BAM Groep « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Network Rail has named the contractors it will use to deliver up to £4bn of infrastructure work across its Western and Wales region.



Four firms have won places in Wales with Alun Griffiths figuring in most lots. A total of seven firms have secured places as favoured firms in the Western region, with BAM, Hochtief and Morgan Sindall bagging the major projects lot.



The multi-discipline framework for control period 6 will deliver projects of varying value, including stations, buildings and civils, electrifications, power, signalling, telecommunications and track.



It will last for three years with a five-year option to extend.

Western and Wales Region



Wales



Civils: Alun Griffiths (Contractors); Amalgamated Construction; Centregreat Rail

Geotechincal: Alun Griffiths (Contractors); Amalgamated Construction

Metallic Structures: Alun Griffiths (Contractors); Centregreat Rail;

Signalling, Power & Communication (SP&C) and Electrification & Plant: Amalgamated Construction; Kier



Western



Projets £4m to £30m: BAM Nuttall; Hochtief (UK) Construction; Morgan Sindall

Projects up to £4m: Alun Griffiths (Contractors); Amalgamated Construction; Graham Construction; R&W Rail



