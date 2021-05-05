Valuta BTC/USD IEX:BTCUSD,

Van beleggers
Valuta BTC/USD

  12 mei 2021 18:13
  -1.604,97 (-2,82%)
Dogecoin - nog een pretmunt

  1. forum rang 4 maurice73 5 mei 2021 14:20
    www.cnbc.com/2021/05/04/dogecoins-pri...

    Elon Musk’s upcoming SNL appearance is fueling dogecoin’s rise, says analyst
    PUBLISHED TUE, MAY 4 20212:59 PM EDTUPDATED TUE, MAY 4 20215:57 PM EDT

    - Dogeocin is up nearly 40% in the last 24 hours.

    - “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live,” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.


    www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadg...

    DOGECOIN PRICE SKY ROCKETS AS YET ANOTHER EXCHANGE OFFERS CRYPTO AHEAD OF ELON MUSK’S SNL APPEARANCE
    Gemini joins eToro by offering cryptocurrency, pushing value above $0.50
  2. forum rang 4 maurice73 5 mei 2021 21:05
    finance.yahoo.com/news/dogecoin-joke-...

    The Dogecoin Joke Is Turning Serious in Latest Crypto Binge

    Justina Lee and Joanna Ossinger
    Wed, May 5, 2021, 3:49 PM
    (Bloomberg) --

    For anyone who still thinks Dogecoin is a joke, there are some 90 billion reasons that say it’s not.

    That’s how much the digital token is nearly worth in dollar terms after jumping again in Wednesday trading. Useless or not, the coin has been swept up in the crypto mania that’s gripped markets awash in central bank largesse.

    It’s the latest milestone in a year of speculative excesses for a market Nouriel Roubini once described as “the mother of all bubbles.” While in the past, trillions of dollars in stimulus by governments and central banks might have triggered a rush into gold for the inflation-wary and risky stocks for the intrepid, a deluge of cash this time round is flooding into the nascent crypto market.

    Few illustrate this better than Dogecoin, a so-called memecoin that’s become the destination for a horde of day traders egged on by Internet buzz and a self-propelling buying frenzy. A potential trigger for the latest leg up: Tesla Inc. co-founder and crypto fan Elon Musk is appearing on Saturday Night Live this weekend, spurring speculation he may talk up Dogecoin again on the comedy show.

    Also read: Should You Buy Dogecoin and How Is It Different From Bitcoin?

    “When you think about the full spirit of what this crypto revolution is, there’s something pure in what Dogecoin has done,” Mike Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said on CNBC. “I worry that once the enthusiasm rolls out, there are no developers, there’s no institutions coming in. But it’s got the moniker of the people’s coin right now and it’d be very dangerous to be short.”

    The overnight gain took Dogecoin’s one-week advance to 118% and its value to $87 billion in Wednesday trading, according to CoinMarketCap.com data, eclipsing the largest exchange-traded gold fund and even stocks like Fedex Corp. and Snap Inc. A year ago, the asset was worth just $315 million.

    It’s all the more remarkable given that other retail favorites from bullish stock options to Cathie Wood’s tech fund have all seen activity dip from the highs earlier this year.

    Now, cryptomania might even be hurting gold, according to some analysts. The precious metal has suffered outflows in recent months even as a deluge of stimulus cash drove the value of the world’s crypto market to a $2 trillion record.

    “At some point, something is just real,” said Sam Bankman-Fried, the Hong Kong-based chief executive officer of the FTX crypto exchange. “If Dogecoin is stupid and valueless, it shouldn’t be worth $90 billion. How about gold or Bitcoin or euros? Our collective imagination has given them value, and now we just think about them having value.”

    Dogecoin, started in 2013 as a joke based on the Shiba Inu breed of dog, may become so accepted by the mainstream it might evolve into a payment option at retailers, Bankman-Fried said. At Blockfolio, a firm owned by FTX that helps users manage their crypto portfolios, trading volumes are spiking with Dogecoin’s every gain, a sign it’s become essential to the whole ecosystem.

    Dogecoin buying got so fevered Tuesday, Robinhood’s trading app briefly crashed. Other so-called altcoins surged, with Dash spiking 11% over a 24-hour period through the New York morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising 25%.

