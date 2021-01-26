Aandeel Basic-Fit AEX:BFIT, NL0011872650

Inloggen

Aandeel Basic-Fit

  29,250 26 jan 2021 17:35
  • +0,100 (+0,34%) Dagrange 29,100 - 29,550
  • 237.667 Gem. (3M) 266,7K

Basic-Fit - 2021

  3. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 26 januari 2021 12:09

    Our Company

    With 2.25 million members and 908 clubs, Basic-Fit is the European market leader in the value-for-money fitness market. The company is active in some of Europe's most attractive markets: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. With over 5,000 employees, we operate a straightforward membership model, offering uncomplicated, essential and effective fitness experiences that are both affordable and easy to access for everyone. Building on our longstanding expertise, we combine a flexible low-cost membership model with high-quality fitness equipment and technology, virtual and live group lessons and shareable family passes.

    People who want to join Basic-Fit have the option to choose between membership types Comfort and Premium. With both membership types people can work out in any of our 831 clubs in Europe and enjoy all the benefits a Basic-Fit club has to offer: free virtual GXR group classes all day, free showers and lockers and free Wi-Fi. In addition, the Basic-Fit app is included as a standard. The app offers workout schedules, access to our GXR video platform for group classes, an online coach and many more functionalities that enable members to do their workout wherever they are and whenever they want.

    A Premium membership offers members the option to bring a friend each time they go to a club. In addition, the Premium membership can be shared with one other person of the household who can take full advantage of all the benefits the Premium membership has to offer. The fee for a one-year Comfort membership is €19.99 per four weeks and €29.99 per four weeks for a Premium membership.

    Our fitness clubs are spacious and clean and have extended opening hours, with some clubs open 24 hours a day. We also offer day-passes, which give one-off access to our clubs. We believe that by offering this unique “value for money” proposition Basic-Fit is responding to the essential fitness needs of active people who care about being fit and active.
  4. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 26 januari 2021 14:37
    Our Strategy

    Basic-Fit believes that all people should have access to the power of fitness. We aim to provide a great value-for-money fitness experience that is affordable and easy to access for families and individuals, from novice to athlete. Our goal is to be the preferred fitness brand in Europe.

    We will continue to expand our business by continuing the roll-out of new clubs in our geographic markets, and by leveraging “add-on” revenue opportunities. The market fragmentation in the European health and fitness sector offers opportunities for consolidation through the selective acquisition and conversion of other fitness clubs, providing a way to accelerate our club roll-out strategy. Furthermore, we believe there are a number of other geographic markets in Europe that could provide attractive opportunities for us to establish a presence in the longer term.
    Vision

    Everyone should have access to the power of fitness and this is what we offer. Our great value clubs are affordable and easy to access for families and individuals, from novices to athletes. We believe we are the preferred fitness brand because we focus on what really matters and continuously evolve our member experience.
    Mission

    Basic means uncomplicated, essential and effective. We believe we deliver great value by helping members achieve their fitness goals through an excellent foundation of personalised fitness solutions and clever add-ons, making the most of their time and money.
    Essence

    Fitness that is fun, effective and accessible for families and individuals at surprising value!
  6. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 26 januari 2021 18:19
    quote:

    Stinkschoen schreef op 26 januari 2021 17:28:


    Hi Ridder,
    Wat is het nut van dit nieuw draadje? En hoe kijk jij naar dit aandeel voor 2021?

    Het nut van een nieuw draadje is dat iedereen met een schone lei kan beginnen en dat het makkelijker is om berichten terug te vinden.

    Bovendien is de titel van het oude draadje volkomen achterhaald.
  7. Stinkschoen 26 januari 2021 19:28
    quote:

    DeZwarteRidder schreef op 26 januari 2021 18:19:


    [...]
    Het nut van een nieuw draadje is dat iedereen met een schone lei kan beginnen en dat het makkelijker is om berichten terug te vinden.

    Bovendien is de titel van het oude draadje volkomen achterhaald.


    Mijn tweede vraag ben je vergeten te beantwoorden. Wat vind jij van dit aandeel en hoe verwacht je dat 2021 er voor Bfit er uit gaat zien?
Koers 29,250   Verschil +0,10 (+0,34%)
Laag 29,100   Volume 237.667
Hoog 29,550   Gem. Volume 266.736
26 jan 2021 17:35
