Drie winkelcentra Unibail krijgen nieuwe naam
Door
op
Views: 1.450
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Drie winkelcentra van Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield gaan verder onder de naam Westfield. Dit maakte het vastgoedfonds donderdagochtend bekend.
De panden in Madrid, Stockholm en Warschau worden in de herfst omgedoopt tot een Westfield-winkelcentrum.
Unibail is druk bezig het Westfield-merk uit te rollen in Europa. De nieuwe naam levert volgens Unibail nieuwe omzetten op, onder meer uit advertenties en 'merkbeleving'.
Bron: ABM Financial News
Vanaf Beursplein 5 volgt de redactie van ABM Financial News de ontwikkelingen op de beurzen, en de Amsterdamse effectenbeurs in het bijzonder, op de voet. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen.
Nu het Westfield heet zullen mensen inderdaad wel van heinde en verre naar die winkelcentra komen ;-)
Bijkomend voordeel is dat de waarde van de goodwill in de boeken van URW zo weer een extra bevestiging heeft gekregen.
Kortom, zinloze BS, als je het mij vraagt.
The Goot , the Bad and the Ugly?
Een (sterk)merk kost tijd om op(uit) te bouwen Moedig.
Jij mag die hele campagne natuurlijk BS vinden, de beslissers zien dat anders. Als het slechts was ter verantwoording van Goodwill in de boeken dan had er allang een afboeking plaatsgevonden(kon er ook nog wel bij ;-) ).
URW TO ROLL OUT WESTFIELD BRAND TO THREE NEW
FLAGSHIP DESTINATIONS
cdn.urw.com/-/media/Corporate~o~Sites...
Growth of Westfield network in Spain, Sweden and Poland expands unrivalled opportunity
for retailers and brands to engage with millions of consumers
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announced the rebranding of three Flagship centres, rolling
out the Westfield brand to Parquesur in Madrid, Taby Centrum in Stockholm, and Galeria Mokotow in
Warsaw this Fall.
The rebranding continues the expansion of the Westfield brand in Europe as the company drives new
revenues through media advertising and brand experiences, turning its huge footfall of 550 million1
visits across its European assets into a qualified audience, while also leveraging the Westfield brand’s
significant value to retailers, who see over 20%2 higher sales at URW’s centres even when compared
to other A-category malls.
Caroline Puechoultres, Chief Customer Officer of URW, said: “The rebranding of these centres
continues our strategy to expand Westfield to Flagship European destinations in the wealthiest cities
and catchment areas. The significant opportunity afforded to both retailers and brands by this
increasingly digitally linked network of destinations is unparalleled – through Westfield our partners
can reach tens of millions of European consumers, driving new possibilities in advertising, brand
marketing and retail.”
The Flagship destinations in today’s announcement share a number of characteristics in addition to
being among the most important retail centres in their respective markets: they are set in excellent
locations with unrivalled transport options, have distinctive architectural and design features and a
best-in-class approach in terms of customer experience, community engagement, and sustainability
practices.
To celebrate the launch of the Westfield brand at these assets, each destination will host festive
consumer events which will be announced later this year.