Big Oil, banken en social media: risico is risico niet meer

Big Oil, banken en social media: risico is risico niet meer

Categorie: Beurs vandaag, Redactioneel
Door
op
Views: 990
Big Oil, banken en social media: risico is risico niet meer

Als er geen ander nieuws was, was dit misschien ingeslagen als een bom.

Want straks stelt een Amerikaanse rechter de social media-networks nog aansprakelijk voor zeg maar het wangedrag, of zelfs de zelfvernietigingsdrang van de gebruikers. Bloomberg:

The case in Oakland comprises a collection of scores of complaints filed across the US on behalf of adolescents and young adults who allege that Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Google’s YouTube caused them to suffer anxiety, depression, eating disorders and sleeplessness.

More than a dozen suicides also have been blamed on the companies, based on claims that they knowingly designed algorithms that drew children down dangerous and addictive paths. Several public school districts have filed suits, too, alleging they can’t fulfill their educational mission while students are coping with mental-health crises.

In their defense, the social media giants point to a 1996 law that gives internet platforms broad immunity from claims over harmful content posted by users. Both sides are watching closely a Supreme Court case that will likely determine the fate of the litigation in Oakland.

Risico en verantwoordelijkheid

Het doet denken aan Big Oil; dat wordt er immers door de hele maatschappij op aangekeken dat wij decennialang goedkope energie hadden én gebruikten. En iedereen wist dondersgoed hoe vervuilend fossiel is. 


Het geldt ook voor de actualiteit. Dat aandeel- en obligatiehouders van banken deze dagen hardhandig op hun (hoofdsom!)risico worden gewezen is beleggersrisico. Is het alleen niet ondernemersverantwoordelijkheid om de bedrijfskas goed te beheren? Niet iedereen is het met de redding van ook roekeloze rekeninghouders eens.

Billionaire quant investor Cliff Asness tweeted on Monday that regulators have created moral hazard and “it ain’t ok.”

The rescue has “greatly reduced” the incentive for depositors to think about the risks of where they put their money, wrote Asness, co-founder of AQR Capital Management LLC and a proponent of limited government.

Carson Block, the founder of trading firm Muddy Waters Capital, said the government shouldn’t “bail out” the uninsured deposits at SVB because it rewards “mass failures” of risk management.

“Corporate depositors, in particular, should be expected to manage their counterparty risks,” Block, who often makes money when markets fall, wrote in statement dated Sunday which he tweeted. “Bailing out uninsured depositors at SVB, which are mostly corporates, further infantilizes markets by sending the message that such risk management is anachronistic.”

Kortom, waar begint en eindigt eigen, corporate en staatsverantwoordelijkheid voor ons handelen?

Zegt u het maar. 

Arend Jan Kamp is senior content manager van IEX. Kamp belegt iedere maand vooral voor zijn pensioen uitsluitend in beleggingsfondsen. Klik hier voor zijn actuele posities. De informatie in dit artikel is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen. Klik hier voor een overzicht van de beleggingen van de IEX-redactie.

