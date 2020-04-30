Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Actueel  /  Nieuws  /  Gilead wil volgend jaar miljoenen coronamedicijnen leveren

Gilead wil volgend jaar miljoenen coronamedicijnen leveren

Gepubliceerd op 30 april 2020 23:22 | Views: 1.238

Galapagos 30 apr

201,50 +5,30 (+2,70%)

FOSTER CITY (AFN/BLOOMBERG) - De Amerikaanse farmaceut Gilead Sciences kan dit jaar al circa 1 miljoen exemplaren maken van zijn potentiële coronamedicijn remdesivir en volgend jaar nog eens meerdere miljoenen. Wanneer toezichthouders groen licht geven, zal Gilead zich naar eigen zeggen inzetten om het het middel toegankelijk en betaalbaar te maken voor overheden en patiënten over de hele wereld.

Remdesivir is een experimenteel middel tegen het nieuwe coronavirus. Uit de eerste resultaten van een onderzoek naar de werking van het middel door het Amerikaanse National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) zou blijken dat remdesivir coronapatiënten sneller helpt herstellen dan normale zorg.

De Amerikaanse Food & Drug Administration (FDA) heeft al aangegeven haast te maken met de goedkeuring van het medicijn. De waakhond wil wel eerst goed kijken naar alle studieresultaten, om zeker te zijn dat remdesivir straks aan de juiste patiënten zal worden gegeven. President Donald Trump riep de FDA woensdag op zo snel mogelijk te bekijken of remdesivir goedgekeurd kan worden voor gebruik als coronamedicijn. Zijn medisch topadviseur Anthony Fauci beloofde dat een besluit er "heel snel" komt.

Gilead meldde bij zijn kwartaalcijfers meer te hebben uitgegeven aan onderzoek en het opschalen van de productie. Mede hierdoor daalde de winst afgelopen kwartaal. Onder de streep bleef 1,6 miljard dollar over, waar een jaar terug nog bijna 2 miljard dollar winst in de boeken ging. Het farmacieconcern zag de totale omzet wel oplopen, tot 5,5 miljard dollar van een kleine 5,3 miljard dollar in dezelfde periode vorig jaar.

Community trend

Zal het aandeel stijgen of dalen naar aanleiding van dit nieuwsbericht?

Aandeel Kies Huidige trend
Galapagos 60% zegt kopen 5 stemmen

Gerelateerd

Galapagos

Volgen
 

U heeft dit instrument op uw watchlist staan.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit instrument op uw watchlist te zetten en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden van het laatste nieuws.

Reacties

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
10 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
R0ME0 30 april 2020 23:33
1
Lid sinds: 20 aug 2014
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
2.980
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 407
Gegeven: 340
Laten we hopen dat het echt werkt en zonder schadelijke bijwerkingen maar wat ik tot nu toe gelezen heb van de tests in China en daarna in Amerika is dat er over de eerste heel veel onenigheid is of het nu gewoon niet werkte waardoor het onderzoek vervroegd is afgebroken of dat het vervroegd afbreken er voor het gezorgt dat de resultaten negatief waren....

Daarna resultaten bij een onderzoek in Amerika die ineens wel beter zijn maar zeker nog niet overtuigend en totaal niets over mogelijke bijwerkingen of wat dan ook en het vervolgens zo snel mogelijk massaal willen vermarkten onder het motto natuurlijk dat er haast geboden is.

Covid is inderdaad gevaarlijk en als iemand anders toch dood zou gaan dan probeer maar maar anders zou ik dit absoluut nog niet gaan nemen.

Maar dat gebeurt ook gelukkig nog niet want de FDA gaat er nog naar kijken maar ze zullen wel de korte versie moeten gaan doen onder druk van niemand minder dan DT himself en dat vind ik heel eng.

Net zo eng als dat China de WHO niet over de vloer wil voor een onderzoek.

Daar zit pas echt veel info die veel meer van waarde zou zijn om gerichter een oplossing te vinden dan met zo een 50/50 clinische test en tempo tempo tests op evt bij effecten..

