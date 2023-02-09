Nieuwe zaak tegen Shell én bestuur, wellicht volgt BP, maar ook Total?

U las het al in onze morning call. Twee jaar na de roemruchte zaak van Milieudefensie tegen Shell begint een groep investeerders in het VK onder leiding van ClientEarth ook zo'n zaak tegen het concern. ClientEarth stelt - en dat gaat zelfs een stap verder - elf bestuurders hoofdelijk aansprakelijk.



Environmental law firm ClientEarth is bringing the suit under the UK’s Company Act against Shell’s board at London’s High Court, arguing that the their failure to approve an energy transition strategy that aligns with the Paris Agreement amounts to a breach of a director’s legal duties.



“The board is persisting with a transition strategy that is fundamentally flawed, leaving the company seriously exposed to the risks that climate change poses to Shell’s future success – despite the board’s legal duty to manage those risks,” said Paul Benson, a senior lawyer at ClientEarth.

De reactie van Shell, aldus Bloomberg:

“We do not accept ClientEarth’s allegations. Our directors have complied with their legal duties and have, at all times, acted in the best interests of the company. Shell’s goal is to become a net zero emissions energy company by 2050. Appealing does not change this.”

Wordt vervolgd en zeg maar of zo een discount in het aandeel loopt. Dit geldt ook voor BP en Total Energies, of dekt de beroemde exception française het concern? Misschien iets om over na te denken voor u als belegger. U kunt ook overwegen om van Shell naar het ook in euro's noterende én schuldenvrije TotalEnergies te switchen.

In de VS hebben Chevron en ExxonMobil (nog) geen last van zulke rechtszaken, maar de recordwinsten en enorme buy backs zorgen daar weer voor antipathie (in onder meer het Witte Huis en zeker onder Democraten in het Congres). Elders in de wereld is er voor de grote energie-juggernauts (Saudi Aramco) geen vuiltje aan de lucht.

Het langste plaatje uit Refinitiv Datstream: 51 jaar na Grenzen aan de Groei van de Club van Rome en - over acht maanden - vijftig jaar na het uitbreken van de Jom Kippoeroorlog, de Arabische olieboycot en daarmee de eerste oliecrisis. TotalEenergies dus! En Shell... Edoch, resultaten uit het verleden: u kent het verder.