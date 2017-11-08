Pharming « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
ERVARINGEN MET RUCONEST

Burdie65 8 nov 2017 om 19:34
Beste forumleden, hierbij een nieuw draadje waar men ervaringen met gebruik van RUCONEST kan delen.
Mensen die HAE aandoening hebben zouden zo indirect geholpen kunnen worden door ons als beleggers in PHARMING.
Graag alleen serieuze berichten en inhoudelijke reacties/vraagstellingen graag!

Waarvoor dank!

MvGr.

Bart
jip banaan! 8 nov 2017 om 19:45
Bart dit is een beleggers forum met hebzuchtige beleggers met dollartekens in de ogen.

De belangen van mensen die aan HAE lijden zijn echt van een andere orde dan die van de investeerders van Pharming.

Laat hen er a.u.b. buiten (dat is ook de code hier), zij hebben hun eigen fora.

groetjip
Eurowin 8 nov 2017 om 19:48
www.dokterdokter.nl/gezond-leven/alge...

www.mijngezondheidsgids.nl/hereditair...
Gr€€d1 8 nov 2017 om 19:54
quote:

jip banaan! schreef op 8 nov 2017 om 19:45:


Bart dit is een beleggers forum met hebzuchtige beleggers met dollartekens in de ogen.

De belangen van mensen die aan HAE lijden zijn echt van een andere orde dan die van de investeerders van Pharming.

Laat hen er a.u.b. buiten (dat is ook de code hier), zij hebben hun eigen fora.

groetjip
kan je wel zeggen Jip, maar ik investeer in het tegengaan van die ziekte.
Dan is het toch fijn om te lezen hoe het mensen vergaat.

Prima opening van deze draad.
jip banaan! 8 nov 2017 om 20:07
quote:

Gr€€d1 schreef op 8 nov 2017 om 19:54:


[...]kan je wel zeggen Jip, maar ik investeer in het tegengaan van die ziekte.
Dan is het toch fijn om te lezen hoe het mensen vergaat.

Prima opening van deze draad.


Nee Greedje... jij investeerd met als doel geld verdienen.

Jouw investering is geen schenking aan een goed doel.

groetjip
paulziggo 8 nov 2017 om 20:27
Onvoorstelbaar de omzet van 170.000.000 stuks.
Het lijkt wel of 15% van de aandeelhouders zit te
dobbelen.Dit kan nooit goed gaan.
Het is een grote zeepbel.
pfffff 8 nov 2017 om 20:33
quote:

Burdie65 schreef op 8 nov 2017 om 19:34:


Beste forumleden, hierbij een nieuw draadje waar men ervaringen met gebruik van RUCONEST kan delen.
Mensen die HAE aandoening hebben zouden zo indirect geholpen kunnen worden door ons als beleggers in PHARMING.
Graag alleen serieuze berichten en inhoudelijke reacties/vraagstellingen graag!

Waarvoor dank!

MvGr.

Bart
Slaat echt helemaal nergens op.
Burdie65 8 nov 2017 om 20:39
quote:

Eurowin schreef op 8 nov 2017 om 19:48:


www.dokterdokter.nl/gezond-leven/alge...

www.mijngezondheidsgids.nl/hereditair...


Dank je voor de links! (Echter 1e link wordt geblokkeerd op mijn PC, misschien omdat ik in Brazilië woon?)
Gr€€d1 8 nov 2017 om 21:49
quote:

jip banaan! schreef op 8 nov 2017 om 20:07:


[...]

Nee Greedje... jij investeerd met als doel geld verdienen.

Jouw investering is geen schenking aan een goed doel.

groetjip
ook dat, klopt wat je zegt.
Maar ik zat er ook in toen de FDA de afkeuring gaf.
Dat koste me toen geld.
Ik hoor je nog zeggen, soms moet je ze hebben maar meestal niet.
Niet schijnheilg zijn Jip.

Zonder beleggers geen medicijn.
Zo simpel is het.
Goeiemorgen 9 nov 2017 om 00:32
Ik snap Jip, maar een HAE-patiëntenplatform bestaat niet in Nederland of België. Anders zou je daarnaar kunnen verwijzen. Nu wil de ironie dus dat ik aan de kant sta van iemand met alias Gr€€d1 :-). Het lijkt misschien tegenstrijdig en hypocriet, maar ook van bedrijven en beleggers wordt een beetje maatschappelijke betrokkenheid wel verwacht. Tenslotte zijn we allemaal mensen, en geld is maar een middel en geen doel.