Maar laten we hopen dat het werkt en het voor iedereen dan ook financieel toegankelijk is.
Reply 30 april 2020 23:33
1
Lid sinds: 04 nov 2019
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
597
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 99
Gegeven: 0
Heeft iemand een zakdoek?! Hoe nobel toch van Gilead:

"Wanneer toezichthouders groen licht geven, zal Gilead zich naar eigen zeggen inzetten om het het middel toegankelijk en betaalbaar te maken voor overheden en patiënten over de hele wereld."

Ze gaan zich inzetten om een inferieur medicijn iedereen door de strot te duwen bedoelen ze..... bahh !!
pietje-2005 30 april 2020 23:38
1
Lid sinds: 14 jan 2005
Laatste bezoek: 01 mei 2020
Aantal posts:
14.145
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 689
Gegeven: 5374
Is een middel met op zijn best een beetje verbetering in behandeling en iets minder doden.
Wat minder doden interesseert niemand wat; het gaat erom dat mensen snel veilig aan het werk kunnen !
Daar zorgt dit middel niet voor, helaas.
Alex A La Hausse/ A La Baisse 30 april 2020 23:41
1
Lid sinds: 11 apr 2014
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
18.154
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1047
Gegeven: 1046
Iedereen dat medicijn door de strot te duwen... wat klets je nou frusti mijnheer. Hoeveel % heeft nu Corona 0.001% vd wereldbevolking? En als die patiënten verlichting ervaren door dit medicijn dan mag Gilead daar toch een klein beetje op verdienen?

Man man man wat lopen hier toch bijzondere mensen rond.
Woman in Chains32 30 april 2020 23:42
2
Lid sinds: 25 jul 2004
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
5.309
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 8437
Gegeven: 1389
quote:

Reply schreef op 30 april 2020 23:33:


Heeft iemand een zakdoek?! Hoe nobel toch van Gilead:

"Wanneer toezichthouders groen licht geven, zal Gilead zich naar eigen zeggen inzetten om het het middel toegankelijk en betaalbaar te maken voor overheden en patiënten over de hele wereld."

Ze gaan zich inzetten om een inferieur medicijn iedereen door de strot te duwen bedoelen ze..... bahh !!




Jij bent niet goed bij je hoofd met dit soort teksten. Door de strot duwen nog wel. Stick to the facts.
Of ga je ook de Chinese underpowered studie erbij halen, met deze bevinding:
"Although not statistically significant, patients receiving remdesivir had a numerically faster time to clinical improvement than those receiving placebo among patients with symptom duration of 10 days or less (hazard ratio 1·52 [0·95–2·43])"

www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/art...


Gilead data van uitgebreidere studies:

In this study, the time to clinical improvement for 50 percent of patients was 10 days in the 5-day treatment group and 11 days in the 10-day treatment group. More than half of patients in both treatment groups were discharged from the hospital by Day 14 (5-day: 60.0%, n=120/200 vs.10-day: 52.3% n=103/197; p=0.14). At Day 14, 64.5 percent (n=129/200) of patients in the 5-day treatment group and 53.8 percent (n=106/197) of patients in the 10-day treatment group achieved clinical recovery.

Clinical outcomes varied by geography. Outside of Italy, the overall mortality rate at Day 14 was 7 percent (n=23/320) across both treatment groups, with 64 percent (n=205/320) of patients experiencing clinical improvement at Day 14 and 61 percent (n=196/320) of patients discharged from the hospital.

Impact of Earlier Treatment

In an exploratory analysis, patients in the study who received remdesivir within 10 days of symptom onset had improved outcomes compared with those treated after more than 10 days of symptoms. Pooling data across treatment arms, by Day 14, 62 percent of patients treated early were able to be discharged from the hospital, compared with 49 percent of patients who were treated late.

“These data are encouraging as they indicate that patients who received a shorter, 5-day course of remdesivir experienced similar clinical improvement as patients who received a 10-day treatment course,” said Aruna Subramanian, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Chief, Immunocompromised Host Infectious Diseases, Stanford University School of Medicine, and one of the lead investigators of the study. “While additional data are still needed, these results help to bring a clearer understanding of how treatment with remdesivir may be optimized, if proven safe and effective.”


investors.gilead.com/news-releases/ne...
Alex A La Hausse/ A La Baisse 30 april 2020 23:44
0
Lid sinds: 11 apr 2014
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
18.154
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1047
Gegeven: 1046
quote:

Woman in Chains32 schreef op 30 april 2020 23:42:


[...]



