Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Posted on 6th September 2017 by Bankera
The first week’s net transactional revenue share has been paid

Yesterday (5th of September, 2017) Bankera has paid its first net transaction revenue share to Bankera token holders. As it is the first week and due to high demand we had technical issues with SpectroCoin at the start of pre-ICO, we have decided to share 100% of net transactional revenues of SpectroCoin to Bankera token holders, instead of the usual 20%.

During last week, SpectroCoin has generated a net transactional revenue of 85,219.66 EUR which is equal to 333.13 ETH (given the current exchange rate of 254.29 euros for 1 ether). At the end of last week (Sunday’s midnight UTC) we had issued 1,911,843,761 BNK tokens during pre-ICO and distributed 57,031,859 BNK tokens as referral commission bonus or as bounties (for translations, promotion, etc.). The 57,031,859 BNK tokens were issued from the part of tokens allocated for management. Hence, there were 1,968,875,620 BNK tokens issued in total.Hence, as the net transactional revenue share is only allocated to issued tokens (not the total possible supply in the long-run), each BNK holder has been allocated 0.000000170212815659507 ether (0.0000432834168940561 EUR) per Banker.

This revenue share is equal to 22.51% annualized return (0.002250738 EUR per 1 BNK). However, if Bankera would have given the normal net transactional revenue share of 20%, the annualized return would have been 4.50% (0.00045015 EUR per 1 BNK).

It is also worth mentioning that SpectroCoin community has grown by 20,876 new users during last week from 325,840 to 346,716 and has already crossed 350,000 users benchmark at the beginning of this week. Subsequently, leading to more transactions and higher net transactional revenues.

It is important to clarify, that net transactional revenue share will be allocated only to issued BNK tokens. So, after the pre-ICO there will be 2.5bn BNK issued during pre-ICO and a fraction of BNKs issued from the management part and the advisories part (most likely around 150 million BNKs). After the ICO the number of issued BNK tokens will be in-between of 10bn and 11bn. In other words, net transactional revenue share will not be diluted by non-ICO tokens in a short-term. For example, 30% of tokens allocated for SCO (secondary coin offering) will be issued only at price of 0.1 EUR or higher. And 5% of tokens allocated for advisors and 25% of tokens allocated for management will be distributed over a period of 10 years.

However, referral commissions, bounties and other promotional expenses are paid from the 25% allocated for management, so the management part is allocated for the core team, it is allocated to help to achieve Bankera’s long-term goals.
Posted on 7th September 2017 by Bankera
Less than 20% of pre-ICO Bankers left!

Last night, the 2,000,000,000th Banker (BNK token) was bought, which means that less than 20% are left to be sold during pre-ICO stage.

As we have paid our affiliate commission for the last week in a size of 22.51% annual return as we paid 100% of revenue share for the first week. You can read more about revenue share in our previous blog post here.

Do not miss opportunity to get your own Banker at SpectroCoin.com.
Posted on 24th August 2017 by Bankera
How to participate in the pre-ICO and get Banker (BNK) tokens?

Bankera is doing its pre-ICO on the 28th of August, 2017 at 12:00:00 PM London time via SpectroCoin.com exchange.

To do so, you have to follow three easy steps:

Sign up at SpectroCoin (or to login to your existing SpectroCoin.com wallet if you have one).

2. Deposit cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether and DASH, or fiat currencies such as Euros, Dollars or Pounds to your SpectroCoin wallet and wait till the 28th of August, 12:00:00 PM London time, to buy tokens at SpectroCoin.com via “Currency Exchange” service:

3. At the end of pre-ICO, you will be able to claim tokens on the Ethereum (ERC20 compliant token) and NEM (as a mosaic) blockchains.

If you have any questions, please send us an email to info@bankera.com or asks us on social media:

Follow Bankera on Facebook

Follow Bankera on Twitter

Join Bankera on Slack

Join Bankera on Telegram
2.206.047.395 BNK of 2.500.000.000 BNK distributed

bankera.com/

chat.bankera.com/channel/community

chat.bankera.com/channel/announcements
Dit is de eerste ICO die ik gevolgd heb en tot mijn grote verbazing zie ik dat de eerste uitkeringen al gedaan zijn en dat die iedere week zullen plaatsvinden.

