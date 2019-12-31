BAM Groep « Terug naar discussie overzicht

BAM januari 2020
Wat je je ook wenst, je gezondheid is het allerbelangrijkst waarbij de koers van BAM slechts een bijkomstigheid is. Hoewel BAM wel degelijk invloed kan hebben op een deel van die gezondheid is dat ondergeschikt. Persoonlijk wens ik jullie en de medewerkers van BAM een mooi 2020 op alle gebied.
Network Rail has named the contractors it will use to deliver up to £4bn of infrastructure work across its Western and Wales region.
Four firms have won places in Wales with Alun Griffiths figuring in most lots. A total of seven firms have secured places as favoured firms in the Western region, with BAM, Hochtief and Morgan Sindall bagging the major projects lot.
The multi-discipline framework for control period 6 will deliver projects of varying value, including stations, buildings and civils, electrifications, power, signalling, telecommunications and track.
It will last for three years with a five-year option to extend.
Western and Wales Region
Wales
Civils: Alun Griffiths (Contractors); Amalgamated Construction; Centregreat Rail
Geotechincal: Alun Griffiths (Contractors); Amalgamated Construction
Metallic Structures: Alun Griffiths (Contractors); Centregreat Rail;
Signalling, Power & Communication (SP&C) and Electrification & Plant: Amalgamated Construction; Kier
Western
Projets £4m to £30m: BAM Nuttall; Hochtief (UK) Construction; Morgan Sindall
Projects up to £4m: Alun Griffiths (Contractors); Amalgamated Construction; Graham Construction; R&W Rail
OnoMatopee schreef op 31 dec 2019 om 09:17:
Wijze woorden.
31-dec-19 09:33