Jij bent niet goed bij je hoofd met dit soort teksten. Door de strot duwen nog wel. Stick to the facts.
Of ga je ook de Chinese underpowered studie erbij halen, met deze bevinding:
"Although not statistically significant, patients receiving remdesivir had a numerically faster time to clinical improvement than those receiving placebo among patients with symptom duration of 10 days or less (hazard ratio 1·52 [0·95–2·43])"

www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/art...


Gilead data van uitgebreidere studies:

In this study, the time to clinical improvement for 50 percent of patients was 10 days in the 5-day treatment group and 11 days in the 10-day treatment group. More than half of patients in both treatment groups were discharged from the hospital by Day 14 (5-day: 60.0%, n=120/200 vs.10-day: 52.3% n=103/197; p=0.14). At Day 14, 64.5 percent (n=129/200) of patients in the 5-day treatment group and 53.8 percent (n=106/197) of patients in the 10-day treatment group achieved clinical recovery.

Clinical outcomes varied by geography. Outside of Italy, the overall mortality rate at Day 14 was 7 percent (n=23/320) across both treatment groups, with 64 percent (n=205/320) of patients experiencing clinical improvement at Day 14 and 61 percent (n=196/320) of patients discharged from the hospital.

Impact of Earlier Treatment

In an exploratory analysis, patients in the study who received remdesivir within 10 days of symptom onset had improved outcomes compared with those treated after more than 10 days of symptoms. Pooling data across treatment arms, by Day 14, 62 percent of patients treated early were able to be discharged from the hospital, compared with 49 percent of patients who were treated late.

“These data are encouraging as they indicate that patients who received a shorter, 5-day course of remdesivir experienced similar clinical improvement as patients who received a 10-day treatment course,” said Aruna Subramanian, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Chief, Immunocompromised Host Infectious Diseases, Stanford University School of Medicine, and one of the lead investigators of the study. “While additional data are still needed, these results help to bring a clearer understanding of how treatment with remdesivir may be optimized, if proven safe and effective.”


investors.gilead.com/news-releases/ne...


Ab van mij.

Deze website wordt om zeep geholpen door een peloton van dit soort mafketels.
Reply 30 april 2020 23:50
1
Lid sinds: 04 nov 2019
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
597
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 99
Gegeven: 0
quote:

Woman in Chains32 schreef op 30 april 2020 23:42:


[...]



Jij bent niet goed bij je hoofd met dit soort teksten. Door de strot duwen nog wel. Stick to the facts.
Of ga je ook de Chinese underpowered studie erbij halen, met deze bevinding:
"Although not statistically significant, patients receiving remdesivir had a numerically faster time to clinical improvement than those receiving placebo among patients with symptom duration of 10 days or less (hazard ratio 1·52 [0·95–2·43])"

www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/art...


Gilead data van uitgebreidere studies:

In this study, the time to clinical improvement for 50 percent of patients was 10 days in the 5-day treatment group and 11 days in the 10-day treatment group. More than half of patients in both treatment groups were discharged from the hospital by Day 14 (5-day: 60.0%, n=120/200 vs.10-day: 52.3% n=103/197; p=0.14). At Day 14, 64.5 percent (n=129/200) of patients in the 5-day treatment group and 53.8 percent (n=106/197) of patients in the 10-day treatment group achieved clinical recovery.

Clinical outcomes varied by geography. Outside of Italy, the overall mortality rate at Day 14 was 7 percent (n=23/320) across both treatment groups, with 64 percent (n=205/320) of patients experiencing clinical improvement at Day 14 and 61 percent (n=196/320) of patients discharged from the hospital.

Impact of Earlier Treatment

In an exploratory analysis, patients in the study who received remdesivir within 10 days of symptom onset had improved outcomes compared with those treated after more than 10 days of symptoms. Pooling data across treatment arms, by Day 14, 62 percent of patients treated early were able to be discharged from the hospital, compared with 49 percent of patients who were treated late.