Mijn reactie op Burdies oproep van 7 okt was:
Op 25 september heeft de FDA een hoorzitting gehouden met HAE-patienten. De bijeenkomst was live te volgen, alleen geluid. Zeer indrukwekkend. Sommigen vrezen letterlijk voor hun leven, o.a. met de tekorten. Heb net even gezocht naar een te downloaden geluidsbestand, maar dit niet gevonden. Misschien heeft iemand anders een link waar je het alsnog kunt horen?

Marlanki was zo vriendelijk de link door te geven:
www.haeacafe.org/pages/webinars
De bovenste aanklikken, 1.03 minuten.

Aanbevolen om deze 1 uur durende opname eens rustig te beluisteren.
Burdie65 9 nov 2017 om 03:21
quote:

Goeiemorgen schreef op 9 nov 2017 om 00:32:


Ik snap Jip, maar een HAE-patiëntenplatform bestaat niet in Nederland of België. Anders zou je daarnaar kunnen verwijzen. Nu wil de ironie dus dat ik aan de kant sta van iemand met alias Gr€€d1 :-). Het lijkt misschien tegenstrijdig en hypocriet, maar ook van bedrijven en beleggers wordt een beetje maatschappelijke betrokkenheid wel verwacht. Tenslotte zijn we allemaal mensen, en geld is maar een middel en geen doel.

Mijn reactie op Burdies oproep van 7 okt was:
Op 25 september heeft de FDA een hoorzitting gehouden met HAE-patienten. De bijeenkomst was live te volgen, alleen geluid. Zeer indrukwekkend. Sommigen vrezen letterlijk voor hun leven, o.a. met de tekorten. Heb net even gezocht naar een te downloaden geluidsbestand, maar dit niet gevonden. Misschien heeft iemand anders een link waar je het alsnog kunt horen?

Marlanki was zo vriendelijk de link door te geven:
www.haeacafe.org/pages/webinars
De bovenste aanklikken, 1.03 minuten.

Aanbevolen om deze 1 uur durende opname eens rustig te beluisteren.




Waarvoor dank Goeiemorgen!

Het is hier zojuist ook 9 November geworden dus bij deze; Goede morgen, Goeiemorgen!
Burdie65 9 nov 2017 om 03:40
En Marlanki ook bedankt!
Kijk dat vind ik hier dus terug op dit echtwel zinvolle draadje voor mensen die investeren in een bedrijf dat iets goeds toevoegd!
Op die andere draad was hij dus volledig ondergesneeuwd en me daardoor niet eens opgevallen.
Sursum 9 nov 2017 om 08:50
Voor ik mijn oude bericht hier kopieer, even het volgende.
Ik vind patientenverhalen die de ervaringen van Ruconest beschrijven zeker niet onsmakelijk wanneer deze door beleggers gedeeld worden.
In tegendeel, we beleggen in een product waarin we geloven en dat ook mensen helpt. Dan is het ook interessant om te weten of het produkt ook goed functioneert en aankomt bij de patienten zelf. Idereen het zijnde, maar omdat er ook geld mee verdiend kan worden (velen hebben ook veel geld verloren) betekent dit niet dat de ervaringen met Ruconest maar genegeerd moeten worden. Dergelijke bijdrage zijn veel interessanter dan het "up" geroep.
Sursum 9 nov 2017 om 08:51
Hier de samenvatting reeds gepost op 3 nov. op het "hoofd draadje"

Het heeft even geduurd maar “Loukisha” heeft eindelijk Ruconest geprobeerd. Dit is haar ervaring:

Loukisha's Story (Facebook)
Oct 28,
In the past few days I've had the pleasure of speaking with my Nurse and Nurse Case Manager from Ruconest Patient Solutions. I'm pleasantly surprised concerning, their thoroughness in talking prior to all agencies, before they called me. I have an unusual names and they both said it correctly. Throughout the conversations you could see they take their jobs seriously, however they both had warm and pleasant dispositions. If their demeanor reflects the nature of the company, I look forward in establishing a rapport with them.

“Het Ruconest team lijkt het goed te doen!”

Oct 30, Today is my first infusion of Ruconest
My husband and daughter were with me, and it was fast and easy to reconstitute the Ruconest. Earlier I applied my lidocaine cream to numb the area. I noticed that it had a slight burn during infusion, however an ice pack on the needle site lessened the tenderness. I was mildly dizzy, nothing compared to how I would feel after my Cinryze or Berinert infusions. After the infusion was done my husband and kids asked me if I felt the urge to hop, twitch my nose, or devour large amounts of carrots. LOL.

