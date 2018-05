Holland Colours « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Hieronder een analyse m.b.t. Holland Colours wat te vinden is op Finance.Yahoo.com. Het aandeel Holland Colours heeft dus voldoende potentie om richting de € 100 te gaan. Eind mei volgen de jaarcijfers 17/18, nu nog een goed moment om tijdig in te stappen voor een mooie opwaartse lift richting eind mei.



Holland Colours NV (ENXTAM:HOLCO) is trading with a trailing P/E of 12.6x, which is lower than the industry average of 19.8x. While this makes HOLCO appear like a great stock to buy, you might change your mind after I explain the assumptions behind the P/E ratio. In this article, I will deconstruct the P/E ratio and highlight what you need to be careful of when using the P/E ratio.



P/E Calculation for HOLCO



Price-Earnings Ratio = Price per share ÷ Earnings per share



HOLCO Price-Earnings Ratio = €88.6 ÷ €7.029 = 12.6x



The P/E ratio itself doesn’t tell you a lot; however, it becomes very insightful when you compare it with other similar companies. We want to compare the stock’s P/E ratio to the average of companies that have similar characteristics as HOLCO, such as size and country of operation. A common peer group is companies that exist in the same industry, which is what I use. Since HOLCO’s P/E of 12.6x is lower than its industry peers (19.8x), it means that investors are paying less than they should for each dollar of HOLCO’s earnings. As such, our analysis shows that HOLCO represents an under-priced stock.