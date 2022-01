Aandeel FLATEXDEGIRO AG XTR:FTG111.ETR, DE000FTG1111

….The third German buy recommendation from Jefferies for 2022 is FlatexDegiro. The leading European online broker is allowed to increase to 33.00 euros. That means, with a closing price on December 30th of 20.24 euros, the stock would have to gain 63 percent for this calculation to work out.…..The buying arguments of Jefferies: In summer 2020 Flatex took over the Dutch competitor Degiro, the largest pan-European low-cost broker with a presence in 18 countries. Due to the very complementary structure of the two companies, Jefferies expects accelerated growth and an active consolidation of the fragmented competition in the coming years.The responsible analysts like the "asset-light" structure and the high operational leverage (70-80 percent incremental EBITDA margin) of the company. With the ambitious new medium-term goals of seven to eight million customers by 2026 (compared to around two million by the end of 2021) and an aggressive new zero percent structure for Degiro customers, the company is set for growth for the 2022 financial year.