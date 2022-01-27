Van beleggers
Home  /  Forum  /  Coca-Cola European Partners  /  Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 2022

Aandeel Coca-ColaEuropacif AEX:CCEP.NL, GB00BDCPN049

  • 47,540 27 apr 2022 09:34
  • -0,080 (-0,17%) Dagrange 47,240 - 48,300
  • 2.738 Gem. (3M) 40,6K

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 2022

7 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Digit 27 januari 2022 10:05
    BUSINESS
    CCEP sells its stake in Australian Beer Co
    BYEDITORON JANUARY 27, 2022
    Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has sold its stake in Australian Beer Co to Casella Family Brands.

    The companies have been in partnership since 2012 when the then-Coca-Cola Amatil signed a deal with Casella to take over its brewing operations next door to the winery in Yenda, near Griffith in NSW. Its contract brewing clients include Mighty Craft’s Better Beer.

    Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced in October that it had decided to exit the beer and cider market in Australia after a strategic review of its operations.

    Coca-Cola Europacific Partners vice-president and general manager for Australia, Pacific & Indonesia, Peter West, said: “The launch of the Australian Beer Co joint venture in 2013 was our re-entry into the beer market in Australia.

    “With CCEP’s exit from the Australian beer and apple cider categories in Australia, the decision to sell our interest in ABCo was the natural next step.”

    Casella Family Brands managing director John Casella said: “We will endeavour to maintain the excellent relationships the CCEP team has established with customers in the beer and cider category in Australia… We both leave the joint-venture arrangement on excellent terms.”

    Casella Family Brands will take over full ownership of the Australian Beer Co on July 1.

    Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has also put its craft beer business Feral Brewing Co up for sale, but has yet to secure a buyer.
  3. Digit 16 februari 2022 09:14
    Revenue
    FY Reported +30.0%; FY Pro forma +7.5%
    Q4 Reported +50.5%; Q4 Pro forma +8.5%
    Operating profit
    Reported +86.5%; Pro forma comparable +23.5%

    Dividend
    ? FY21 dividend per share of €1.40 (paid December[4]), +64.5% vs last year & +13.0% vs FY19,
    maintaining annualised dividend payout ratio of approximately 50% (in line with our dividend
    policy)
    ? CCEP announces that it will revert to two interim dividends starting in FY22, the first declared
    with the Q1 trading update (paid in June), the second declared at the Q3 trading update (paid
    in December). The first interim dividend will be calculated as 40% of the prior year FY
    dividend, with the second interim dividend being paid with reference to the current year
    annualised total dividend payout ratio of approximately 50%

    Other
    ? Generated strong free cash flow of €1,460m (net cashflows from operating activities of
    €2,117m), supporting our focus on returning to our target leverage range (Net debt:Adjusted
    EBITDA of 2.5x-3x) by FY24. Assuming the Coca-Cola Amatil acquisition occurred on
    1 January 2021, FY21 pro forma free cash flow is estimated to be €85m lower

    Pro forma financial information
    Pro forma financial information has been provided in order to illustrate the effects of the acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil
    Limited (referred to as CCL pre acquisition, API post acquisition) on the results of operations of CCEP and allow for greater
    comparability of the results of the combined group between periods.

    ir.cocacolaep.com/static-files/3f5f96...
  5. forum rang 10 voda 15 maart 2022 08:15
    Advies van Jefferies over Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
    Beurshuis Jefferies
    Aandeel Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
    Datum 14 maart 2022
    Advies Kopen
    Koersdoel 54,00 EUR

    Detail advies
    (Trivano.com) - Op 14 maart 2022 brengen de analisten van Jefferies het beleggingsadvies "kopen" uit voor Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP; ISIN: GB00BDCPN049).

    Het koersdoel wordt door de analisten vastgelegd op 54,00 EUR.
  6. forum rang 10 voda 7 april 2022 10:20
    Advies van J.P. Morgan over Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
    Beurshuis J.P. Morgan
    Aandeel Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
    Datum 06 april 2022
    Advies Overweight
    Koersdoel 60,00 EUR

    Detail advies
    (Trivano.com) - Op 6 april 2022 hebben de analisten van J.P. Morgan hun beleggingsadvies voor Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP; ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) herhaald. Het advies van J.P. Morgan voor Coca-Cola Europacific Partners blijft "overweight".

    Het koersdoel wordt door J.P. Morgan verlaagd van 63,75 EUR naar 60,00 EUR.
  7. forum rang 10 voda 27 april 2022 10:02
    Coca-Cola Europacific Partners verhoogt omzetverwachtingen
    Na omzetstijging eerste kwartaal.

    (ABM FN-Dow Jones) Coca-Cola Europacific Partners heeft over het eerste kwartaal van dit jaar meer omzet geboekt, maar verhoogde wel de omzetoutlook voor heel het jaar. Dit maakte de bottelaar met een notering in Amsterdam woensdag bekend.

    De omzet over de verslagperiode steeg van 2,29 miljard naar 3,71 miljard euro, mede dankzij de overname van Coca-Cola Amatil en de focus op prijzen en productmix.

    De volumes van het bedrijf liepen op door de doorlopende heropeningen van vestigingen.

    Interim-dividend

    Het bedrijf wil een interim-dividend uitkeren van 0,56 euro per aandeel.

    Outlook

    Coca-Cola Europacific Partners bevestigde woensdag de verwachtingen voor de operationele winst, maar voegde daar wel de zorgen over de oplopende inflatie aan toe, waarmee onzekerheden kunnen toenemen. Het bedrijf mikt op een vergelijkbare groei van de operationele winst met 6 tot 9 procent.

    De omzetverwachting werd verhoogd. Coca-Cola mikt op een vergelijkbare omzetgroei van 8 tot 10 procent, waar het eerder nog een groei van 6 tot 8 procent voorzag.

    Door: ABM Financial News.

    info@abmfn.nl

    Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999
Coca-ColaEuropacif

Koers 47,540   Verschil -0,08 (-0,17%)
Laag 47,240   Volume 2.738
Hoog 48,300   Gem. Volume 40.615
27 apr 2022 09:34
