VGP « Terug naar discussie overzicht

VGP specializes in owning, developing and managing semi-industrial real estate assets located in Central Europe and Germany.At the end of 2016, the group's real estate portfolio had a total gross leasing area of 416.158 m2 and a market value of EUR682.5 million.Gross rental income is distributed geographically as follows: Germany (34.1%), Czech Republic (23.7%) and other (42.2%).



