Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Posted on 6th September 2017 by Bankera

The first week’s net transactional revenue share has been paid



Yesterday (5th of September, 2017) Bankera has paid its first net transaction revenue share to Bankera token holders. As it is the first week and due to high demand we had technical issues with SpectroCoin at the start of pre-ICO, we have decided to share 100% of net transactional revenues of SpectroCoin to Bankera token holders, instead of the usual 20%.



During last week, SpectroCoin has generated a net transactional revenue of 85,219.66 EUR which is equal to 333.13 ETH (given the current exchange rate of 254.29 euros for 1 ether). At the end of last week (Sunday’s midnight UTC) we had issued 1,911,843,761 BNK tokens during pre-ICO and distributed 57,031,859 BNK tokens as referral commission bonus or as bounties (for translations, promotion, etc.). The 57,031,859 BNK tokens were issued from the part of tokens allocated for management. Hence, there were 1,968,875,620 BNK tokens issued in total.Hence, as the net transactional revenue share is only allocated to issued tokens (not the total possible supply in the long-run), each BNK holder has been allocated 0.000000170212815659507 ether (0.0000432834168940561 EUR) per Banker.



This revenue share is equal to 22.51% annualized return (0.002250738 EUR per 1 BNK). However, if Bankera would have given the normal net transactional revenue share of 20%, the annualized return would have been 4.50% (0.00045015 EUR per 1 BNK).



It is also worth mentioning that SpectroCoin community has grown by 20,876 new users during last week from 325,840 to 346,716 and has already crossed 350,000 users benchmark at the beginning of this week. Subsequently, leading to more transactions and higher net transactional revenues.



It is important to clarify, that net transactional revenue share will be allocated only to issued BNK tokens. So, after the pre-ICO there will be 2.5bn BNK issued during pre-ICO and a fraction of BNKs issued from the management part and the advisories part (most likely around 150 million BNKs). After the ICO the number of issued BNK tokens will be in-between of 10bn and 11bn. In other words, net transactional revenue share will not be diluted by non-ICO tokens in a short-term. For example, 30% of tokens allocated for SCO (secondary coin offering) will be issued only at price of 0.1 EUR or higher. And 5% of tokens allocated for advisors and 25% of tokens allocated for management will be distributed over a period of 10 years.



However, referral commissions, bounties and other promotional expenses are paid from the 25% allocated for management, so the management part is allocated for the core team, it is allocated to help to achieve Bankera’s long-term goals.