“These data are encouraging as they indicate that patients who received a shorter, 5-day course of remdesivir experienced similar clinical improvement as patients who received a 10-day treatment course,” said Aruna Subramanian, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Chief, Immunocompromised Host Infectious Diseases, Stanford University School of Medicine, and one of the lead investigators of the study. “While additional data are still needed, these results help to bring a clearer understanding of how treatment with remdesivir may be optimized, if proven safe and effective.”


investors.gilead.com/news-releases/ne...


Met veel respect voor je bijdragen op het Galapagos forum verzoek ik je evenwel vriendelijk je "verwensingen" voor jezelf te houden!

Ook over de "Gilead lobby" mag hier best iets gezegd worden. Waren deze resultaten van een kleinere (buitenlandse) partij geweest denk je dan echt dat deze hiermee evenveel kans had gehad om goedkeuring van de FDA te gaan krijgen?!

Indien je hier volmondig met "JA" op antwoord neem ik het bovenstaande "met respect" deel gaarne terug.
wobp 30 april 2020 23:54
0
Lid sinds: 07 sep 2019
Laatste bezoek: 01 mei 2020
Aantal posts:
75
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 18
is ondertussen al de 4e keer dat ze een medicijn hebben.
kwestie van paracetemolletje pro+ denk ik....
shortie 1 mei 2020 00:08
0
Lid sinds: 12 nov 2004
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
8.361
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 908
Gegeven: 578
quote:

Alex A La Hausse/ A La Baisse schreef op 30 april 2020 23:41:


Iedereen dat medicijn door de strot te duwen... wat klets je nou frusti mijnheer. Hoeveel % heeft nu Corona 0.001% vd wereldbevolking? En als die patiënten verlichting ervaren door dit medicijn dan mag Gilead daar toch een klein beetje op verdienen?

Man man man wat lopen hier toch bijzondere mensen rond.


Heb je aandelen Gilead Alex?
Grootste boeven in de VS zitten bij de banken en de farma.
Dat weet je toch wel?
Sommigen vragen al jaren belachelijke prijzen voor hun medicijnen. Vaak zo hoog dat de gemiddelde amerikaan ze niet eens kan betalen.

Vind de meeste (kritische) opmerkingen hierboven dan ook meer dan terecht.

Een middel op de markt brengen wat wellicht 10-20% verbetering geeft noem ik geen medicijn maar gewoon zakken vullen.
Ga eerst eens zorgen dat je een middel hebt wat voor 50 of 60% werkt voordat je iets op de markt gaat zetten wat nauwelijks effect heeft.

En "een klein beetje op verdienen".... niet bij amerikaanse farma… die vullen vol hun zakken als het ff kan.
Gijs Oudvink 1 mei 2020 00:23
0
Lid sinds: 29 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 30 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
109
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 55
Gegeven: 23
@ Reply en Shorty

Zo te zien is Remdesivir geen ideaal geneesmiddel, en ook geen panacee voor de wereldeconomie.

Maar het is misschien wel het eerste middel dat deze dodelijke ziekte aanpakt.

Wat zouden jullie doen als jezelf (of een van je naasten) alleen dit middel zou kunnen nemen om aan de dood te ontkomen. Wijzen jullie dat dan af, vanwege de kans dat het niet werkt, of omdat er bijwerkingen zijn, of omdat Gilead hier waarschijnlijk aan zal verdienen?

In dat geval feliciteer ik jullie met je altruïstisch gedrag. Echt bewonderenswaardig.

Nadeel daarvan is wel dat dit forum dan misschien enkele leden zal moeten gaan missen, en dat is ook jammer
10 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Meer Nieuws

30 apr Visa voert winst op maar trekt verwacht...
30 apr Gilead wil volgend jaar miljoenen coron... 6
30 apr Hogere omzet Apple ondanks verstoringen... 1
30 apr Virusuitbraak stuwt omzet en kosten bij... 2
30 apr Wall Street omlaag na miljoenen nieuwe ... 3
30 apr Allianz trekt winstverwachting in vanwe...
30 apr Sentiment op Wall Street negatief 15
30 apr Signify haalt bijna 1,3 miljard euro aa...
 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by VWD Group Crypto data by Crypto Compare