I wanted to share some information with you, that I learned while educating myself about the C1 HAE medications that are available to the public. Comparing the amount of C1 in Cinryze and Berinert to Ruconest is very interesting. One vial of Ruconest has 2,100 units of C1, while 3 vials of Berinert or Cinryze contain only 1500 units of C1. I also learned that it takes 15 human donations of plasma to make 1 vial of Haegarda, it takes 3 to 5 human donations of plasma to make 1 dose of Cinryze and it takes 5 human donations of plasma to make one dose of Berinert. While the other C1 manufacturers were scrambling, to meet the needs of the, HAE community Ruconest, is the only company not experiencing a shortage.

I hope that my descriptions of my first infusion with Ruconest was helpful to you. I look forward to not worrying about the supply and demand problems of this shortage. I know our level of stress has lessen greatly since making the switch to Ruconest.

“Ruconest wordt goed ontvangen (ook af te leiden uit de konijnen grapjes) en geeft vertrouwen m.b.t. tot levering!”

Nov 2, the Ruconest infusion went pretty easily. I beat the burning at the pass with ice packs, and lidocaine cream. Dizziness isn’t much of an issue anymore. I have some mild nausea and a very slight headache. All in all Ruconest has turned out to be a great decision for me so far. I don’t anticipate that changing, anytime soon. Also I have not been hopping around or demanding excessive amounts of carrots.
“Loukisha is overtuigd!”
Burdie65 9 nov 2017 om 12:05
quote:

Sursum schreef op 9 nov 2017 om 08:51:


Hier de samenvatting reeds gepost op 3 nov. op het "hoofd draadje"

Het heeft even geduurd maar “Loukisha” heeft eindelijk Ruconest geprobeerd. Dit is haar ervaring:

Loukisha's Story (Facebook)
Oct 28,
In the past few days I've had the pleasure of speaking with my Nurse and Nurse Case Manager from Ruconest Patient Solutions. I'm pleasantly surprised concerning, their thoroughness in talking prior to all agencies, before they called me. I have an unusual names and they both said it correctly. Throughout the conversations you could see they take their jobs seriously, however they both had warm and pleasant dispositions. If their demeanor reflects the nature of the company, I look forward in establishing a rapport with them.

“Het Ruconest team lijkt het goed te doen!”

Oct 30, Today is my first infusion of Ruconest
My husband and daughter were with me, and it was fast and easy to reconstitute the Ruconest. Earlier I applied my lidocaine cream to numb the area. I noticed that it had a slight burn during infusion, however an ice pack on the needle site lessened the tenderness. I was mildly dizzy, nothing compared to how I would feel after my Cinryze or Berinert infusions. After the infusion was done my husband and kids asked me if I felt the urge to hop, twitch my nose, or devour large amounts of carrots. LOL.

I wanted to share some information with you, that I learned while educating myself about the C1 HAE medications that are available to the public. Comparing the amount of C1 in Cinryze and Berinert to Ruconest is very interesting. One vial of Ruconest has 2,100 units of C1, while 3 vials of Berinert or Cinryze contain only 1500 units of C1. I also learned that it takes 15 human donations of plasma to make 1 vial of Haegarda, it takes 3 to 5 human donations of plasma to make 1 dose of Cinryze and it takes 5 human donations of plasma to make one dose of Berinert. While the other C1 manufacturers were scrambling, to meet the needs of the, HAE community Ruconest, is the only company not experiencing a shortage.

I hope that my descriptions of my first infusion with Ruconest was helpful to you. I look forward to not worrying about the supply and demand problems of this shortage. I know our level of stress has lessen greatly since making the switch to Ruconest.

“Ruconest wordt goed ontvangen (ook af te leiden uit de konijnen grapjes) en geeft vertrouwen m.b.t. tot levering!”

Nov 2, the Ruconest infusion went pretty easily. I beat the burning at the pass with ice packs, and lidocaine cream. Dizziness isn’t much of an issue anymore. I have some mild nausea and a very slight headache. All in all Ruconest has turned out to be a great decision for me so far. I don’t anticipate that changing, anytime soon. Also I have not been hopping around or demanding excessive amounts of carrots.
“Loukisha is overtuigd!”