Anders gezegd: de houders van BNK's zijn in feite aandeelhouder van SpectroCoin/Bankera en krijgen wekelijks een percentage van de omzet.
2.312.646.031 BNK of 2.500.000.000 BNK distributed
En levert het wat op?
quote:

pharmaceutje schreef op 13 sep 2017 om 05:42:


En levert het wat op?

Een domme vraag.
Niets dus ;-)
2.403.208.633 BNK of 2.500.000.000 BNK distributed

De pre-ICO is bijna voltekend.
Each holder of Banker (BNK) tokens will be entitled to a referral commission, paid weekly; this will be constituted of 20% of Bankera and SpectroCoin net transaction revenue. This will be implemented by taking 20% of Bankera's and SpectroCoin's net revenues and sending them to the smart contract. For example, if net revenues of Bankera for a week are 10,000,000 EUR, 2,000,000 EUR as referral commission will be sent to the smart contract.

Finally, the Bankera's smart contract will distribute funds (Ether and XEM) to the holders of Banker (ERC20 and NEM mosaic) tokens pro-rata. For example, if there are 50,000,000,000 BNK tokens available in total and you have 1,000,000 BNK you will receive cryptocurrency in a value of around 40 EUR.
Vision

Bankera is building a digital bank to last for the blockchain era. As a traditional bank, Bankera's services fit into three groups:

Payments including payment accounts with personal IBAN, debit cards, interbank foreign exchange rates and payment processing. All services will support both traditional fiat currencies as well as cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, DASH, NEM, ERC20 compliant tokens and others. In the long term, Bankera will implement innovative solutions such as gross-domestic-product (GDP) linked currencies and the use of equity traded funds as a substitute for money.

Loans and deposits will be a key competitive edge as well as core service of Bankera. Current deposits will receive interest just as savings do. All Bankera clients will be able to benefit from higher interest rates due to proprietary information about borrowers' cash flow, as most loans will be given to business clients who use the payment processing solution.

Investments will consist of low-cost investment products such as equity traded funds (ETFs), crypto-funds (a portfolio of various cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens) as well as roboadvisory solutions for wealth management. Eventually, Bankera will offer investment banking services including financing corporate strategies of our business clients.
iconomist.io/Bankera-rating-report_20...
2.500.000.000 BNK of 2.500.000.000 BNK distributed
Best snel gegaan, hopelijk gaat de ICO net zo snel.
Nederlandse recht biedt ruimte om cryptomunten via stichting uit te geven

Opinie | Jeroen van Vliet en Lisa Stefels, werkzaam bij Amice Advocaten te Utrecht.

Er is momenteel veel te doen rondom de hausse van cryptocoins zoals de bitcoin. Er zijn inmiddels meer dan 100 verschillende coins of tokens uitgegeven en het lijkt een niet te meer weg te denken alternatief voor het huidige betalingsverkeer. Daarbij kan een partij aan een andere partij in cryptocoins betalen zonder tussenkomst van banken. Het kan ook een interessant alternatief zijn voor beleggen in aandelen of obligaties. Nederland lijkt dit keer niet voorop te lopen en benadrukt vooral de negatieve aspecten rondom de cryptocoins en dat is wellicht een gemiste kans.

Een cryptocoin ziet het daglicht door een initial coin offering (ICO). Dit is een soort beursgang waarbij beleggers in ruil voor hun investering een token (een cryptomunt) ontvangen. Is het project waarin de beleggers geïnvesteerd hebben succesvol, dan stijgt de munt in waarde. ICO’s lijken op crowdfunding omdat het toezicht erop vaak ontbreekt en omdat er een directe verhouding bestaat tussen de belegger en de ontvanger van de investering. ICO’s zijn een relatief nieuw fenomeen en vormen op juridisch vlak nog een grijs gebied.

