Aandeel Pharming Group AEX:PHARM, NL0010391025

Cytokine Storm in COVID-19
CytoSorb Achieves Registration in Brazil and Is Now Commercially Available To Treat Cytokine Storm in COVID-19 Infection and Other Conditions
www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyto...
What is CytoSorb? Most important facts in 5 minutes!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2PiYaBBm3s
Pharming's magic rabbits drive Ruconest beyond rare disease, pique M&A interest
People with HAE are unable to make C1 esterase inhibitor, which is the handbrake of 90% of human inflammatory processes, including most of those that involve fatal cytokine storms, said CFO Robin Wright. As a consequence, sepsis, kidney injury and meningitis are all potential further indications for Ruconest.
dus ook Sepsis......
www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/e...
zeer goede Video die de Cytokine storm aangeeft en wat er dan gebeurt zoal...
Pharming Group
21 sep 2020 13:59
