Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Pharming  /  Cytokine Storm in COVID-19

Aandeel Pharming Group AEX:PHARM, NL0010391025

  • 0,955 21 sep 2020 13:59
  • -0,019 (-1,97%) Dagrange 0,935 - 0,971
  • 4.753.724 Gem. (3M) 6,9M

Cytokine Storm in COVID-19

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Uniek 21 september 2020 13:47
    CytoSorb Achieves Registration in Brazil and Is Now Commercially Available To Treat Cytokine Storm in COVID-19 Infection and Other Conditions

    www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyto...
    - - - -
    What is CytoSorb? Most important facts in 5 minutes!

    www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2PiYaBBm3s

    - - - - -
    Pharming's magic rabbits drive Ruconest beyond rare disease, pique M&A interest
    ..
    People with HAE are unable to make C1 esterase inhibitor, which is the handbrake of 90% of human inflammatory processes, including most of those that involve fatal cytokine storms, said CFO Robin Wright. As a consequence, sepsis, kidney injury and meningitis are all potential further indications for Ruconest.

    dus ook Sepsis......

    www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/e...
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Pharming Group Meer »

Koers 0,955   Verschil -0,02 (-1,97%)
Laag 0,935   Volume 4.753.724
Hoog 0,971   Gem. Volume 6.903.635
21 sep 2020 13:59
label premium

Pharming: Start Covid-19-onderzoek

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium

Pharming Nieuws

  1. 17 aug Wetenschappelijk tijdschrift schrij... 8
  2. 10 aug Eerste patiënt behandeld in uitgebr... 11
  3. 30 jul Biotechnoloog Pharming voert verkop... 19
  4. 20 mei Beloningsvoorstellen ingetrokken bi... 5
  5. 14 mei Ruconest stuwt resultaten Pharming 6
  6. 30 apr Pharming krijgt nieuwe goedkeuring ... 5
  7. 21 apr Pharming: bemoedigende testresultat... 29
  8. 08 apr Pharming vraagt aandeelhouders niet... 2
  9. 27 mrt Pharming mag kinderen met angio-oed... 10
  10. 11 mrt Financieel directeur Pharming treed... 17

Gerelateerde Video's

  1. video thumbnail

    Outlook Pharming

    7 juni 2018 16:58 - Vimeo

  2. video thumbnail

    Pharming: Groeiperspectieven

    13 maart 2018 22:16 - Vimeo

  3. video thumbnail

    Pharming kan verder omhoog

    27 oktober 2017 17:23 - Vimeo

  4. video thumbnail

    Arend Jan Kamp over Pharming

    26 oktober 2017 13:24 - Vimeo

 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by VWD Group Crypto data by Crypto Compare