    While it’s difficult to assign firm reasons to Dogecoin’s ascent, a few factors have fueled the gains. On April 20, a day normally associated with pot, some users got #DogeDay trending to push up the price. Celebrities from Musk to the Dallas Mavericks’ billionaire owner Mark Cuban also jumped on the bandwagon. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by the Winklevoss twins announced Tuesday it will soon enable trading of the coin.

    “As the economy reopens, a lot of these Covid-related movements in various assets will experience some volatility,” said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank. “But I think they are going to become a permanent part of the currency markets as central banks have continued to print money at astronomical levels.”

    (Adds context throughout and comments from Novogratz, Bedikian)

    For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

    Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

    ©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
  3. Joshua41 6 mei 2021 13:10
    quote:

    maurice73 schreef op 5 mei 2021 21:05:


    finance.yahoo.com/news/dogecoin-joke-...

    The Dogecoin Joke Is Turning Serious in Latest Crypto Binge

    Justina Lee and Joanna Ossinger
    Wed, May 5, 2021, 3:49 PM
    (Bloomberg) --

    For anyone who still thinks Dogecoin is a joke, there are some 90 billion reasons that say it’s not.

    That’s how much the digital token is nearly worth in dollar terms after jumping again in Wednesday trading. Useless or not, the coin has been swept up in the crypto mania that’s gripped markets awash in central bank largesse.

    It’s the latest milestone in a year of speculative excesses for a market Nouriel Roubini once described as “the mother of all bubbles.” While in the past, trillions of dollars in stimulus by governments and central banks might have triggered a rush into gold for the inflation-wary and risky stocks for the intrepid, a deluge of cash this time round is flooding into the nascent crypto market.

    Few illustrate this better than Dogecoin, a so-called memecoin that’s become the destination for a horde of day traders egged on by Internet buzz and a self-propelling buying frenzy. A potential trigger for the latest leg up: Tesla Inc. co-founder and crypto fan Elon Musk is appearing on Saturday Night Live this weekend, spurring speculation he may talk up Dogecoin again on the comedy show.

    Also read: Should You Buy Dogecoin and How Is It Different From Bitcoin?

    “When you think about the full spirit of what this crypto revolution is, there’s something pure in what Dogecoin has done,” Mike Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said on CNBC. “I worry that once the enthusiasm rolls out, there are no developers, there’s no institutions coming in. But it’s got the moniker of the people’s coin right now and it’d be very dangerous to be short.”

    The overnight gain took Dogecoin’s one-week advance to 118% and its value to $87 billion in Wednesday trading, according to CoinMarketCap.com data, eclipsing the largest exchange-traded gold fund and even stocks like Fedex Corp. and Snap Inc. A year ago, the asset was worth just $315 million.

    It’s all the more remarkable given that other retail favorites from bullish stock options to Cathie Wood’s tech fund have all seen activity dip from the highs earlier this year.

    Now, cryptomania might even be hurting gold, according to some analysts. The precious metal has suffered outflows in recent months even as a deluge of stimulus cash drove the value of the world’s crypto market to a $2 trillion record.

    “At some point, something is just real,” said Sam Bankman-Fried, the Hong Kong-based chief executive officer of the FTX crypto exchange. “If Dogecoin is stupid and valueless, it shouldn’t be worth $90 billion. How about gold or Bitcoin or euros? Our collective imagination has given them value, and now we just think about them having value.”

    Dogecoin, started in 2013 as a joke based on the Shiba Inu breed of dog, may become so accepted by the mainstream it might evolve into a payment option at retailers, Bankman-Fried said. At Blockfolio, a firm owned by FTX that helps users manage their crypto portfolios, trading volumes are spiking with Dogecoin’s every gain, a sign it’s become essential to the whole ecosystem.

    Dogecoin buying got so fevered Tuesday, Robinhood’s trading app briefly crashed. Other so-called altcoins surged, with Dash spiking 11% over a 24-hour period through the New York morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising 25%.

    While it’s difficult to assign firm reasons to Dogecoin’s ascent, a few factors have fueled the gains. On April 20, a day normally associated with pot, some users got #DogeDay trending to push up the price. Celebrities from Musk to the Dallas Mavericks’ billionaire owner Mark Cuban also jumped on the bandwagon. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by the Winklevoss twins announced Tuesday it will soon enable trading of the coin.

