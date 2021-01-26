Aandeel Basic-Fit AEX:BFIT, NL0011872650



Our Company



With 2.25 million members and 908 clubs, Basic-Fit is the European market leader in the value-for-money fitness market. The company is active in some of Europe's most attractive markets: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. With over 5,000 employees, we operate a straightforward membership model, offering uncomplicated, essential and effective fitness experiences that are both affordable and easy to access for everyone. Building on our longstanding expertise, we combine a flexible low-cost membership model with high-quality fitness equipment and technology, virtual and live group lessons and shareable family passes.



People who want to join Basic-Fit have the option to choose between membership types Comfort and Premium. With both membership types people can work out in any of our 831 clubs in Europe and enjoy all the benefits a Basic-Fit club has to offer: free virtual GXR group classes all day, free showers and lockers and free Wi-Fi. In addition, the Basic-Fit app is included as a standard. The app offers workout schedules, access to our GXR video platform for group classes, an online coach and many more functionalities that enable members to do their workout wherever they are and whenever they want.



A Premium membership offers members the option to bring a friend each time they go to a club. In addition, the Premium membership can be shared with one other person of the household who can take full advantage of all the benefits the Premium membership has to offer. The fee for a one-year Comfort membership is €19.99 per four weeks and €29.99 per four weeks for a Premium membership.



Our fitness clubs are spacious and clean and have extended opening hours, with some clubs open 24 hours a day. We also offer day-passes, which give one-off access to our clubs. We believe that by offering this unique “value for money” proposition Basic-Fit is responding to the essential fitness needs of active people who care about being fit and active.

