Drie winkelcentra Unibail krijgen nieuwe naam

URW TO ROLL OUT WESTFIELD BRAND TO THREE NEWFLAGSHIP DESTINATIONSGrowth of Westfield network in Spain, Sweden and Poland expands unrivalled opportunityfor retailers and brands to engage with millions of consumersUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announced the rebranding of three Flagship centres, rollingout the Westfield brand to Parquesur in Madrid, Taby Centrum in Stockholm, and Galeria Mokotow inWarsaw this Fall.The rebranding continues the expansion of the Westfield brand in Europe as the company drives newrevenues through media advertising and brand experiences, turning its huge footfall of 550 million1visits across its European assets into a qualified audience, while also leveraging the Westfield brand’ssignificant value to retailers, who see over 20%2 higher sales at URW’s centres even when comparedto other A-category malls.Caroline Puechoultres, Chief Customer Officer of URW, said: “The rebranding of these centrescontinues our strategy to expand Westfield to Flagship European destinations in the wealthiest citiesand catchment areas.The Flagship destinations in today’s announcement share a number of characteristics in addition tobeing among the most important retail centres in their respective markets: they are set in excellentlocations with unrivalled transport options, have distinctive architectural and design features and abest-in-class approach in terms of customer experience, community engagement, and sustainabilitypractices.To celebrate the launch of the Westfield brand at these assets, each destination will host festiveconsumer events which will be announced later this year.