    “As the economy reopens, a lot of these Covid-related movements in various assets will experience some volatility,” said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank. “But I think they are going to become a permanent part of the currency markets as central banks have continued to print money at astronomical levels.”

    (Adds context throughout and comments from Novogratz, Bedikian)

    For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

    Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

    ©2021 Bloomberg L.P.


    Jammer dat ik niet ben ingestapt in dit waardeloze cointje
  4. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 10 mei 2021 15:14
    SpaceX financiert maanmissie met cryptomunt Dogecoin
    Van onze redacteur 08:32

    Een satelliet die ruimtevaartbedrijf SpaceX volgend jaar naar de maan stuurt wordt volledig betaald met de cryptomunt Dogecoin. Dat maakte Geometric Energy Corporation, het Canadese bedrijf dat de ruimtemissie gaat leiden, zondag bekend.

    De zogeheten Doge-1 satelliet weegt veertig kilo en gaat in het tweede kwartaal van 2022 met een Falcon 9-raket de ruimte in. Hoeveel het project kost is onduidelijk.

    Tom Ochinero van SpaceX laat in een persverklaring weten 'verheugd' te zijn om de satelliet te lanceren. 'Deze missie zal de toepassing van cryptomunten buiten de baan om de aarde demonstreren en de basis leggen voor interplanetaire handel.'

    SpaceX-oprichter Elon Musk bevestigt het nieuws op Twitter:

    Afgelopen weekend verloor Dogecoin een derde van zijn waarde na een uitspraak van Musk over de cryptomunt in de Amerikaanse tv-show Saturday Night Live. Dit optreden vond plaats voorafgaand aan de bekendmaking van de ruimtemissie.
    Bitcoin

    Techondernemer Musk geldt als aanjager van cryptomunten. In februari meldde autobedrijf Tesla, waar Musk ceo is, dat het voor $1,5 mrd aan bitcoins heeft gekocht en dat het in de nabije toekomst de cryptomunt als betaalmiddel voor zijn auto's zal accepteren. Mede door die boodschap steeg de koers van de bitcoin onlangs naar een recordhoogte van bijna $65.000.

    Lees het volledige artikel: fd.nl/ondernemen/1383386/spacex-finan...
  5. forum rang 7 drooglegging 10 mei 2021 15:21
    "interplanetaire handel"

    Daar moest ik ook gelijk aan denken, niet menselijke wezens die het wel zien zitten in the Dogs en misschien niet in een euro of US dollar.

    Degene die gekocht hebben na de weekenddip(-35%) gaan het goed doen, het sentiment voor fictie en emotie is nu maximaal, de DJ gaat vanmiddag nog naar de 35K, nog net binnen de dampkring.
  6. forum rang 4 maurice73 10 mei 2021 17:49
    www.businessinsider.nl/crypto-dogecoi...

    Een mysterieuze belegger bezit voor $20 miljard aan dogecoin – Elon Musk waarschuwde al voor deze ‘walvis’

    - Door de spectaculaire stijging van de cryptomunt dogecoin is één belegger in de cryptomunt in het bezit van omgerekend 20 miljard dollar.
    - De enkele wallet bezit momenteel 36,7 miljard dogecoin, zo’n 28 procent van de gehele muntvoorraad.
    - Elon Musk waarschuwde in februari al dat het grootste risico voor dogecoin de extreme concentratie bij slechts een paar beleggers is.

    Techmiljardair en cryptofan Elon Musk waarschuwde in februari dat het grootste risico voor de cryptomunt dogecoin de extreme concentratie bij slechts een handvol beleggers is.

    Die waarschuwing is relevanter dan ooit, na een koersstijging van meer dan 10.000 procent sinds begin dit jaar. Volgens Bitinfocharts bezit één belegger momenteel dogecoins ter waarde van bijna 20 miljard dollar.

    Het dogecoinadres DH5yaieqoZN36fDVciNyRueRGvGLR3mr7L begon met het kopen van de cryptomunt op 5 februari 2019, toen deze werd verhandeld tegen een waarde van 0,0018 dollar per dogecoin.

    Inmiddels bezit deze mysterieuze ‘walvis’ liefst 36,7 miljard dogecoins. Dat is zo’n 28 procent van het totale aantal van 129,4 miljard dogecoins in omloop.

