gemaakt!
Met mede dank aan de aandeelhouders van het eerste uur en ook voor de huidige die in Pharming blijven geloven!



Hans.., perfecte opening!
(jammer dat er weer zo´n zeurkous als één van de eerste moet reageren, ik hoop dat de IEX moderater Henk hier wat strenger zal optreden tegen respectloze posters die graag een knuppel in het hoenderhok willen gooien om te zien hoe de kippen in paniek raken. Te zielig voor woorden!)


Echt een theekransjekliek
Kijk ook eff wat er geschreven werd op mijn geopende draadje dan weet je waarom ik zo reageer
het spelletje wel volwassen en eerlijk blijven spelen graag
Deneus 30 nov 2017 om 21:06
Er staat bij de fda site 3 clinical trials van ruconest, 1 ervan loopt in december af de andere feb en maart.
Wil iemand even de link plaatsen, zit te klooien met mijn tablet lukt niet echt pffff.
Het staat bij: for patients.
peter_36 30 nov 2017 om 21:08
top Hans, abtje.
siepels 30 nov 2017 om 21:12
Hoi Voda,
Prachtig neutrale opening.
Mooi vedan gaon zo.
TKR 30 nov 2017 om 21:14
quote:

moneymaker_BX schreef op 30 nov 2017 om 21:06:


[...]

Echt een theekransjekliek
Kijk ook eff wat er geschreven werd op mijn geopende draadje dan weet je waarom ik zo reageer
het spelletje wel volwassen en eerlijk blijven spelen graag

Slot van 1.50 op 31 december terwijl de laatste beursdag al 29 december is..
Denk toch eerst eens na voordat je iets neerkalkt..

Aan het aantal ab's te zien gaat de voorkeur ruimschoots uit voor deze draad..jammer joh

Jij hebt het over volwassen maar jij gedraagt je absoluut niet volwassen..
BlackHawk 30 nov 2017 om 21:18
quote:

Deneus schreef op 30 nov 2017 om 21:06:


Er staat bij de fda site 3 clinical trials van ruconest, 1 ervan loopt in december af de andere feb en maart.
Wil iemand even de link plaatsen, zit te klooien met mijn tablet lukt niet echt pffff.
Het staat bij: for patients.



Deze?

December 2017: clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT013599...

Maart 2018: clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT013978...
papaji 30 nov 2017 om 21:18
quote:

moneymaker_BX schreef op 30 nov 2017 om 18:39:


Dit gaat het worden dit gaat het zijn
Geen uitleg en motivatie
Gewoon omdat het kan en gaat gebeuren
Proficiat voor de CEO en alle volgers/zittenblijvers
2018 gaat het feest pas echt beginnen
Moneymaker wenst een ieder een super december en 2018 toe met Pharming


Moneymaker dank voor je draadje, wens jou ook een super december maar het is geen pissing contest. Draadje van voda is wat neutraler in haar titel, en ik vermoedt dat daarom de meesten graag hier aanschuiven.

ps. als het wel een wedstrijd was geweest, had je ruimschoots gewonnen!
(in de titel)
Deneus 30 nov 2017 om 21:34
quote:

BlackHawk schreef op 30 nov 2017 om 21:18:


[...]

Deze?

clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?cond=h...

Ja klopt bedankt staat nog een derde trial.
FC Barcelona 30 nov 2017 om 21:38
laat een ieder verder gaan op dit draadje aub ! zielig gedoe met nog een draadje !
