Nieuwe zaak tegen Shell én bestuur, wellicht volgt BP, maar ook Total?

Nieuwe zaak tegen Shell én bestuur, wellicht volgt BP, maar ook Total?

U las het al in onze morning call. Twee jaar na de roemruchte zaak van Milieudefensie tegen Shell begint een groep investeerders in het VK onder leiding van ClientEarth ook zo'n zaak tegen het concern. ClientEarth stelt - en dat gaat zelfs een stap verder - elf bestuurders hoofdelijk aansprakelijk.


Bloomberg heeft het nieuws ook.

Citaat:

Environmental law firm ClientEarth is bringing the suit under the UK’s Company Act against Shell’s board at London’s High Court, arguing that the their failure to approve an energy transition strategy that aligns with the Paris Agreement amounts to a breach of a director’s legal duties.

“The board is persisting with a transition strategy that is fundamentally flawed, leaving the company seriously exposed to the risks that climate change poses to Shell’s future success – despite the board’s legal duty to manage those risks,” said Paul Benson, a senior lawyer at ClientEarth.

De reactie van Shell, aldus Bloomberg:

“We do not accept ClientEarth’s allegations. Our directors have complied with their legal duties and have, at all times, acted in the best interests of the company. Shell’s goal is to become a net zero emissions energy company by 2050. Appealing does not change this.”

Wordt vervolgd en zeg maar of zo een discount in het aandeel loopt. Dit geldt ook voor BP en Total Energies, of dekt de beroemde exception française het concern? Misschien iets om over na te denken voor u als belegger. U kunt ook overwegen om van Shell naar het ook in euro's noterende én schuldenvrije TotalEnergies te switchen. 

In de VS hebben Chevron en ExxonMobil (nog) geen last van zulke rechtszaken, maar de recordwinsten en enorme buy backs zorgen daar weer voor antipathie (in onder meer het Witte Huis en zeker onder Democraten in het Congres). Elders in de wereld is er voor de grote energie-juggernauts (Saudi Aramco) geen vuiltje aan de lucht. 

Het langste plaatje uit Refinitiv Datstream: 51 jaar na Grenzen aan de Groei van de Club van Rome en - over acht maanden - vijftig jaar na het uitbreken van de Jom Kippoeroorlog, de Arabische olieboycot en daarmee de eerste oliecrisis. TotalEenergies dus! En Shell...  Edoch, resultaten uit het verleden: u kent het verder.

Aandelen olie energiebedrijven sinds 1972

Arend Jan Kamp is senior content manager van IEX. Kamp belegt iedere maand vooral voor zijn pensioen uitsluitend in beleggingsfondsen. Klik hier voor zijn actuele posities. De informatie in dit artikel is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen. Klik hier voor een overzicht van de beleggingen van de IEX-redactie.

Arend Jan Kamp is 24/7 van de vroege uurtjes voorbeurs tot de late uurtjes after hours uw gastheer op IEX, als hij in geheel eigen stijl (bondig, maar toch uitbundig) de beursdag met u doorneemt. Van aandelen en indices, via commodities, langs de rentemarkten, naar haute finance tot politiek en centrale banken. Arend Jan is ...

BP Plc

SHELL PLC

TOTALENERGIES

Reacties

3 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  2. Hierdiepoen 9 februari 2023 10:50
    Dit is wat ChatGPT hierover te zeggen heeft: "Het klimaatakkoord van Parijs is niet bindend voor bedrijven. Het Akkoord van Parijs is een internationaal verdrag dat is ondertekend door bijna alle landen ter wereld, inclusief Nederland. Het verdrag heeft als doel de opwarming van de aarde te beperken tot minder dan 2 graden Celsius boven de pre-industriële niveaus en te streven naar een beperking tot 1,5 graden. Bedrijven zijn niet verplicht om aan de afspraken uit het verdrag te voldoen, maar velen beschouwen het als een morele verantwoordelijkheid om bij te dragen aan de oplossing van de klimaatcrisis. Veel bedrijven zijn ook zelf geïnspireerd om duurzame praktijken te implementeren, omdat dit kan bijdragen aan hun reputatie en de aantrekkelijkheid van hun merk."

    Los van het feit dat Shell geen wet overtreedt, lijkt het me sterk dat men bovendien retroactief zou gaan veroordelen. De groene waanzin wordt angstwekkender met de dag.
  3. forum rang 5 Bart Meerdink 9 februari 2023 11:03
    quote:

    Katsjinggg schreef op 9 februari 2023 10:38:

    zoals ALTIJD zorgen de eco-fanatiekelingen vooral voor de explosie van kosten voor de Westerse bevolking en explosie van winsten van regimes zoals Rusland, OPEC, etc...
    eco-fanatiekelingen = mensen die de aarde leefbaar proberen te houden voor mens en alles wat leeft, ook voor iedereen die na ons komt?

    Niet te verwachten dat er iets materieels uit dit soort rechtszaken komt. Maar wel heel nuttig om het management bij de les te houden.

    De werkelijke kosten voor het winnen en verbranden van fossiele brandstoffen zijn veel hoger dan wat we er voor betalen. Overheden zullen steeds meer maatregelen gaan nemen om hernieuwbare bronnen de overhand te laten krijgen. Met die toekomst heeft ook Shell te dealen.
3 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

