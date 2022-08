Slotcall: AEX doet het wéér en ook nog op laagste stand dag uit

De ECB vind de inflatie wel lekker zo. Dan krimpen die schuldposities zo lekker mee van de Nederlandse huizenbezitters en good old Italy.



Met betrekking tot de inflatie, misschien helpen deze woorden van Benjamin Graham, net nog eens zijn hoofdstuk over inflatie gelezen.



"There is no close connection between inflationary (or deflationary) conditions and the movement of common-stock earnings and prices. The investor may assume an average dividend yield of 3.5%, plus an appreciation of 4% annually. If inflation is higher, stocks will not compensate for inflation entirely. But the 7% yield should shield you somewhat.



Inflation does not benefit corporations and their shareholders. Higher prices lead to less sales. Higher interest rates lead to a higher cost of debt. If there is one things guaranteed for the future, it is that the earnings and average annual market value of a stock portfolio will not grow at a uniform rate of 4%, or any other figure. In the memorable words of the elder J.P. Morgan, 'Stock Prices Will Fluctuate'."