    In de cryptowereld is een whale, oftewel walvis in het Nederlands, iemand die een relatief grote hoeveelheid van één cryptomunt bezit.

    Sinds de aankoop in 2019 is de koers van de dogecoin meer dan 30.000 procent gestegen, tot een huidige waarde van ongeveer 0,53 dollar per munt.

    “Als grote dogecoinbezitters het gros van hun munten verkopen, krijgt de doge mijn volledige steun”, zei Musk afgelopen februari in een tweet. “Te veel concentratie is het enige echte probleem, als je het mij vraagt. Ik zal ze in dollars betalen, als ze gewoon hun accounts opheffen.”

    De top 100 van digitale portemonnees (wallets) bezit in het geval van de dogecoin zo’n 67 procent van de totale voorraad van deze cryptomunt. Het gaat hier om bijna 87 miljard dogecoins. Die hebben bij de koers van 0,53 dollar per dogecoin een waarde van zo’n 46 miljard dollar.

    De dogecoin drijft dit jaar vooral op een hype op sociale media en steun van beroemdheden zoals Musk. De miljardair en CEO van Tesla en ruimtevaartbedrijf SpaceX heeft laat zich, net als andere beroemdheden, regelmatig positief uit over de dogecoin.

    Op online forums ging zelfs het idee rond dat Elon Musk, de “dogefather” zelf, achter het whale-account zit. Dit idee is gebaseerd op drie afzonderlijke transacties in de betreffende wallet. Elke transactie voegde 28,061971 dogecoins toe, een verwijzing naar de geboortedag van Elon Musk op 28 juni 1971.

    Maar gelet op de waarschuwing van Musk over de concentratie van het bezit van dogecoins bij een kleine groep beleggers, waren deze transacties mogelijk slechts een eerbetoon aan de topman van Tesla.

    Een turbulent optreden bij SNL
    Afgelopen weekend was Musk gastpresentator van het bekende Amerikaanse comedyprogramma Saturday Night Live.

    De koers van dogecoin zakte tijdens de uitzending hard. Waar de munteenheid voor de start van Saturday Night Live rond de 0,72 dollar waard was, ging de munt tijdens de uitzending met ruim een kwart onderuit.

    Lees ook: Dogecoin dondert omlaag na optreden van Elon Musk bij comedyshow SNL

    Inmiddels is een dogecoin volgens Coinmarketcap, een website die de koersen van cryptomunten op verschillende beurzen bijhoudt, 0,53 dollar waard. Dat is nog altijd een enorme stijging ten opzichte van 1 januari, toen een dogecoin minder dan een dollarcent kostte.
  8. forum rang 7 drooglegging 12 mei 2021 17:55
    "Een directeur van Goldman Sachs heeft de investeringsbank verlaten nadat hij naar verluidt miljoenen had geïnvesteerd in cryptocurrency dogecoin DOGEUSD, -6,69%.

    Een woordvoerder van Goldman GS, 0,49% bevestigde Aziz McMahon, een algemeen directeur en hoofd van de verkoop van opkomende markten in Londen, heeft de investeringsbank verlaten waar hij 14 jaar heeft gewerkt. Maar de woordvoerder vertelde MarketWatch dat hij geen kennis had van de investering in dogecoin.

    Lezen: grootste risico voor crypto? 'Zijn eigen succes', zegt Ray Dalio, oprichter van 's werelds grootste hedgefonds

    De krant Guardian meldde dat McMahon het geld verdiende met zijn eigen persoonlijke account en niet betrokken was bij het verhandelen van cryptocurrencies voor Goldman Sachs. Hoewel er niet veel bekend is over het bedrag dat McMahon naar verluidt heeft gemaakt, citeert de krant niet nader genoemde bronnen die beweren dat het een "aanzienlijk bedrag" was.

    Men denkt dat McMahon, die zegt dat hij op LinkedIn aan het Trinity College Dublin heeft gestudeerd, misschien een hedgefonds start, volgens efinancialcareers, dat als eerste het verhaal rapporteerde .

    Er is contact opgenomen met McMahon voor commentaar"

    Nou is natuurlijk iedereen bij GS MD(managing director) of VP(vice president)

    Deed de bovenstaande bankfiguur aan frontrunning? het ligt er wel heel dik op eigenlijk!

    Het is gewoon een smerige hond:)
