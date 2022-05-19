Drie winkelcentra Unibail krijgen nieuwe naam Bericht delen via: Kopieer link Naar clipboard gekopieerd

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Drie winkelcentra van Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield gaan verder onder de naam Westfield. Dit maakte het vastgoedfonds donderdagochtend bekend. De panden in Madrid, Stockholm en Warschau worden in de herfst omgedoopt tot een Westfield-winkelcentrum. Unibail is druk bezig het Westfield-merk uit te rollen in Europa. De nieuwe naam levert volgens Unibail nieuwe omzetten op, onder meer uit advertenties en 'merkbeleving'. Bron: ABM Financial News