Sursum, hier draait het allemaal om! Hartelijk dank voor deze bijdrage en dat er nog veel mogen volgen! Een dikke AB van mij.
Burdie65 9 nov 2017 om 13:55
Om HAE patienten die nog een keuze moeten maken welk medicijn voor hen een uitkomst kan bieden hieronder hetvolgende report:


Beeldscherm schreef op 9 november 2017;

P-10
Results from an interim analysis of a Ruconest treatment registry
in Europe
R. Hakl1
, M. Staevska2
, H. Farkas3
, M. Jesenak4
, K. Hrubiskova5
, L. Bellizzi6
, A.
Relan6
, M. Cicardi7
1
St. Anne’s University Hospital of Brno, Brno, Czech Republic; 2
University
Hospital “Alexandrovska” Medical University of Sofa, Sofa, Bulgaria; 3
Sem-
melweis University of Budapest, Budapest, Hungary; 4
University Hospital
of Martin, Martin, Slovakia; 5
Bratislava University Hospital, Bratislava,
Slovakia; 6
Pharming Technologies BV, Leiden, The Netherlands; 7
Hospital
Luigi Sacco University of Milan, Milan, Italy
Correspondence: L. Bellizzi (L.bellizzi@pharming.com)
Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology 2017, 13(Suppl 2):P-10
Background: Hereditary angioedema (HAE) due to C1 inhibitor
defciency (C1-INH-HAE) is characterized by recurrent episodes of
disabling and painful swelling. Ruconest is a recombinant human C1
inhibitor that is approved for treatment of HAE attacks. A treatment
registry was established in Europe to review the adverse event profle
and efcacy of Ruconest following single and repeated treatment with
Ruconest.
Methods: Patients with C1-INH-HAE were enrolled following a decision
to treat with Ruconest and after providing written informed
consent. Medical history and baseline HAE information was collected
at a screening visit. Treatment decisions were at the discretion of the
health care professionals (HCP) involved in the patients’ care according
to their standards for the management of C1-INH-HAE and in line with
the approved Ruconest summary of product characteristics. Following
treatment with Ruconest, the HCP entered data using a web-based
questionnaire about the attack, response to therapy, and any adverse
events.
Results: As of 28 February 2017, 45 C1-INH-HAE patients (18 male/27
female, ages 22–76 years) were treated with Ruconest in the registry
for 1351 attacks in 7 European countries.
The average age at diagnosis for these patients was 24 years (range
4–68). Prior to entry in the registry, these patients experienced an average
of 30 HAE attacks in the preceding year. Of the treated patients,
28.8% were on maintenance therapy/prophylaxis at enrollment. There
were 653 (48.3%) abdominal, 528 (39%) peripheral, 203 (15%)facial, 21
(1.6%) laryngeal, and 24 (1.8%) urogenital attacks, including 76 attacks
that involved two and one attack that involved three locations.
The mean Ruconest dose provided was 3268 units 43 U/kg (range
18–67 U/kg), patients reported relief within 4 h in 97.8% (1322/1351)
of the attacks. Almost all attacks (1349/1351, 99.8%) were treated with
a single dose of Ruconest. Two attacks treated with an initial dose of
2100 U (33 and 28 U/kg) received a second dose of 2100 U. No hypersensitivity
or thrombotic/thromboembolic events were reported. No
patients had any related serious adverse events.
Conclusions: The Ruconest treatment registry provides real-world
data on the treatment of 1351 HAE attacks that is consistent with previous
reports on the safety and efcacy of Ruconest therapy


1- - 28.8% were on maintenance therapy/prophylaxis at enrollment
2- - patients reported relief within 4 h in 97.8% (1322/1351)
of the attacks. Almost all attacks (1349/1351, 99.8%) were treated with
a single dose of Ruconest.
Burdie65 10 nov 2017 om 02:41
Het begin is gemaakt voor informatie waar het (buiten het geldelijk gewin) allemaal om draait. Het enige product van Pharming op de markt, hoe doet het eigenlijk in de uitwerking op de patienten?

We kunnen nog best wel wat data gebruiken hier, wie volgt....?
Maxima22 11 nov 2017 om 10:30
De dame die hierboven is genoemd is erg actief, op twitter en op FB om haar verhaal te delen . Zij gebruikt dus Ruconest.
twitter.com/LoukishaStory/status/9292...
m.facebook.com/loukisha.story/posts/?...
Burdie65 11 nov 2017 om 12:46
quote:

Maxima22 schreef op 11 nov 2017 om 10:30:


De dame die hierboven is genoemd is erg actief, op twitter en op FB om haar verhaal te delen . Zij gebruikt dus Ruconest.
twitter.com/LoukishaStory/status/9292...
m.facebook.com/loukisha.story/posts/?...


Maxima, mooie bijdrage! Dat er nog meerdere mogen volgen! (AB voor jou en eenieder die hier een POSITIEVE bijdrage levert)!
Maxima22 11 nov 2017 om 22:52
Op FB zit "Stronger than the storm project".
Een Ruconest gebruikster, Brooke Magnussen, die ook alles filmt, klaarmaken van de medicatie, inspuiten etc.
Lukt me niet om een link te plakken.
Erg interessant. Via die link kom je ook op haar eigen FB pagina en zo verder.
Speurze!