In Nederland is er op dit moment nog geen specifieke regelgeving voor wat betreft uitgifte van tokens via ICO’s. Naar aanleiding van recent gestelde Tweede-Kamervragen heeft minister Dijsselbloem van Financiën tot uitdrukking gebracht dat het de voorkeur heeft om hier op Europees niveau aandacht aan te besteden, gezien het grensoverschrijdende karakter.
Zwitserland

In Zwitserland is vanaf 1 augustus nieuwe fintech-regelgeving in werking getreden

Op dit moment kunnen ICO’s in Nederland onder toezicht vallen indien de betreffende aangeboden tokens aan te merken zijn als effecten in de zin van de Wet Financieel Toezicht (Wft). Voor zover bekend is hierover op nationaal niveau nog geen sluitende kwalificatie gegeven. Al met al valt er dus tot op heden nog weinig concreets te zeggen over de regelgeving omtrent ICO’s in Nederland. Wel kan uit het debat worden afgeleid dat ICO’s in ieder geval zijn toegestaan in Nederland — of anders geformuleerd: niet zijn verboden.

Is het nodig om de organisatie achter de ICO in een rechtspersoon te gieten? Veel bekende ICO’s zijn via Zwitserse stichtingen bewerkstelligd (denk aan ethereum en bancor). Dan komt al snel de vraag op of ook een Nederlandse stichting een ICO zou kunnen faciliteren. Een Nederlandse stichting wordt opgericht voor een bepaald doel (art. 2:285 lid 1 BW). Dit doel kan ideëel zijn, maar een stichting mag ook commerciële activiteiten verrichten. Stichtingen geven geen aandelen uit, maar kunnen wel andere effecten (niet zijnde aandelen) uitgeven.

Een goed voorbeeld zijn de certificaten die door een stichting worden uitgegeven als beschermingsconstructie tegen vijandelijke overnames. Beschouwen we tokens als effecten, dan zou een stichting deze dus kunnen uitgeven.
De overeenkomst tussen de Zwitserse en de Nederlandse stichting is groot: net als in Zwitserland kent een Nederlandse stichting bijvoorbeeld geen leden of aandeelhouders. Een belangrijk verschil is wellicht dat de oprichters van een stichting in Nederland wel worden ingeschreven in het Handelsregister. Toezicht door de overheid op stichtingen kent men in Nederland niet.
Interessante niche

Als politiek Den Haag op tijd wakker wordt, kan er een interessante niche ontstaan

In het buitenland speelt er momenteel veel op het gebied van regulering van cryptocoins en ICO’s. Zo bracht de Amerikaanse toezichthouder Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) op 25 juli van dit jaar een rapport uit waarin zij oordeelde dat de tokens zoals deze tijdens een ICO werden aangeboden en verkocht, aangemerkt moesten worden als effecten en daarom onder het effectenrecht vallen.

Enkele dagen later liet ook de centrale bank en toezichthouder van Singapore (MAS) weten dat sommige tokens onder toezicht moeten worden gesteld. Op 4 september jongstleden kwam een besluit van de Chinese centrale bank naar buiten dat ICO’s in China in hun geheel worden verboden: ICO’s zouden een ongeautoriseerde vorm van fondsenwerving zijn. Inmiddels zijn in dat kader geluiden naar buiten gekomen dat dit een tijdelijke oplossing is en dat ICO’s in de toekomst mogelijk weer toegestaan worden, mits ze voldoen aan nog te introduceren licentieregelgeving.

In Zwitserland is daarentegen vanaf 1 augustus 2017 nieuwe fintech-regelgeving in werking getreden die de huidige regeling versoepelt.

En Nederland? Nederland sukkelt achter deze ontwikkelingen aan en dreigt de boot te missen. Of men wordt in Den Haag net op tijd wakker en dan wordt er een niche geboren.
www.nasdaq.com/article/smart-contract...
Bankera is getting some big media coverage now!

www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2017-09...

Helaas trekt dit soort zaken ook altijd personen aan met minder goede bedoelingen!

Quote(chatpagina Bankera): "Be careful, coinbanking.org is a scam. We(Bankera)have no relation to this."
Flinke uitbetaling deze week. Als er daadwerkelijk gehandeld kan worden in $BNK dan zullen de transacties nog verveelvoudigen denk ik.
